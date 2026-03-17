زار نائب أمير منطقة المدينة المنورة الأمير سعود بن نهار بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز المسجد النبوي الشريف، حيث أدى الصلاة في الروضة الشريفة، وتشرّف بالسلام على رسول الله صلى الله عليه وسلم، وعلى صاحبيه رضي الله عنهما.

سعود بن نهار يزور المسجد النبوي ويلتقي أئمة الحرم

كما التقى أصحاب الفضيلة أئمة المسجد النبوي الشريف، وشاركهم طعام الإفطار.

سعود بن نهار يزور المسجد النبوي ويلتقي أئمة الحرم