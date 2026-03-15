In times of crises, the importance of "awareness and community intelligence" becomes evident, and the role of integration among citizens and all workers and officials in the state is amplified, each in their position and national responsibility.

From this standpoint, preserving information that an individual may possess – no matter how simple or insignificant it may seem – represents a national duty that is no less important than other forms of contribution to the protection of the homeland.

For example, if you notice individuals raising suspicion, or see strange objects on the ground or in the sky, the responsibility requires immediate reporting through the official announced channels, ensuring that the report reaches the relevant authorities.

Moreover, anyone possessing information of an economic, political, or military nature – whether obtained directly or indirectly – should handle it with the utmost responsibility, as it should not be shared in gatherings or circulated through social media, even if the intention is to defend the homeland.

It may sometimes be observed that certain accounts publish information about countries, their forces, and reserves, then place a question mark related to the Kingdom, with the aim of enticing those who possess information to disclose it without realizing the intentions of the questioner.

One may also encounter some strangers who ask questions, joke, or raise specific topics with the aim of eliciting information.

By our well-known nature of generosity and good faith, we may trust those around us, but trust should not come at the expense of the homeland's security. Some articles or media interventions – in local or foreign newspapers – may be written in a provocative style to elicit responses that contain precise information that the writer or others can benefit from.

Therefore, conscious silence is sometimes more eloquent and effective than a response that gives the opponent what they are seeking, unless a person is officially tasked with making a statement or announcement.

Conversely, every citizen and resident should have complete confidence in the wisdom of our prudent leadership, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and his trustworthy Crown Prince – may Allah protect them. Our leadership acts with wisdom and capability, exerting efforts and work that exceed what we see or know.

In these blessed days, one of the greatest things we can offer to our homeland is sincere prayer, that Allah grants success to our leadership and guides their steps, and that He protects the men of our armed forces and security agencies, aids them in fulfilling the honor of the trust in defending this precious homeland, so that it remains – with God's permission – a haven of security, stability, and growth.