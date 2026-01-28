نفضت مذكرة تعاون بين النيابة العامة ووزارة الصحة مسارات العمل المشترك في القضايا الصحية، وأعادت ضبط الإجراء المؤسسي بما يرفع مستوى الأداء ويسرّع معالجة القضايا الصحية ذات الأثر العام، ضمن إطار يستهدف حماية صحة الإنسان وتعزيز كفاءة التنسيق بين الجهات المعنية.

وتهدف المذكرة إلى تحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، وتوحيد الإجراءات القانونية المشتركة، ورفع مستوى الأداء وتسريع معالجة القضايا الصحية، إلى جانب دعم الدراسات البحثية ذات الصلة. كما تهدف إلى تعزيز الجهود في مجالات الضبط والاستدلال، وتبادل المعلومات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وبناء القدرات من خلال برامج تدريبية مشتركة، وتطوير آليات إصدار التقارير بما يعزز دقة البيانات وسرعة القرار.

جاء ذلك عقب توقيع النائب العام الشيخ سعود بن عبدالله المعجب، ووزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، اليوم (الأربعاء) ٢٨ يناير ٢٠٢٦ مذكرة تعاون لتعزيز حماية صحة الإنسان، ودعم التكامل المؤسسي في القضايا الصحية ذات الأبعاد القانونية.

وتعكس هذه المذكرة توجهاً مؤسسياً نحو إحكام الإجراء وتوحيد المسارات القانونية المرتبطة بالقضايا الصحية، بما يعزز سرعة المعالجة ودقة القرار، ويعتمد على التنسيق وتكامل الأدوار بين الجهات المختصة.

ويأتي هذا التعاون في سياق رفع كفاءة المنظومة الصحية والعدلية، وتحويل القضايا الصحية من مسارات متباينة إلى إجراءات واضحة ومحكومة، بما يسهم في تعزيز حماية صحة الإنسان، ودعم جودة الحياة، وتحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الوطنية.