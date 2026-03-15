في خطوة اعتبرها كثيرون تاريخية في مسار تطوير البنية التحتية الرياضية الإيطالية، صوّت مجلس بلدية روما بأغلبية ساحقة لصالح مشروع الملعب الجديد الذي يعتزم نادي روما إنشاؤه اعتباراً من 2027 في حي بييترالاتا شمال شرقي العاصمة. وقد تمثل هذه الموافقة خطوة محورية ليس فقط لنادي روما، بل للكرة الإيطالية ككل، خصوصاً في سياق التحضيرات لكأس أوروبا 2032 التي ستستضيفها إيطاليا بالتعاون مع تركيا.


وصوّت 39 من أصل 44 عضواً في المجلس لصالح «مشروع الجدوى الفنية والاقتصادية» الذي قدمه النادي، ما يعكس توافقاً نادراً حول أهمية المشروع. وعلق عمدة روما، روبرتو جوالتييري، قائلاً: «نحن جميعاً سعداء للغاية، إذ هناك أغلبية قوية لصالح هذا الملعب»، مشيراً إلى أن الأعمال يمكن أن تبدأ في الجزء الأول من 2027، مع توقع أن يكون الملعب جاهزاً لاستضافة مباريات البطولة الأوروبية.


يأتي هذا المشروع في وقت تشهد الملاعب الإيطالية حالة من الانتقاد الحاد على المستوى الأوروبي. فقد وصف رئيس الاتحاد الأوروبي لكرة القدم (ويفا)، ألكسندر تشيفيرين، في مايو الماضي، وضع الملاعب الإيطالية بأنه «مخزٍ»، ما يزيد الضغط على السلطات المحلية لتحديث البنى التحتية الرياضية، ويجعل مشروع روما في بييترالاتا نموذجاً محورياً للتجديد.


يشارك نادي روما حالياً الملعب الأولمبي مع منافسه التقليدي لاتسيو، لكن الناديين يسعيان منذ سنوات طويلة إلى امتلاك ملاعب خاصة بهما. ويخطط نادي روما، المملوك لعائلة فريدكين الأمريكية، لإنشاء ملعب بسعة 60 ألف متفرج، بتكلفة إجمالية تصل إلى مليار يورو، ليشكل علامة فارقة في مشهد الكرة الإيطالية ويواكب أعلى المعايير الأوروبية.


وفي المقابل، يسعى لاتسيو إلى تجديد ملعب فلامينيو المهجور، الذي توقف استخدامه بعد أن اختار منتخب إيطاليا للرجبي عدم خوض مبارياته فيه ضمن بطولة الأمم السّت، في محاولة لإعادة إحياء ملعب قديم يتماشى مع الطموحات الأوروبية.


وتظل الموافقة النهائية على المشروع رهينة بعدة إجراءات إدارية، خصوصاً على مستوى المنطقة، وهو ما يعكس التعقيد الذي غالباً ما يواجه مشاريع البنية التحتية الكبرى في إيطاليا. ومع ذلك، يرى كثيرون أن الخطوة الأخيرة لمجلس بلدية روما تمثل نقطة انطلاق فعلية نحو تطوير نموذج ملاعب حديث، يواكب طموحات كرة القدم الإيطالية في مرحلة ما بعد اليورو.


مع اقتراب إيطاليا من تقديم خمسة ملاعب لاستضافة مباريات كأس أوروبا 2032، يبدو أن العاصمة الإيطالية تخطو خطوة إستراتيجية نحو تعزيز مكانتها الرياضية على الصعيد القاري، مع وعد بمستقبل أكثر حداثة وطموحاً لكرة القدم المحلية.