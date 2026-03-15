Saudi innovators participating in the Innovative Products and Industries Program won 5 international medals during their participation in the Geneva International Inventions Exhibition 2026. The awards achieved by the Saudi innovators included a gold medal with honors for innovator "Badr Saigh" for her invention "Hajj Headset," which is considered a smart wearable system for crowd management through real-time translation of all languages without the need for an internet connection. It also provides vital monitoring and early intervention through a globally applicable platform. Additionally, inventor "Amal Hamid Al-Balawi" won a silver medal for her invention "Smart Blood Bags," which is a smart testing system attached to the donation bag that early detects the safety of blood before transfusion, using nanotechnology.



The awards included two bronze medals won by inventor "Sultan Al-Khamali" for his invention "Converting Bauxite Waste into High-Value Products," and inventor "Najood Halabi" for her invention of the "Sieve" device that filters coffee through systems integrated with artificial intelligence, equipped with a remote maintenance and monitoring system using digital twin technology; allowing for the prediction of faults, performance improvement, cost reduction, and increased productivity.



Meanwhile, inventor Razan Salem Bahbari won the Republic and Canton of Geneva Award and a gold medal with honors for her invention "TILAB," which is an interactive multi-sensor glove for remotely rehabilitating stroke patients, marking a historic achievement as the first Saudi victory of this award in the history of the Kingdom's participation in the Geneva International Inventions Exhibition.