شهد مدير عام كلية الملك فهد الأمنية المكلف اللواء الدكتور فهد بن ناصر الوطبان، اليوم (الخميس)، انطلاق فعاليات تطبيقات صقر الأمن العملية الـ(8)، وذلك في مقر الكلية بمدينة الرياض.

وتهدف تطبيقات صقر الأمن العملية (8)، إلى الارتقاء بقدرات الطلبة عبر محاكاة الجانب العملي التطبيقي للمجالات الأمنية والجنائية والعسكرية والتقنية، وتنفيذ التدريبات والفرضيات الميدانية الجماعية والفردية، وعمليات الإنقاذ والإطفاء والسلامة، بمشاركة القطاعات الأمنية.