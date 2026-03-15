في أوقات الأزمات تتجلّى أهمية «الوعي والذكاء المجتمعي» ويتعاظم دور التكامل بين المواطنين وجميع العاملين والمسؤولين في الدولة، كلٌّ في موقعه ومسؤوليته الوطنية.

ومن هذا المنطلق، فإن المحافظة على المعلومات التي قد يملكها الفرد –مهما بدا أنها بسيطة أو غير ذات أهمية– تمثل واجبًا وطنيًا لا يقل شأنًا عن غيره من صور الإسهام في حماية الوطن.

فعلى سبيل المثال، إذا لاحظت أشخاصًا يثيرون الشك، أو شاهدت أجسامًا غريبة في الأرض أو في السماء، فالمسؤولية تقتضي المبادرة بالإبلاغ الفوري عبر القنوات الرسمية المعلنة، مع التأكد من وصول البلاغ للجهات المختصة.

كما ينبغي لمن يمتلك معلومات ذات طابع اقتصادي أو سياسي أو عسكري –سواء حصل عليها بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر– أن يتعامل معها بأقصى درجات المسؤولية، فلا تُنقل في المجالس ولا تُتداول عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حتى وإن كان القصد الدفاع عن الوطن.

فقد يُلاحظ أحيانًا أن بعض الحسابات تنشر معلومات عن دول وقواتها واحتياطاتها، ثم تضع أمامها علامة استفهام مرتبطة بالمملكة، والغاية من ذلك استدراج من يملك معلومات للإفصاح عنها دون إدراك لمقاصد السائل.

كما قد يُصادف المرء بعض الغرباء الذين يطرحون الأسئلة، أو يمزحون أو يثيرون موضوعات معينة بغرض استدراج المعلومات.

وبطبيعتنا المعروفة بالكرم وحسن الظن قد نثق بمن حولنا، لكن الثقة لا ينبغي أن تكون على حساب أمن الوطن، إن بعض المقالات أو المداخلات الإعلامية –في الصحف المحلية أو الأجنبية– قد تُكتب بأسلوب مستفز لاستدراج ردود تتضمن معلومات دقيقة يستفيد منها الكاتب أو غيره.

ولهذا فإن الصمت الواعي أحيانًا أبلغ وأجدى من رد، يمنح الخصم ما يبحث عنه، ما لم يكن الإنسان مكلفًا رسميًا بالتصريح أو البيان.

وفي المقابل، ينبغي على كل مواطن ومقيم أن يستحضر الثقة الكاملة في حكمة قيادتنا الرشيدة، بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين، وولي عهده الأمين -حفظهما الله- فقيادتنا تعمل بحكمة واقتدار، وتبذل من الجهد والعمل ما يفوق ما نراه أو نعلمه.

وفي هذه الأيام المباركة، فإن من أعظم ما نقدمه لوطننا صدق الدعاء، بأن يوفّق الله قيادتنا ويسدد خطاها، وأن يحفظ رجال قواتنا المسلحة والأجهزة الأمنية، وأن يسدد رميهم، ويعينهم على أداء شرف الأمانة في الدفاع عن هذا الوطن الغالي، ليبقى –بإذن الله– واحة أمنٍ واستقرارٍ ونماء.