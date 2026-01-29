The Acting Director General of King Fahd Security College, Major General Dr. Fahd bin Nasser Al-Watban, witnessed today (Thursday) the launch of the 8th edition of the Falcon Security Practical Applications, held at the college's headquarters in Riyadh.

The 8th edition of the Falcon Security Practical Applications aims to enhance the students' capabilities by simulating the practical application aspects of security, criminal, military, and technical fields, and conducting collective and individual field training exercises, rescue and firefighting operations, and safety measures, with the participation of security sectors.