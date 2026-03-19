حقق النجم المصري محمد صلاح لاعب ليفربول الإنجليزي إنجازاً جديداً بعدما سجل هدفاً في اكتساح فريقه لضيفه غلطة سراي التركي برباعية نظيفة، مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات إياب الدور ثمن النهائي من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.
هدف بعد إهدار ركلة جزاء
وأهدر صلاح ركلة جزاء قبل نهاية الشوط الأول، تصدى لها حارس غلطة سراي، لكنه عوض ذلك بتسجيل هدف رائع في الدقيقة 62، عبر تسديدة متقنة من على حدود منطقة الجزاء.
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أول لاعب أفريقي يصل لهذا الإنجاز
وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصائيات كرة القدم، سجّل محمد صلاح هدفه الـ50 في دوري أبطال أوروبا، ليصبح أول لاعب أفريقي يحقق هذا الإنجاز.
أرقام صلاح هذا الموسم
وخاض صلاح 34 مباراة بقميص «الريدز» في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 10 أهداف وقدم 9 تمريرات حاسمة.
The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, a player for Liverpool FC, achieved a new milestone after scoring a goal in his team's 4-0 thrashing of Turkish side Galatasaray, last night (Wednesday), in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
Goal after missing a penalty
Salah missed a penalty before the end of the first half, which was saved by the Galatasaray goalkeeper, but he made up for it by scoring a brilliant goal in the 62nd minute, with a precise shot from the edge of the penalty area.
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First African player to reach this milestone
According to the statistics network "Opta," Mohamed Salah scored his 50th goal in the UEFA Champions League, becoming the first African player to achieve this feat.
Salah's stats this season
Salah has played 34 matches in the "Reds" jersey across various competitions this season, during which he scored 10 goals and provided 9 assists.