In light of the American movements in the region and the warnings of a potential attack against Tehran, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi confirmed today (Wednesday) that his country will respond to any aggression.



Araqchi stated: Our armed forces are ready and hands are on the trigger, clarifying that Iran always welcomes a fair nuclear agreement free from intimidation and threats.



Guaranteeing Iran's Rights



He pointed out that nuclear weapons are not part of his country's security calculations, stating, "We have never sought to possess them," indicating that Tehran has repeatedly welcomed a nuclear agreement that guarantees its rights and ensures it does not possess nuclear weapons.



The Iranian Foreign Minister emphasized the necessity of guaranteeing Iran's right to nuclear technology, threatening a severe response when he said, "The lesson from the 12-day war enables us to respond with greater strength, speed, and depth."

حاملة طائرات أمريكية.

Advisor to Khamenei, Ali Shamkhani, had stated: We will respond to any American military action from any source and at any level, threatening to target the heart of Tel Aviv if his country is subjected to any attack.



Shamkhani noted that a limited strike is an illusion, and the response will be immediate, comprehensive, and unprecedented, pointing out that "any American military action will be considered the beginning of a comprehensive war."



Chinese Warning



For its part, China warned today against military adventures in the Middle East. Chinese Ambassador to the United Nations, Fu Cong, stated before the Security Council that the use of force cannot solve problems, and any military adventure will only push the region towards the abyss of the unknown.



For its part, the Iranian mission to the United Nations announced today that Tehran's response would be unprecedented in the event of an American attack.



The mission stated in a statement published via the "X" platform that "Iran is ready for dialogue based on respect and mutual interests, but if subjected to pressure, it will defend itself and respond in an unprecedented manner."



Netanyahu Holds a Meeting



Meanwhile, Israeli broadcasting authority reported from sources that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security meeting tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the Iranian file and developments in the situation in Gaza, clarifying that estimates in Israel suggest that Trump is considering changing the Iranian regime.



On another note, the Wall Street Journal reported that all member states of the European Union confirmed their agreement to list the Iranian Revolutionary Guard as a terrorist organization.