وقّع النائب العام الشيخ سعود بن عبدالله المعجب، ووزير الصحة فهد بن عبدالرحمن الجلاجل، اليوم (الأربعاء) في المقر الرئيسي للنيابة العامة، مذكرة تعاون بين الجهتين، لتنسيق الاختصاصات، والتعاون في القضايا الجزائية المشتركة، وتعزيز الحماية العدلية لصحة الإنسان، في إطار مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وتمثّل المذكرة امتداداً للشراكة القائمة بين الجهتين منذ 2019، وتهدف إلى تعزيز الجهود في مجالات الضبط والاستدلال، وتوحيد الإجراءات القانونية المشتركة، وتطوير آليات إصدار التقارير، إلى جانب تعزيز الربط الإلكتروني، كما شملت المذكرة على دعم الدراسات البحثية، وتبادل المعلومات ذات الاهتمام المشترك، وبناء القدرات من خلال برامج تدريبية مشتركة، وورش عمل تُسهم في رفع مستوى الأداء وتسريع معالجة القضايا الصحية ذات الأثر المباشر على المجتمع.

وتجسد هذه الاتفاقية استمرار التكامل المؤسسي بين الجهتين، وتفعيل العمل الحكومي المشترك، ورفع كفاءة الأداء بما يسهم في تطوير المنظومة الصحية، ويرتقي بمستوى الخدمات المقدمة، ويحقق العدالة الناجزة.