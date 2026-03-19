The Governor of Jeddah, Prince Saud bin Abdullah bin Jalawi, expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and to the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, on the occasion of the royal decree extending his service as Governor of Jeddah for four more years.

Prince Saud bin Abdullah expressed his pride in this generous royal trust, asking Allah the Almighty to protect the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, and to sustain the security, stability, and prosperity of the nation.