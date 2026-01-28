The Lebanese Football Federation announced today (Wednesday) the appointment of Algerian Majid Bougherra as the head coach of the Lebanese national team.

The Lebanese Federation stated in a statement via its account on "Facebook": "The Lebanese Football Federation decided during the executive committee meeting held today to appoint Algerian Majid Bougherra as the head coach of the national team."

A Distinguished International Career as a Player

Bougherra is considered one of the most prominent Algerian defenders of the 21st century, having played 344 official matches in various competitions during his career, scoring 17 goals and providing 15 assists, which are impressive numbers for a player in the defensive position.

He also represented his country in many major tournaments, most notably the World Cup in 2010 and 2014, in addition to his participation in the Africa Cup of Nations.

From the Pitch to Coaching

After retiring from football, Bougherra turned to coaching, taking charge of the Algerian local team and leading them to win the Arab Cup 2021, before being appointed today as the technical director of the Lebanese national team.

Bougherra's First Test with Lebanon

Bougherra's first official test with the Lebanese team will be against Yemen in the final round of the 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers, scheduled to take place in Qatar on March 31.

The match is crucial for the Lebanese team, as a draw is enough for them to secure qualification for the continental tournament.