سعود بن نهار يزور المسجد النبوي ويلتقي أئمة الحرم

زار نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز المسجد النبوي الشريف، حيث أدى الصلاة في الروضة الشريفة، وتشرّف بالسلام على رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم، وعلى صاحبيه رضي الله عنهما.
كما التقى أصحاب الفضيلة أئمة المسجد النبوي الشريف، وشاركهم طعام الإفطار.
The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, visited the Prophet's Mosque, where he performed prayers in the Noble Rawdah and had the honor of greeting the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, and his two companions, may Allah be pleased with them.
He also met with the esteemed imams of the Prophet's Mosque and shared iftar with them.