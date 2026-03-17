Interior Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz made a phone call today to the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah.

During the call, they discussed the latest developments in the current situation in the region and their security implications, in light of the brutal Iranian attacks targeting the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the region.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continuing coordination, cooperation, and integration between the two brotherly countries in all matters that would enhance security and stability. The Interior Minister also affirmed the Kingdom's support for the sisterly State of Kuwait in all measures it takes to maintain its security and stability.