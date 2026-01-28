أبلغ المبعوث الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتس مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم (الأربعاء) أن نزع السلاح في غزة سيجري من خلال عملية متفق عليها مدعومة ببرنامج إعادة شراء بتمويل دولي.
وقال والتس في حديثه أمام مجلس الأمن الدولي: الولايات المتحدة، إلى جانب 26 دولة انضمت حتى الآن إلى مجلس السلام بقيادة ترمب وبالتشاور مع اللجنة الوطنية الفلسطينية التي يشرف المجلس عليها، ستمارس ضغوطاً على «حماس» لنزع سلاحها، مضيفاً: «لا بد ألا يكون لحماس أي دور في حكم غزة، بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، بأي شكل من الأشكال».
وأشار إلى أنه سيتم تدمير جميع البنى التحتية العسكرية والهجومية، بما في ذلك الأنفاق ومنشآت إنتاج الأسلحة، ولن يعاد بناؤها، مبيناً أن مراقبين دوليين مستقلين سيشرفون على عملية نزع السلاح في غزة لتشمل وضع الأسلحة بشكل دائم خارج نطاق الاستخدام، من خلال عملية متفق عليها لسحبها من الخدمة، وبدعم من برنامج إعادة شراء وإعادة دمج بتمويل دولي.
بالمقابل، أعلنت «حماس» اليوم، أنّها جاهزة لنقل كامل للحكم في قطاع غزة إلى لجنة التكنوقراط الفلسطينية، مؤكدة ضرورة إعادة فتح معبر رفح في كلا الاتجاهين ودون عوائق إسرائيلية.
وقال المتحدّث باسم «حماس» حازم قاسم: «هناك بروتوكولات جُهزت، ملفّات قد أُتمت، ولجان تشرف على عملية التسليم بحيث نكون أمام عملية تسليم كاملة للحكم في قطاع غزة إلى اللجنة الوطنية»، مضيفاً: «يجب أن يتم فتح معبر رفح في كلا الاتجاهين بشكل كامل، وضمان حرّية الدخول والخروج إلى قطاع غزة دون أي عوائق إسرائيلية».
The U.S. envoy to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, told the UN Security Council today (Wednesday) that disarmament in Gaza will occur through an agreed-upon process supported by an international-funded buyback program.
Waltz stated in his address to the UN Security Council: "The United States, along with 26 countries that have joined the Trump-led Peace Council so far and in consultation with the Palestinian National Committee overseen by the council, will exert pressure on Hamas to disarm," adding: "Hamas must have no role in governing Gaza, either directly or indirectly, in any form whatsoever."
He indicated that all military and offensive infrastructure, including tunnels and weapons production facilities, will be destroyed and will not be rebuilt, noting that independent international monitors will oversee the disarmament process in Gaza to include permanently placing weapons out of use through an agreed-upon process for decommissioning them, supported by an international-funded buyback and reintegration program.
In contrast, Hamas announced today that it is ready for a complete transfer of governance in the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian technocrat committee, emphasizing the necessity of reopening the Rafah crossing in both directions without Israeli obstacles.
Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said: "Protocols have been prepared, files have been completed, and committees are overseeing the handover process so that we are facing a complete transfer of governance in the Gaza Strip to the national committee," adding: "The Rafah crossing must be fully opened in both directions, ensuring freedom of entry and exit to the Gaza Strip without any Israeli obstacles."