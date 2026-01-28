The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, told the UN Security Council today (Wednesday) that disarmament in Gaza will occur through an agreed-upon process supported by an international-funded buyback program.



Waltz stated in his address to the UN Security Council: "The United States, along with 26 countries that have joined the Trump-led Peace Council so far and in consultation with the Palestinian National Committee overseen by the council, will exert pressure on Hamas to disarm," adding: "Hamas must have no role in governing Gaza, either directly or indirectly, in any form whatsoever."



He indicated that all military and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapons production facilities, will be destroyed and will not be rebuilt, noting that independent international monitors will oversee the disarmament process in Gaza to include permanently placing weapons out of use through an agreed-upon process for decommissioning them, supported by an international-funded buyback and reintegration program.



In contrast, Hamas announced today that it is ready for a complete transfer of governance in the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian technocrat committee, emphasizing the necessity of reopening the Rafah crossing in both directions without Israeli obstacles.



Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said: "Protocols have been prepared, files have been completed, and committees are overseeing the handover process so that we are facing a complete transfer of governance in the Gaza Strip to the national committee," adding: "The Rafah crossing must be fully opened in both directions, ensuring freedom of entry and exit to the Gaza Strip without any Israeli obstacles."