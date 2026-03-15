As the war continues in Iran, the Israeli army announced today (Sunday) the start of a wide wave of airstrikes on western Iran targeting Iranian infrastructure.



In response, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard vowed to "hunt and kill" Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It announced that it launched 10 ballistic missiles in recent attacks against Israel and American interests, asserting that these attacks will continue. Iranian media reported bombings targeting sites in Isfahan this morning.



The Revolutionary Guard stated that it targeted industrial sector areas in Tel Aviv and American bases in the region during the last missile barrage.



Sources reported the launch of missiles from Lebanon and the interception of missiles, with others falling in open areas in Haifa and its bay in northern Israel, as well as the interception of an Iranian missile in southern Israel.



Reports from Iran indicated hearing several explosions east of Tehran, while Iranian media pointed to American-Israeli bombings on sites this morning in the city of Isfahan in central Iran.



This morning, sirens sounded in Tel Aviv and its surroundings, Beersheba, and areas in southern Israel, with Israeli media noting 5 missile barrages from Iran towards Israel since midnight. The Israeli newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" reported the launch of 10 missiles from Lebanon in the latest attack.



Fragments of Iranian missiles fell in sites in Tel Aviv and central Israel, while Israeli media reported two injuries in southern Israel due to the falling missiles, along with some images of damaged areas.



Simultaneously, Iranian television broadcast images of ballistic missile launch platforms belonging to the Revolutionary Guard, stating that they targeted areas in Israel.



American officials revealed to the "Semafor" website that Israel informed Washington of a severe shortage of its interceptor missiles as the war in Iran continues.



Officials stated that Israel entered the current war already suffering from a shortage of interceptor missiles that were used in the 12-day war last June.



CNN had confirmed that Iran is adding cluster munitions to its missiles, which could exacerbate the depletion of Israeli stockpiles.



The U.S. Central Command released footage of a B-52 bomber taking off before participating in a nighttime mission as part of the strikes being carried out by American forces in Iran.



For his part, Iranian President Masoud Bezhakian pledged to overcome the devastation caused by the war, affirming in a post on the "X" platform that Tehran will rebuild what was destroyed better than it was.