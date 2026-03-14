The First October Misdemeanor Court in Cairo issued a ruling to imprison Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hijazi for 6 months after convicting him of assaulting his wife Rana Tarek, following the consideration of the lawsuit filed against him regarding the incident.

Details of the Incident

Family disputes arose between the couple inside their home in the Sixth of October City in Giza Governorate, and a verbal altercation escalated into a physical assault that resulted in injuries to the wife, according to security investigations.

Financial and Civil Penalties

The court ordered the defendant to pay a financial bail of 5,000 Egyptian pounds, in addition to a temporary civil compensation for the wife of the same amount, and held him responsible for the criminal expenses and a fee of 50 pounds for legal representation.

Previous Decision by the Prosecution

The Egyptian Public Prosecution had released Mahmoud Hijazi on bail of 10,000 pounds during the investigations, after hearing both parties and reviewing the medical report, before referring the case to court.