في ظل التحركات الأمريكية في المنطقة ونُذُر هجوم محتمل ضد طهران، أكد وزير الخارجية الإيراني عباس عراقجي اليوم (الأربعاء)، أن بلاده سترد على أي عدوان.
وقال عراقجي: قواتنا المسلحة جاهزة واليد على الزناد، موضحاً أن يران ترحب دوماً باتفاق نووي منصف خالٍ من الترهيب والتهديد.
ضمان حقوق إيران
وأشار إلى أن الأسلحة النووية ليست في حسابات بلاده الأمنية، «لم نسعَ قط لامتلاكها»، مبيناً أن طهران رحبت مراراً باتفاق نووي يضمن حقوقها ويكفل عدم امتلاكها سلاحاً نووياً.
وشدد وزير الخارجية الإيراني على ضرورة ضمان حق إيران في التكنولوجيا النووية، مهدداً برد قاسٍ حين قال «درس حرب الـ12 يوماً يمكننا من الرد بقوة وسرعة وعمق أكبر».
حاملة طائرات أمريكية.
وكان مستشار خامنئي علي شمخاني قد قال: سنرد على أي عمل عسكري أمريكي من أي مصدر وعلى أي مستوى، مهدداً باستهداف قلب تل أبيب إذا تعرضت بلاده لأي هجوم.
وأشار شمخاني إلى أن الضربة المحدودة وهم، والرد سيكون فورياً وشاملاً وغير مسبوق، لافتاً إلى أن «أي عمل عسكري أمريكي سنعتبره بداية حرب شاملة».
تحذير صيني
بدورها، حذّرت الصين، اليوم من مغامرة عسكرية في الشرق الأوسط. وقال السفير الصيني لدى الأمم المتحدة فو تسونغ أمام مجلس الأمن إن استخدام القوة لا يمكن أن يحل المشكلات، وأية مغامرة عسكرية لن تفعل سوى أن تدفع المنطقة نحو هاوية المجهول.
بدورها، أعلنت البعثة الإيرانية لدى الأمم المتحدة، اليوم، أن رد طهران سيكون غير مسبوق في حال تعرّضها لهجوم أمريكي.
وقالت البعثة في بيان نشرته عبر منصة «إكس» إن «إيران مستعدة لحوار قائم على الاحترام والمصالح المتبادلة، ولكن إذا تعرضت للضغط، فستدافع عن نفسها وترد بشكل غير مسبوق».
نتنياهو يعقد اجتماعاً
بالمقابل، نقلت هيئة البث الإسرائيلية عن مصادر أن رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو يعقد غداً (الخميس) اجتماعاً أمنياً لبحث الملف الإيراني وتطورات الوضع في غزة، موضحة أن التقديرات في إسرائيل أن ترمب يدرس تغيير النظام الإيراني.
من جهة أخرى، ذكرت صحيفة «ول ستريت جورنال» أن جميع الدول الأعضاء في الاتحاد الأوروبي أكدوا موافقتهم على إدراج الحرس الثوري الإيراني بقائمة الإرهاب.
