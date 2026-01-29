The Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mu'ajjab received the Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, at the Public Prosecution headquarters in Riyadh today.

During the meeting, ways to enhance integration and cooperation between the two sides were discussed, particularly in areas that serve educational curricula, develop training programs, and benefit from shared experiences in supporting national initiatives that align with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The meeting also addressed the importance of community awareness and its role in instilling regulatory values and enhancing legal awareness among community members, through the partnership between educational and judicial entities, which contributes to preventing violations and building a generation that is aware of its rights and responsibilities.