اتهامات تصدم بغداد.. عميد في الشرطة يغتصب جنوده ويبتزهم جنسياً

The Iraqi Ministry of Interior has launched an urgent investigation into the commander of the Kindi Rescue Division in the Rusafa Police, following allegations of the sexual assault of personnel and the abuse of power to impose immoral practices, in one of the most serious ethical cases affecting the security apparatus in the capital, Baghdad.

The investigation came after the broadcast of the program "Voice of the People," hosted by journalist Marwa Hashem on the Iraq Al-Hadath news channel, which presented images and conversations that it claimed documented the involvement of Brigadier Ahmed Jawad in sexual assaults on several police officers working under his command.

According to what the program revealed, the accused officer exploited his military rank and administrative influence to pressure the personnel, threatening to transfer them arbitrarily or imprison them if they refused to respond to his sexual demands, in practices described as a flagrant violation of the law and military ethics.

The channel described what was revealed as a crime that affects the honor of the military and the dignity of Iraqis, confirming that it possesses seven pieces of evidence that it claims demonstrate a systematic pattern of extortion and entrapment practiced by this officer within the security division.

The case has caused widespread shock in Iraqi society and ignited a wave of anger on social media, with calls for accountability for any official proven to be involved in the abuse of power, regardless of their rank or position.

Following the escalation of the controversy, the Iraqi Ministry of Interior issued an official statement saying that a technical team of specialists from the Ministry has begun investigating the allegations against one of the officers, to verify the accuracy of the information regarding his involvement in unethical issues within the Rusafa Police Command.

The ministry confirmed that the investigations are still ongoing and that it will take the necessary legal actions without any leniency if the allegations are proven to be true.