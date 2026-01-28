Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received Professor Omar bin Mounis Yaghi today (Wednesday) in his office at Al Yamamah Palace in Riyadh, on the occasion of his winning the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for 2025 jointly with two other scientists.

The Crown Prince congratulated Professor Yaghi on receiving the award, which reflects appreciation and recognition for his efforts and contributions in the field of chemistry, wishing him continued success.

Professor Yaghi expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince and his appreciation for the meeting and the support he has received in his field of work.

This meeting comes as part of the Kingdom's increasing interest in research, development, and innovation.