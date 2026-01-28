The Attorney General Sheikh Saud bin Abdullah Al-Mu'jab and the Minister of Health Fahd bin Abdulrahman Al-Jalajel signed today (Wednesday) at the headquarters of the Public Prosecution a memorandum of cooperation between the two parties to coordinate responsibilities, collaborate on shared criminal cases, and enhance judicial protection for human health, within the framework of the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The memorandum represents an extension of the partnership between the two parties that has existed since 2019, and aims to enhance efforts in the fields of enforcement and investigation, unify common legal procedures, and develop mechanisms for issuing reports, in addition to enhancing electronic connectivity. The memorandum also includes support for research studies, the exchange of information of mutual interest, and capacity building through joint training programs and workshops that contribute to improving performance and accelerating the handling of health issues that have a direct impact on society.

This agreement embodies the continued institutional integration between the two parties, activates joint governmental work, and raises performance efficiency, contributing to the development of the health system, improving the level of services provided, and achieving swift justice.