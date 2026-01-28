استقبل ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، في مكتبه بقصر اليمامة في الرياض اليوم (الأربعاء)، البروفيسور عمر بن مونس ياغي، بمناسبة فوزه بجائزة نوبل في الكيمياء لعام 2025 بالمناصفة مع عالمين آخرين.
وهنأ ولي العهد البروفيسور عمر ياغي على نيله الجائزة التي تعكس تقديرًا وتكريمًا لجهوده وما يقدمه في مجال الكيمياء، متمنيًا له دوام التوفيق.
فيما عبر البرفيسور عمر ياغي عن شكره لولي العهد وتقديره للقائه وما حظي به من دعم ومساندة في مجال عمله.
ويأتي اللقاء في إطار اهتمام المملكة المتزايد بالبحث والتطوير والابتكار.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received Professor Omar bin Mounis Yaghi today (Wednesday) in his office at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, on the occasion of his winning the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 2025 jointly with two other scientists.
The Crown Prince congratulated Professor Yaghi on receiving the award, which reflects appreciation and recognition for his efforts and contributions in the field of chemistry, wishing him continued success.
Professor Yaghi expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince and his appreciation for the meeting and the support he has received in his field of work.
This meeting comes as part of the Kingdom's increasing interest in research, development, and innovation.