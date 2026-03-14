ترسم تقارير المراسلين، وتصريحات المسؤولين الحكوميين، وتسريبات عملاء الأجهزة الاستخبارية في الولايات المتحدة والشرق الأوسط صورة غامضة جداً لحقيقة الوضع الصحي للمرشد الأعلى لإيران مجتبى خامنئي.


تشوهات شديدة لكنه على قيد الحياة


وتراوح معلومات تلك التقارير بين الزعم بأنه في حال صحية طيبة، على رغم إصابته في الهجمة التي أسفرت عن مقتل والده، وأفراد أسرته؛ وبين مزاعم بأنه نجا من تلك الضربة الصاروخية الإسرائيلية لكنه أصيب في هجمة تلتها مباشرة؛ وصولاً إلى مزاعم وزير الحرب الأمريكي بيت هيغسيث بأن المرشد الجديد على قيد الحياة، لكنه تعرض لتشوهات شديدة. وكان نجل الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان أكد عقب مقتل علي خامنئي، في أول أيام الحرب، أن المرشد الجديد مجتبى خامنئي أصيب بجروح، لكنه في حال صحية طيبة. غير أن البيان الأول للمرشد الجديد، الذي تلاه مذيع على شاشة الفضائية الحكومية الإيرانية، وبما احتواه من تشدد، وتهديد لدول الجوار، ووعيد بالحرب، جعل محللين كُثراً يخلصون إلى أن ذلك البيان ربما كتبه قادة الحرس الثوري، وليس مجتبى خامنئي، الذي لا يعرف عنه الإيرانيون قدراً يذكر من المعلومات.


يرقد في غيبوبة بأحد المستشفيات


وكتبت صحيفة «ديلي ميل» البريطانية أمس، أن مجتبى خامنئي في حالة «غيبوبة»، ولا يعرف أن هناك حرباً تدور في بلاده؛ «بل ليست لديه أية فكرة عن أنه أضحى مرشداً أعلى لإيران». وأشارت صحيفة «ذا صن» البريطانية أمس، إلى أن خامنئي الابن يرقد في غيبوبة في مستشفى ابن سينا الجامعي في طهران. ونسبت الصحيفة معلوماتها إلى «مصدر في طهران». وأضافت أن معظم أقسام المستشفى تم إغلاقها. ويخضع المستشفى لحراسة مكثفة لضمان سلامة المرشد الجديد. وزادت «ذا صن» أن مصدراً آخر أبلغها من خلال رسائل سرية تلقاها منشق إيراني معارض في لندن، أنه تم استئصال إحدى رِجليْ مجتبى خامنئي. كما أن كبده وبطنه ممزقتين. ونقلت عن مصدرها قوله إن المرشد الجديد يتلقى العلاج تحت إشراف وزير الصحة الإيراني محمد رضا ظفرغاندي.


لا أحد يعرف شيئاً عن مجتبى


وفي المقابل، قال وزير الحرب الأمريكي في مؤتمر صحفي: إننا نعلم أن المرشد الإيراني الجديد «مصاب بجروح، وعلى الأرجح مشوّه».


وتشير تقارير أخرى إلى أن قادة الحرس الثوري لم يتلقوا أي تعليمات من مرشدهم الجديد. ونقلت صحيفة «ديلي تلغراف» عن «مسؤول إيراني تحدث من داخل إيران» قوله إن لا أحد في إيران يعرف شيئاً عن مجتبى خامنئي، وهل هو على قيد الحياة، وإلى أي مدى من السوء إصابته. فقط قيل لنا إنه مصاب. وزاد أن جميع القادة العسكريين لا يعرفون معلومات مؤكدة عما حدث له.


وكشفت «ديلي تلغراف» أن قادة الحرس الثوري الإيراني لديهم تعليمات صارمة بالقتال إلى أجل غير مسمى، حتى لو لم يكن هناك مرشد أعلى للبلاد. وربما ساعد في إبقاء الغموض بشأن مصير مجتبى خامنئي أن شبكة الإنترنت لا تزال مقطوعة في إيران. لكن مذيع النشرة الرئيسية للتلفزيون الإيراني أشار إلى مجتبى باعتباره «أحد المجاهدين جرحى حرب رمضان».


إصابة في رجليه ويده وذراعه


ونقلت صحيفة «ذا غارديان» البريطانية عن سفير إيران لدى قبرص علي رضا سالاريان قوله: إن مجتبى كان مع والده عندما وقعت الغارة التي قتلت المرشد السابق. وزاد: بلغني أنه (مجتبى) أصيب في رِجليه، ويده، وذراعه. وأوضح السفير الإيراني أن الإصابات التي لحقت بمجتبى خامنئي هي سبب احتجابه عن أعين العامَة. وقال إن مجتبى يريد أيضاً تفادي الرصد الإسرائيلي والأمريكي. وخلص إلى أنه يعتقد أن مجتبى ليس في وضع مريح يجعله قادراً على إلقاء خطاب عمومي.


نهاية نظام ولاية الفقيه


ورأت مجلة «نيوزويك» الأمريكية أمس، أن الجروح التي أصيب بها المرشد الجديد قد تزيده تحصيناً، وقدرة على المراوغة، مما سيبقيه بوجه التهديدات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية. ونقلت عن الخبير السابق لدى وزارة الخارجية الأمريكية ألان أيار أن المرشد الجديد لا هم له حالياً سوى البقاء على قيد الحياة. وأضاف أنه حتى لو تم إعلان وفاة مجتبى خامنئي، فإن ذلك لن يعني نهاية نظام «ولاية الفقيه» في إيران، على رغم أن هذا النظام تعرض للاهتراء منذ تأسيسه في عام 1979؛ «إذ إن إيران لم تعد نظاماً ثيوقراطياً؛ بل دولة عسكرية-أمنية»، على حد تعبير أيار.


ولفتت «نيوزويك» إلى أن صحيفة «جيروزاليم بوست» كتبت مصدراً لم تكشف هويته أفضى إليها بأن مجتبى خامنئي أصيب بجروح «طفيفة»، وأنه يمارس عمله الجديد من دون معيقات. وكانت «رويترز» نسبت، الأربعاء الماضي، إلى «مسؤولين إيرانيين» لم تُسمِّهم، أن المرشد الجديد أصيب بجروح طفيفة، وأنه يواصل أشغاله المعتادة.