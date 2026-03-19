رفع محافظ جدة الأمير سعود بن عبدالله بن جلوي، خالص شكره وامتنانه لمقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، ولولي العهد، رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز بمناسبة صدور الأمر الملكي الكريم بتمديد خدمته محافظاً لجدة لأربع سنوات.

وأعرب الأمير سعود بن عبدالله عن اعتزازه بهذه الثقة الملكية الكريمة، سائلًا الله تعالى أن يحفظ خادم الحرمين الشريفين وسمو ولي عهده الأمين، وأن يديم على الوطن أمنه واستقراره وازدهاره.