استقبل نائب أمير منطقة مكة المكرمة الأمير سعود بن مشعل بن عبدالعزيز، في مقر الإمارة بجدة، عضو الجمعية العمومية لجمعية البيضاء للتنمية مؤسّسة مشروع البيضاء للإسكان الأميرة هيفاء بنت فيصل بن عبدالعزيز.

واطّلع نائب أمير منطقة مكة على أهداف مشروع «إسكان البيضاء التنموي» وما يتضمنه من برامج ومبادرات تهدف إلى تمكين الأسر المستحقة وتوفير الإسكان الملائم بالشراكة مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بما يعزز الاستقرار الأسري والاجتماعي، ويواكب مستهدفات التنمية المجتمعية بقرية البيضاء التابعة لمحافظة بحرة.