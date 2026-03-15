نال مبتكرون سعوديون يتبعون لبرنامج المنتجات والصناعات المبتكرة 5 ميداليات دولية خلال مشاركتهم في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات 2026. وتضمنت الجوائز التي حققها المبتكرون السعوديون ميدالية ذهبية مع مرتبة الشرف للمبتكرة «بدور صائغ» عن اختراعها «سماعة الحاج»، والذي يعد نظاماً ذكياً قابلاً للارتداء لإدارة الحشود عبر الترجمة الفورية لجميع اللغات دون الحاجة للاتصال بـ«الإنترنت»، كما يوفر المراقبة الحيوية والتدخل المبكر عبر منصة قابلة للتطبيق عالمياً، كما حققت المخترعة «أمل حامد البلوي» ميدالية فضية عن اختراع «أكياس الدم الذكية»، وهو نظام اختبار ذكي مرفق بكيس التبرع يكشف مبكراً سلامة الدم قبل نقله، وذلك باستخدام تقنية النانو.
واشتملت الجوائز على ميداليتين برونزيتين حقّقاها المخترع «سلطان الخمعلي» عن اختراعه «تحويل مخلفات البوكسايت إلى منتجات عالية القيمة»، والمخترعة «نجود هلابي» عن اختراعها لجهاز «المنخال» الذي يقوم بتصفية البن عبر أنظمة مدمجة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، ومزود بنظام صيانة ومراقبة عن بعد بتقنية التوأم الرقمي؛ مما يمكن من التنبؤ بالأعطال وتحسين الأداء وتقليل التكاليف وزيادة الإنتاجية.
فيما حقّقت المخترعة رزان سالم باهبري جائزة جمهورية وكانتون جنيف وميدالية ذهبية مع مرتبة شرف، عن اختراعها «تِلَعَب»، وهو قفاز تفاعلي متعدد المستشعرات لإعادة تأهيل مرضى السكتة الدماغية عن بُعد، في إنجاز يُسجل كأول فوز سعودي بهذه الجائزة في تاريخ مشاركات المملكة في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات.
Saudi innovators participating in the Innovative Products and Industries Program won 5 international medals during their participation in the Geneva International Inventions Exhibition 2026. The awards achieved by the Saudi innovators included a gold medal with honors for innovator "Badr Saigh" for her invention "Hajj Headset," which is considered a smart wearable system for crowd management through real-time translation of all languages without the need for an internet connection. It also provides vital monitoring and early intervention through a globally applicable platform. Additionally, inventor "Amal Hamid Al-Balawi" won a silver medal for her invention "Smart Blood Bags," which is a smart testing system attached to the donation bag that early detects the safety of blood before transfusion, using nanotechnology.
The awards included two bronze medals won by inventor "Sultan Al-Khamali" for his invention "Converting Bauxite Waste into High-Value Products," and inventor "Najood Halabi" for her invention of the "Sieve" device that filters coffee through systems integrated with artificial intelligence, equipped with a remote maintenance and monitoring system using digital twin technology; allowing for the prediction of faults, performance improvement, cost reduction, and increased productivity.
Meanwhile, inventor Razan Salem Bahbari won the Republic and Canton of Geneva Award and a gold medal with honors for her invention "TILAB," which is an interactive multi-sensor glove for remotely rehabilitating stroke patients, marking a historic achievement as the first Saudi victory of this award in the history of the Kingdom's participation in the Geneva International Inventions Exhibition.