أجرى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اتصالاً هاتفياً اليوم بالنائب الأول لرئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الداخلية بدولة الكويت الشيخ فهد يوسف سعود الصباح.

وجرى خلال الاتصال بحث مستجدات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة وانعكاساتها الأمنية، في ظل الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة التي تستهدف دول مجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية والمنطقة.

وأكد الجانبان أهمية استمرار التنسيق والتعاون والتكامل بين البلدين الشقيقين في كل ما من شأنه تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، كما أكد وزير الداخلية وقوف المملكة إلى جانب دولة الكويت الشقيقة في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات للمحافظة على أمنها واستقرارها.