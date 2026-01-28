The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) has launched the "Data and Artificial Intelligence Badges for Individuals," in a move aimed at honoring a select group of Saudi researchers and practitioners in data and artificial intelligence by granting them multi-pathway and category badges based on scientific and professional criteria that reflect research and scientific excellence, professional maturity, and the scale of national impact, as part of the International Conference on Capacity Building in Data and Artificial Intelligence (ICAN 2026), organized by SDAIA in academic partnership with King Saud University, a knowledge partnership with the Human Capacity Development Program, and a strategic partnership with Elm Company.

The badges represent a national methodological framework for honoring distinguished talents in data and artificial intelligence, supporting them, and highlighting their contributions to the development of technical knowledge, stimulating research and impactful projects that contribute to addressing national challenges and building a future based on innovation. The badges are classified into three main pathways: AI Researcher Badges, AI Engineer Badges, and Data Scientist Badges, reflecting the diversity of scientific and professional pathways within the national data and artificial intelligence ecosystem.

The badges serve as a reliable national framework for honoring distinguished research and professional talents in the data and artificial intelligence ecosystem across government, academic, and industrial sectors, stimulating scientific research and responsible innovative projects with sustainable impact that meet national needs. Additionally, they empower institutions to identify and support outstanding researchers and practitioners, enhance their role in engaging with the community, decision-makers, and the industrial sector, and promote a culture of responsible artificial intelligence.

The initiative contributes to achieving national value by supporting the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030 and the National Strategy for Data and Artificial Intelligence, empowering national talents, building a base of excellence in research, development, and innovation, and directing scientific research and technical development to serve national priorities and vital sectors, thereby enhancing the Kingdom's position as a leading global center in data and artificial intelligence.

The initiative comes as the first national methodological framework for honoring researchers and engineers in data and artificial intelligence in the Kingdom, featuring a multi-category badge system that reflects the evolution of scientific, professional, and leadership pathways, based on evaluation criteria built on the best global practices.