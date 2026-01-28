استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في مكتبه بقصر اليمامة في الرياض اليوم (الأربعاء)، البروفيسور عمر بن مونس ياغي، بمناسبة فوزه بجائزة نوبل في الكيمياء لعام 2025 بالمناصفة مع عالمين آخرين.

وهنأ ولي العهد البروفيسور عمر ياغي على نيله الجائزة التي تعكس تقديرًا وتكريمًا لجهوده وما يقدمه في مجال الكيمياء، متمنيًا له دوام التوفيق.

فيما عبر البرفيسور عمر ياغي عن شكره لولي العهد وتقديره للقائه وما حظي به من دعم ومساندة في مجال عمله.

ويأتي اللقاء في إطار اهتمام المملكة المتزايد بالبحث والتطوير والابتكار.