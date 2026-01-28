A memorandum of cooperation between the Public Prosecution and the Ministry of Health has outlined the pathways for joint work in health-related cases, and has redefined the institutional procedures to enhance performance and expedite the handling of health issues with public impact, within a framework aimed at protecting human health and improving the efficiency of coordination among the concerned parties.

The memorandum aims to achieve the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030, unify the common legal procedures, enhance performance, and expedite the handling of health cases, in addition to supporting related research studies. It also seeks to strengthen efforts in the areas of regulation and investigation, exchange information of mutual interest, build capacities through joint training programs, and develop mechanisms for issuing reports that enhance data accuracy and decision-making speed.

This came after the signing of a cooperation memorandum today (Wednesday), January 28, 2026, by the Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mu’jab and the Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel, to enhance the protection of human health and support institutional integration in health issues with legal dimensions.

This memorandum reflects an institutional trend towards tightening procedures and unifying the legal pathways related to health cases, which enhances the speed of processing and accuracy of decisions, relying on coordination and integration of roles among the relevant authorities.

This cooperation comes in the context of enhancing the efficiency of the health and judicial systems, transforming health issues from disparate pathways into clear and regulated procedures, contributing to the enhancement of human health protection, supporting quality of life, and achieving national development objectives.