نال مبتكرون سعوديون يتبعون لبرنامج المنتجات والصناعات المبتكرة 5 ميداليات دولية خلال مشاركتهم في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات 2026. وتضمنت الجوائز التي حققها المبتكرون السعوديون ميدالية ذهبية مع مرتبة الشرف للمبتكرة «بدور صائغ» عن اختراعها «سماعة الحاج»، والذي يعد نظاماً ذكياً قابلاً للارتداء لإدارة الحشود عبر الترجمة الفورية لجميع اللغات دون الحاجة للاتصال بـ«الإنترنت»، كما يوفر المراقبة الحيوية والتدخل المبكر عبر منصة قابلة للتطبيق عالمياً، كما حققت المخترعة «أمل حامد البلوي» ميدالية فضية عن اختراع «أكياس الدم الذكية»، وهو نظام اختبار ذكي مرفق بكيس التبرع يكشف مبكراً سلامة الدم قبل نقله، وذلك باستخدام تقنية النانو.


واشتملت الجوائز على ميداليتين برونزيتين حقّقاها المخترع «سلطان الخمعلي» عن اختراعه «تحويل مخلفات البوكسايت إلى منتجات عالية القيمة»، والمخترعة «نجود هلابي» عن اختراعها لجهاز «المنخال» الذي يقوم بتصفية البن عبر أنظمة مدمجة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، ومزود بنظام صيانة ومراقبة عن بعد بتقنية التوأم الرقمي؛ مما يمكن من التنبؤ بالأعطال وتحسين الأداء وتقليل التكاليف وزيادة الإنتاجية.


فيما حقّقت المخترعة رزان سالم باهبري جائزة جمهورية وكانتون جنيف وميدالية ذهبية مع مرتبة شرف، عن اختراعها «تِلَعَب»، وهو قفاز تفاعلي متعدد المستشعرات لإعادة تأهيل مرضى السكتة الدماغية عن بُعد، في إنجاز يُسجل كأول فوز سعودي بهذه الجائزة في تاريخ مشاركات المملكة في معرض جنيف الدولي للاختراعات.