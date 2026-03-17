أجرى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم بالنائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية بدولة الكويت الشيخ فهد يوسف سعود الصباح.
وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وانعكاساتها الأمنية، في ظل الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة التي تستهدف دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والمنطقة.
وأكد الجانبان أهمية استمرار التنسيق والتعاون والتكامل بين البلدين الشقيقين في كل ما من شأنه تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، كما أكد وزير الداخلية وقوف المملكة إلى جانب دولة الكويت الشقيقة في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات للمحافظة على أمنها واستقرارها.
Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz made a phone call today to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah.
During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the current situation in the region and their security implications, in light of the brutal Iranian attacks targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the region.
Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing coordination, cooperation, and integration between the two brotherly countries in all matters that would enhance security and stability. The Interior Minister also affirmed the Kingdom's support for the sisterly State of Kuwait in all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.