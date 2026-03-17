Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz made a phone call today to the Minister of Interior of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Lieutenant General Sheikh Rashid bin Abdullah Al Khalifa.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the region and the security developments in light of the blatant Iranian attacks targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the region.

Both sides affirmed the depth of the strong fraternal relations that bind the two brotherly countries, and the importance of continuing coordination and joint cooperation to enhance security and stability in the region, and to safeguard the safety and security of citizens and residents.

The Interior Minister also affirmed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's support for the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain and its backing for all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.