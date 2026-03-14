Reports from correspondents, statements from government officials, and leaks from intelligence agents in the United States and the Middle East paint a very ambiguous picture of the health status of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.



Severe deformities but he is alive



The information in these reports ranges from claims that he is in good health, despite being injured in the attack that resulted in the death of his father and family members; to allegations that he survived that Israeli missile strike but was injured in a subsequent attack; culminating in U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's claims that the new leader is alive but has suffered severe deformities. The son of Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian confirmed after the death of Ali Khamenei, on the first day of the war, that the new leader Mojtaba Khamenei was injured but is in good health. However, the new leader's first statement, which was read by a broadcaster on Iranian state television, contained harshness, threats to neighboring countries, and warnings of war, leading many analysts to conclude that this statement may have been written by the leaders of the Revolutionary Guard, rather than Mojtaba Khamenei, of whom the Iranians know very little.



In a coma in a hospital



The British newspaper "Daily Mail" reported yesterday that Mojtaba Khamenei is in a state of "coma" and is unaware that there is a war going on in his country; "he has no idea that he has become the Supreme Leader of Iran." The British newspaper "The Sun" reported yesterday that Khamenei's son is in a coma at Ibn Sina University Hospital in Tehran. The newspaper attributed its information to "a source in Tehran." It added that most sections of the hospital have been closed. The hospital is under heavy guard to ensure the safety of the new leader. "The Sun" further reported that another source informed it through secret messages received from an Iranian opposition defector in London that one of Mojtaba Khamenei's legs has been amputated. Additionally, his liver and abdomen are torn. It quoted its source as saying that the new leader is receiving treatment under the supervision of Iranian Health Minister Mohammad Reza Zafarghandi.



No one knows anything about Mojtaba



In contrast, the U.S. Secretary of Defense stated at a press conference that we know the Iranian new leader is "injured and likely deformed."



Other reports indicate that the leaders of the Revolutionary Guard have not received any instructions from their new leader. The newspaper "Daily Telegraph" quoted "an Iranian official speaking from within Iran" as saying that no one in Iran knows anything about Mojtaba Khamenei, whether he is alive, or the extent of his injuries. We were only told that he is injured. He added that all military leaders do not have confirmed information about what happened to him.



"Daily Telegraph" revealed that the leaders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard have strict instructions to fight indefinitely, even if there is no Supreme Leader for the country. It may have helped maintain the ambiguity surrounding Mojtaba Khamenei's fate that the internet remains cut off in Iran. However, the main news anchor on Iranian television referred to Mojtaba as "one of the wounded fighters of the Ramadan War."



Injuries to his legs, hand, and arm



The British newspaper "The Guardian" quoted Iran's ambassador to Cyprus, Ali Reza Salarian, as saying that Mojtaba was with his father when the raid that killed the former leader occurred. He added: I have been informed that (Mojtaba) was injured in his legs, hand, and arm. The Iranian ambassador explained that the injuries sustained by Mojtaba Khamenei are the reason for his absence from the public eye. He said that Mojtaba also wants to avoid Israeli and American surveillance. He concluded that he believes Mojtaba is not in a comfortable position that would allow him to give a public speech.



The end of the Guardianship of the Jurist system



The American magazine "Newsweek" stated yesterday that the injuries sustained by the new leader may increase his fortification and ability to maneuver, which will keep him facing American and Israeli threats. It quoted former U.S. State Department expert Alan Iyar as saying that the new leader currently has no concern other than staying alive. He added that even if Mojtaba Khamenei's death were announced, it would not mean the end of the "Guardianship of the Jurist" system in Iran, despite the fact that this system has been deteriorating since its establishment in 1979; "Iran is no longer a theocratic system; it has become a military-security state," according to Iyar.



“Newsweek” pointed out that the "Jerusalem Post" wrote that an unnamed source informed them that Mojtaba Khamenei sustained "minor" injuries and that he is carrying out his new duties without impediments. "Reuters" attributed to unnamed "Iranian officials" last Wednesday that the new leader sustained minor injuries and continues his usual work.