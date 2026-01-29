The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributed (1,500) food baskets in the Rmah district of Hadhramaut Governorate the day before yesterday, benefiting (10,500) individuals, as part of the emergency food interventions project in Yemen.

This support comes as part of enhancing the humanitarian and relief role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and embodies its steadfast principles in extending a helping hand to the brotherly Yemeni people.