بدأت وزارة الداخلية العراقية تحقيقًا عاجلًا مع آمر قاطع نجدة الكندي في شرطة الرصافة، بعد اتهامات باغتصاب منتسبين واستغلال السلطة لفرض ممارسات فاحشة، في واحدة من أخطر القضايا الأخلاقية التي تطال الجهازًا الأمني في العاصمة بغداد.

وجاء التحقيق عقب ما بثّه برنامج «صوت شعب» الذي تقدمه الإعلامية مروة هاشم على قناة عراق الحدث الإخبارية، والذي عرض صورًا ومحادثات قال إنها توثق تورط العميد أحمد جواد في اعتداءات جنسية على عدد من أفراد الشرطة العاملين تحت إمرته.

وبحسب ما كشفه البرنامج، فإن الضابط المتهم استغل رتبته العسكرية ونفوذه الإداري للضغط على المنتسبين، عبر التهديد بنقلهم تعسفيًا أو سجنهم في حال رفضهم الاستجابة لرغباته الجنسية، في ممارسات وُصفت بأنها انتهاك صارخ للقانون والأخلاق العسكرية.

اتهامات تصدم بغداد.. عميد في الشرطة يغتصب جنوده ويبتزهم جنسياً

ووصفت القناة ما تم الكشف عنه بأنه جريمة تمس شرف العسكرية وكرامة العراقيين، مؤكدة امتلاكها سبعة أدلة قالت إنها تُظهر نمطًا ممنهجًا من الابتزاز والاستدراج الذي يمارسه هذا الضابط داخل القاطع الأمني.

وأثارت القضية صدمة واسعة في الشارع العراقي، وأشعلت موجة غضب على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، وسط مطالبات بمحاسبة أي مسؤول يثبت تورطه في استغلال السلطة، بغض النظر عن رتبته أو موقعه الوظيفي.

وعقب تصاعد الجدل، أصدرت وزارة الداخلية العراقية بيانًا رسميًا قالت فيه إن فريقا فنيا من قبل مختصين في وزارة الداخلية شرع بالتحقيق في اتهامات بحق أحد الضباط، للتأكد من صحة المعلومات الواردة بشأن تورطه بقضايا غير أخلاقية ضمن قيادة شرطة بغداد الرصافة.

وأكدت الوزارة أن التحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة، وأنها ستتخذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة دون أي تهاون في حال ثبوت صحة الاتهامات.