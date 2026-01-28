أبلغ المبعوث الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتس مجلس الأمن الدولي اليوم (الأربعاء) أن نزع السلاح في غزة سيجري من خلال عملية متفق عليها مدعومة ببرنامج إعادة شراء بتمويل دولي.


وقال والتس في حديثه أمام مجلس الأمن الدولي: الولايات المتحدة، إلى جانب 26 دولة انضمت حتى الآن إلى مجلس السلام بقيادة ترمب وبالتشاور مع اللجنة الوطنية الفلسطينية التي يشرف المجلس عليها، ستمارس ضغوطاً على «حماس» لنزع سلاحها، مضيفاً: «لا بد ألا يكون لحماس أي دور في حكم غزة، بشكل مباشر أو غير مباشر، بأي شكل من الأشكال».


وأشار إلى أنه سيتم تدمير جميع البنى التحتية العسكرية والهجومية، بما في ذلك الأنفاق ومنشآت إنتاج الأسلحة، ولن يعاد بناؤها، مبيناً أن مراقبين دوليين مستقلين سيشرفون على عملية نزع السلاح في غزة لتشمل وضع الأسلحة بشكل دائم خارج نطاق الاستخدام، من خلال عملية متفق عليها لسحبها من الخدمة، وبدعم من برنامج إعادة شراء وإعادة دمج بتمويل دولي.


بالمقابل، أعلنت «حماس» اليوم، أنّها جاهزة لنقل كامل للحكم في قطاع غزة إلى لجنة التكنوقراط الفلسطينية، مؤكدة ضرورة إعادة فتح معبر رفح في كلا الاتجاهين ودون عوائق إسرائيلية.


وقال المتحدّث باسم «حماس» حازم قاسم: «هناك بروتوكولات جُهزت، ملفّات قد أُتمت، ولجان تشرف على عملية التسليم بحيث نكون أمام عملية تسليم كاملة للحكم في قطاع غزة إلى اللجنة الوطنية»، مضيفاً: «يجب أن يتم فتح معبر رفح في كلا الاتجاهين بشكل كامل، وضمان حرّية الدخول والخروج إلى قطاع غزة دون أي عوائق إسرائيلية».