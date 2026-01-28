أعلن الاتحاد اللبناني لكرة القدم، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تعيين الجزائري مجيد بوقرة مدرباً للمنتخب اللبناني الأول.

وقال الاتحاد اللبناني في بيان عبر حسابه على موقع «فيسبوك»: «قرّر الاتحاد اللبناني لكرة القدم، خلال جلسة اللجنة التنفيذية المنعقدة اليوم، تعيين الجزائري مجيد بوقرة مدرباً للمنتخب الوطني الأول».

مسيرة دولية حافلة لاعباً

ويُعد بوقرة أحد أبرز المدافعين الجزائريين في القرن الـ21، إذ خاض خلال مسيرته 344 مباراة رسمية في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 17 هدفاً وقدم 15 تمريرة حاسمة، وهي أرقام مميزة للاعب في مركز الدفاع.

كما مثّل منتخب بلاده في العديد من المحافل الكبرى، أبرزها كأس العالم 2010 و2014، إلى جانب مشاركاته في بطولات كأس أمم أفريقيا.

من الملاعب إلى التدريب

وبعد اعتزاله كرة القدم، اتجه بوقرة إلى مجال التدريب، وتولّى قيادة المنتخب الجزائري المحلي، وقاده إلى التتويج بلقب كأس العرب 2021، قبل أن يتم تعيينه اليوم مديراً فنياً للمنتخب اللبناني.

الاختبار الأول لبوقرة مع لبنان

وسيكون أول اختبار رسمي للمدرب الجزائري مع منتخب لبنان أمام منتخب اليمن، في الجولة الأخيرة من تصفيات كأس آسيا 2027، المقرر إقامتها في قطر يوم 31 مارس القادم.

وتُعد المباراة مصيرية لمنتخب لبنان، إذ يكفيه التعادل فقط لضمان التأهل إلى البطولة القارية.