Updates to the standards for treated wastewater have imposed a fine of 600,000 riyals for its improper uses.

The Director of the Ministry of Environment branch in the Makkah region, Engineer Walid Al-Daghis, emphasized the necessity for all entities and facilities to adhere to the updated regulations and requirements, warning that the use of untreated wastewater is considered a serious violation. He stated that the update aims to enhance the safe utilization of treated water and support water security and environmental sustainability.

Most global specifications impose strict conditions for the use of treated wastewater in agriculture, based on the properties of the water and the impact of trace elements and chemicals on plants, taking into account the sensitivity of plants and soil to chemical elements. For instance, the World Health Organization has focused on the impact of microbiological pollution on plants, while the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) has addressed the effects of chemical elements on plants. Therefore, it is not recommended to reuse treated wastewater in agriculture unless it is ensured that the concentration of trace elements does not exceed their natural levels in the soil.

Treated wastewater can be reused for municipal, industrial, mining, construction, recreational, and environmental purposes. It is challenging to obtain a consistent and sustainable quality of treated water, as the quality depends on the type of treated water. Consequently, the physical and chemical properties of treated water vary according to the quality of the treated water, as well as the type of treatment plant and operational methods, and the types of uses for treated wastewater.