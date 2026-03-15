In a move considered by many to be historic in the development of Italian sports infrastructure, the Rome City Council voted overwhelmingly in favor of the new stadium project that AS Roma intends to build starting in 2027 in the Pietralata neighborhood in the northeastern part of the capital. This approval represents a pivotal step not only for AS Roma but for Italian football as a whole, especially in the context of preparations for the 2032 European Championship, which will be hosted by Italy in collaboration with Turkey.



Thirty-nine out of 44 council members voted in favor of the "technical and economic feasibility project" presented by the club, reflecting a rare consensus on the importance of the project. Rome's Mayor, Roberto Gualtieri, commented: "We are all very happy, as there is a strong majority in favor of this stadium," noting that construction could begin in the first part of 2027, with expectations that the stadium will be ready to host matches for the European Championship.



This project comes at a time when Italian stadiums are facing sharp criticism at the European level. Last May, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin described the state of Italian stadiums as "shameful," increasing pressure on local authorities to update sports infrastructure and making the Roma project in Pietralata a pivotal model for renewal.



AS Roma currently shares the Olympic Stadium with its traditional rival Lazio, but both clubs have been striving for many years to have their own stadiums. AS Roma, owned by the American Friedkin family, plans to build a stadium with a capacity of 60,000 spectators, with a total cost reaching one billion euros, marking a milestone in the Italian football scene and aligning with the highest European standards.



In contrast, Lazio is seeking to renovate the abandoned Flaminio Stadium, which ceased to be used after the Italian rugby team chose not to play its matches there during the Six Nations Championship, in an attempt to revive an old stadium that aligns with European ambitions.



The final approval of the project remains contingent on several administrative procedures, particularly at the regional level, reflecting the complexity that often faces major infrastructure projects in Italy. Nevertheless, many see the recent step by the Rome City Council as a real starting point towards developing a modern stadium model that meets the aspirations of Italian football in the post-Euro phase.



As Italy approaches the submission of five stadiums to host matches for the 2032 European Championship, it seems that the Italian capital is taking a strategic step towards enhancing its sports standing on the continental stage, with a promise of a more modern and ambitious future for local football.