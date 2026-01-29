استقبل النائب العام الشيخ سعود بن عبدالله المعجب، في مقر النيابة العامة بالرياض اليوم، وزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان.

وجرى خلال اللقاء بحث سبل تعزيز التكامل والتعاون بين الجانبين، لا سيما في المجالات التي تخدم المناهج التعليمية، وتطوير البرامج التدريبية، والاستفادة من الخبرات المشتركة في دعم المبادرات الوطنية التي تواكب مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.

كما تناول اللقاء أهمية التوعية المجتمعية، ودورها في ترسيخ القيم النظامية، وتعزيز الوعي القانوني لدى أفراد المجتمع، من خلال الشراكة بين الجهات التعليمية والعدلية، بما يسهم في الوقاية من المخالفات، وبناء جيل واعٍ بحقوقه وواجباته.