The Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) announced today (Wednesday) that the Pakistan Navy has assumed command of the Combined Task Force (CTF 150), which specializes in combating the illicit trafficking of weapons and drugs in the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean.



The Combined Maritime Forces stated in a press release: "The Pakistan Navy took over command of the multinational Task Force (150) from the Royal Saudi Navy during a change of command ceremony held today, January 28, 2026, aboard a naval support unit in Bahrain," adding that Royal Saudi Navy Rear Admiral Fahd Al-Juaid handed over command of the joint force to Pakistani Rear Admiral Muhammad Yasir Tahir, in the presence of the Commander of the Combined Maritime Forces, U.S. Vice Admiral Kurt Tidd.

جانب من حفل التسليم والاستلام.

The Combined Forces clarified that Task Force (150), since Saudi Arabia took command in August 2025, has successfully conducted over 34 inspection operations, resulting in the seizure of more than 16 tons of drugs valued at nearly two billion U.S. dollars.



Pakistani Rear Admiral Muhammad Tahir noted that "the Combined Task Force 150 represents a symbol of our collective resolve and shared commitment to maintaining peace, stability, and order at sea," emphasizing: "As its commander, my primary endeavor will be to strengthen partnerships with regional countries, participating nations, and maritime organizations."

جانب من حفل التسليم.

Task Force (CTF 150) is one of five task forces under the Combined Maritime Forces, established in February 2002. Its mission is to deter and disrupt the trafficking of drugs, illicit materials, and weapons in the Gulf of Oman, the Arabian Sea, and the Indian Ocean. Additionally, it launched a new focused operation last November to combat piracy in the western Indian Ocean, the Gulf of Aden, and Bab-el-Mandeb, which are vital routes for global trade and maritime stability in the western Indian Ocean.