أطلقت الهيئة السعودية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (سدايا) «شارات البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي للأفراد»، في خطوة تستهدف تكريم نخبة من الباحثين والممارسين السعوديين في البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، عبر منحهم شارات متعددة المسارات والفئات وفق معايير علمية ومهنية، تعكس التميز البحثي والعلمي، ونضج المسار المهني، وحجم الأثر الوطني، ضمن أعمال المؤتمر الدولي لبناء القدرات في البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي (ICAN 2026)، الذي تنظمه «سدايا» بشراكة أكاديمية مع جامعة الملك سعود، وشراكة معرفية مع برنامج تنمية القدرات البشرية، وشراكة إستراتيجية مع شركة علم.

وتمثّل الشارات إطاراً وطنياً منهجياً لتكريم الكفاءات المميزة في البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، ودعمها، وإبراز إسهاماتها في تطوير المعرفة التقنية، وتحفيز الأبحاث والمشاريع ذات الأثر التي تسهم في معالجة التحديات الوطنية وبناء مستقبل قائم على الابتكار، وتُصنّف الشارات إلى ثلاث مسارات رئيسية تشمل: شارات باحثي الذكاء الاصطناعي، وشارات مهندسي الذكاء الاصطناعي، وشارات علماء البيانات، بما يعكس تنوع المسارات العلمية والمهنية في منظومة البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي الوطنية.

وتعد الشارات إطاراً وطنياً موثوقاً لتكريم الكفاءات البحثية والمهنية المتميزة في منظومة البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي عبر القطاعات الحكومية، والأكاديمية والصناعية، وتحفيز الأبحاث العلمية والمشاريع الابتكارية المسؤولة وذات الأثر المستدام بما يُلبي الاحتياجات الوطنية، إضافةً إلى تمكين المؤسسات من التعرف على الباحثين والممارسين المتميزين ودعمهم، وتعزيز دورهم في التفاعل مع المجتمع، وصنّاع القرار، والقطاع الصناعي، ونشر ثقافة الذكاء الاصطناعي المسؤول.

وتسهم المبادرة في تحقيق قيمة وطنية من خلال دعم مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030 والإستراتيجية الوطنية للبيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي، وتمكين الكفاءات الوطنية، وبناء قاعدة من المتميزين في البحث والتطوير والابتكار، وتوجيه البحث العلمي والتطوير التقني لخدمة الأولويات الوطنية والقطاعات الحيوية، بما يعزز مكانة المملكة بصفتها مركزاً عالمياً رائداً في البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي.

وتأتي المبادرة بوصفها أول إطار وطني منهجي لتكريم الباحثين والمهندسين في البيانات والذكاء الاصطناعي في المملكة، ومنظومة شارات متعددة الفئات تعكس تطور المسار العلمي والمهني والقيادي، تعتمد على معايير تقييم مبنية على أفضل الممارسات العالمية.