أجرى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم بوزير الداخلية في مملكة البحرين الفريق أول الركن الشيخ راشد بن عبدالله آل خليفة.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، وما تشهده من تطورات أمنية في ظل الاعتداءات الإيرانية السافرة التي تستهدف دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والمنطقة.

وأكد الجانبان عمق العلاقات الأخوية الراسخة التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين، وأهمية مواصلة التنسيق والتعاون المشترك بما يعزز الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة، ويحفظ أمن وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين.

كما أكد وزير الداخلية وقوف المملكة العربية السعودية إلى جانب مملكة البحرين الشقيقة، ودعمها لكل ما تتخذه من إجراءات للحفاظ على أمنها واستقرارها.