وزّع مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية أمس الأول (1.500) سلة غذائية في مديرية رماه بمحافظة حضرموت، استفاد منها (10.500) فرد، ضمن مشروع التدخلات الغذائية الطارئة في اليمن.

ويأتي هذا الدعم في إطار تعزيز الدور الإنساني والإغاثي للمملكة العربية السعودية، وتجسيدًا لثوابتها الراسخة في مدّ يد العون للشعب اليمني الشقيق.