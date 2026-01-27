فرضت تحديثات معايير مياه الصرف الصحي المعالجة غرامة 600 ألف ريال على استخداماتها المخالفة.
وشدد مدير فرع وزارة البيئة في منطقة مكة المكرمة المهندس وليد آل دغيس، على ضرورة التزام جميع الجهات والمنشآت بالضوابط والاشتراطات المحدثة، محذراً أن استخدام مياه الصرف الصحي غير المعالجة يُعد مخالفة جسيمة، وأن التحديث يهدف إلى تعزيز الاستفادة الآمنة من المياه المعالجة، ودعم الأمن المائي والاستدامة البيئية.
وتضع معظم المواصفات العالمية شروطاً صارمة لاستخدام مياه الصرف الصحي المعالجة في الزراعة، اعتمدت على خواص المياه وتأثير العناصر النزرة والكيماوية على النباتات، والأخذ في الاعتبار حساسية النباتات والتربة للعناصر الكيميائية، مثل منظمة الصحة العالمية التي اهتمت بتأثير التلوث الميكروبيولوجي على النباتات كما اهتمت منظمة الأغذية والزراعة (الفاو) بتأثير العناصر الكيميائية على النباتات؛ لذلك لا ينصح عند إعادة استخدام مياه الصرف الصحي المعالجة في الزراعة إلا بعد التأكد من عدم زيادة تركيز العناصر النزرة عن تركيزها الطبيعي في التربة.
ويمكن إعادة استخدام مياه الصرف الصحي المعالجة للأغراض البلدية، والصناعية، والتعدينية، والأعمال الإنشائية، وللأغراض الترفيهية، والبيئية، فمن الصعب الحصول على جودة ثابتة ومستدامة للمياه المعالجة، إذ تعتمد الجودة على نوعية المياه المعالجة؛ لذلك تختلف الخصائص الفيزيائية والكيميائية للمياه المعالجة تبعاً لنوعية المياه المعالجة، كما تختلف تبعاً لنوعية المحطة وأسلوب التشغيل، وأنواع استخدامات مياه الصرف الصحي المعالجة.
