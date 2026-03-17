سعود بن نهار يزور المسجد النبوي ويلتقي أئمة الحرم

The Deputy Emir of the Medina Region, Prince Saud bin Nahar bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, visited the Prophet's Mosque, where he performed prayers in the Noble Rawdah and had the honor of greeting the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him, and his two companions, may Allah be pleased with them.

He also met with the esteemed imams of the Prophet's Mosque and shared iftar with them.