أعلنت القوات البحرية المشتركة (CMF) اليوم (الأربعاء)، تسلم البحرية الباكستانية قيادة قوة المهام (CTF 150) التابعة للقوات البحرية المشتركة والمتخصصة في مكافحة نقل الأسلحة غير المشروعة والمخدرات في خليج عُمان وبحر العرب والمحيط الهندي.


وقالت القوات البحرية المشتركة في بيان صحفي: «توّلت البحرية الباكستانية قيادة قوة المهام (150) متعددة الجنسيات، من البحرية الملكية السعودية، خلال حفل تغيير القيادة الذي أقيم اليوم 28 يناير 2026، على متن وحدة الدعم البحري في البحرين»، مضيفة أن العميد البحري الملكي السعودي فهد الجعيد سلّم قيادة القوة المشتركة إلى العميد البحري الباكستاني محمد ياسر طاهر، بحضور قائد القوات البحرية المشتركة نائب الأدميرال الأمريكي كورت رينشو.

جانب من حفل التسليم والاستلام.

وأوضحت القوات المشتركة إلى أن قوة المهام (150)، ومنذ تولي السعودية قيادتها في أغسطس 2025، نفّذت بنجاح أكثر من 34 عملية تفتيش، أسفرت عن ضبط أكثر من 16 طناً من المخدرات بقيمة تقارب ملياري دولار أمريكي.


وأشار العميد البحري الباكستاني محمد طاهر إلى أن «قوة المهام المشتركة 150 تُمثل رمزاً لعزمنا الجماعي والتزامنا المشترك بالحفاظ على السلام والاستقرار والنظام في البحر»، مشدداً بالقول: «بصفتي قائداً لها فسيكون مسعاي الأول هو تعزيز الشراكات مع دول المنطقة والدول المشاركة والمنظمات البحرية».

جانب من حفل التسليم.

وتُعد قوة المهام (CTF 150) واحدة من خمس فرق عمل تابعة للقوات البحرية المشتركة، تأسست في فبراير 2002، وتتمثل مهمتها في ردع وتعطيل تهريب المخدرات والمواد غير المشروعة والأسلحة في خليج عُمان وبحر العرب والمحيط الهندي، كما دشنت في نوفمبر الماضي عملية جديدة مُركزة لمكافحة القرصنة في منطقة غرب المحيط الهندي وخليج عدن وباب المندب، وهي طرق أساسية للتجارة العالمية والاستقرار البحري في غرب المحيط الهندي.