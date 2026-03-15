فيما تتواصل الحرب في إيران، أعلن الجيش الإسرائيلي، اليوم (الأحد)، بدء موجة غارات واسعة على غرب إيران لاستهداف بنى تحتية إيرانية.


وبالمقابل، تعهد الحرس الثوري الإيراني بـ«مطاردة وقتل» رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو. وأعلن أنه أطلق 10 صواريخ بالستية في الهجمات الأخيرة ضد إسرائيل ومصالح أمريكا، مؤكداً أن تلك الهجمات ستتواصل. وتحدث إعلام إيراني عن قصف استهدف مواقع في أصفهان صباح اليوم.


وقال الحرس الثوري إنه استهدف مناطق قطاعات صناعية في تل أبيب، وقواعد أمريكية بالمنطقة، خلال دفعة الصواريخ الأخيرة.


وأفادت المصادر بإطلاق صواريخ من لبنان وباعتراض صواريخ وسقوط أخرى بمناطق مفتوحة في حيفا وخليجها شمالي إسرائيل، واعتراض صاروخ إيراني جنوبي إسرائيل.


وأفادت الأنباء القادمة من إيران بسماع عدة انفجارات شرق طهران، فيما أشار إعلام إيراني إلى قصف أمريكي إسرائيلي على مواقع صباح اليوم في مدينة أصفهان وسط إيران.


ودوت صباح اليوم صفارات الإنذار في تل أبيب ومحيطها وبئر السبع ومناطق جنوبي إسرائيل، ولفت إعلام إسرائيلي إلى 5 دفعات صواريخ من إيران تجاه إسرائيل منذ منتصف الليل. وأفادت صحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» الإسرائيلية، بإطلاق 10 صواريخ من لبنان في الهجوم الأخير.


وسقطت شظايا صواريخ إيرانية في مواقع في تل أبيب ووسط إسرائيل، فيما أفادت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية بوجود إصابتين في جنوب إسرائيل جراء سقوط الصواريخ، كما نشرت بعض الصور لمناطق متضررة.


وبالتزامن، نشر التلفزيون الإيراني صوراً لمنصات إطلاق صواريخ بالستية تابعة للحرس الثوري، وقال إنها استهدفت مناطق في إسرائيل.


وكشف مسؤولون أمريكيون لموقع «سيمافور»، أن إسرائيل أبلغت واشنطن عن نقص حاد في صواريخها الاعتراضية مع استمرار الحرب في إيران.


وأفاد المسؤولون بأن إسرائيل دخلت الحرب الحالية وهي تعاني بالفعل من نقص في الصواريخ الاعتراضية التي تم استخدامها في حرب الـ12 يوماً في يونيو الماضي.


وكانت شبكة «سي إن إن» قد أكدت أن إيران تُضيف ذخائر عنقودية إلى صواريخها، ما قد يُفاقم استنزاف المخزون الإسرائيلي.


ونشرت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية، لقطات لإقلاع قاذفة «بي 52» قبل مشاركتها في مهمة ليلية، ضمن الضربات التي تشنها القوات الأمريكية في إيران.


من جهته، تعهد الرئيس الإيراني مسعود بزشكيان بتجاوزِ آثار الدمار التي خلفتها الحرب، مؤكداً في تدوينة عبر منصة «إكس» أن طهران ستعيد بناء ما تم تدميره أفضل مما كان.