أصدرت محكمة جنح أول أكتوبر في القاهرة حكماً بحبس الفنان المصري محمود حجازي 6 أشهر بعد إدانته بالتعدي على زوجته رنا طارق، وذلك بعد نظر الدعوى المقامة ضده بشأن الواقعة.
تفاصيل الحادثة
نشبت خلافات أسرية بين الزوجين داخل منزلهما بمدينة السادس من أكتوبر بمحافظة الجيزة، وتطورت مشادة كلامية إلى اعتداء بالضرب تسبب في إصابة الزوجة، وفقاً للتحريات الأمنية.
العقوبات المالية والمدنية
ألزمت المحكمة المتهم بدفع كفالة مالية قدرها 5 آلاف جنيه، إضافة إلى تعويض مدني مؤقت للزوجة بنفس القيمة، وتحميله المصاريف الجنائية ومبلغ 50 جنيهاً أتعاب محاماة.
قرار سابق للنيابة
وكانت النيابة العامة المصرية قد أخلت سبيل محمود حجازي بكفالة قدرها 10 آلاف جنيه أثناء التحقيقات، بعد الاستماع للطرفين والاطلاع على التقرير الطبي، قبل إحالة القضية إلى المحكمة.
The First October Misdemeanor Court in Cairo issued a ruling to imprison Egyptian artist Mahmoud Hijazi for 6 months after convicting him of assaulting his wife Rana Tarek, following the consideration of the lawsuit filed against him regarding the incident.
Details of the Incident
Family disputes arose between the couple inside their home in the Sixth of October City in Giza Governorate, and a verbal altercation escalated into a physical assault that resulted in injuries to the wife, according to security investigations.
Financial and Civil Penalties
The court ordered the defendant to pay a financial bail of 5,000 Egyptian pounds, in addition to a temporary civil compensation for the wife of the same amount, and held him responsible for the criminal expenses and a fee of 50 pounds for legal representation.
Previous Decision by the Prosecution
The Egyptian Public Prosecution had released Mahmoud Hijazi on bail of 10,000 pounds during the investigations, after hearing both parties and reviewing the medical report, before referring the case to court.