The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, received in the emirate's headquarters in Jeddah, a member of the General Assembly of the Al-Bayda Development Association, the founder of the Al-Bayda Housing Project, Princess Haifa bint Faisal bin Abdulaziz.

The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region was briefed on the objectives of the "Al-Bayda Development Housing" project and the programs and initiatives it includes, which aim to empower deserving families and provide suitable housing in partnership with relevant entities, thereby enhancing family and social stability and aligning with the community development targets in the Al-Bayda village in the Bahra governorate.