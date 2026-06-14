The special security and protection forces apprehended two violators of the environmental system for exploiting the sediments in the Tabuk region.

The forces clarified that two machines used for transporting sand and dredging soil were seized, operated by a citizen and a resident of Pakistani nationality, and legal procedures were applied against them.

They urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife to the numbers (911) in the Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and Eastern regions, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's areas, assuring that all reports will be treated with complete confidentiality without any liability on the reporter.