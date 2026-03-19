حقق النجم المصري محمد صلاح لاعب ليفربول الإنجليزي إنجازاً جديداً بعدما سجل هدفاً في اكتساح فريقه لضيفه غلطة سراي التركي برباعية نظيفة، مساء أمس (الأربعاء)، ضمن منافسات إياب الدور ثمن النهائي من مسابقة دوري أبطال أوروبا.

هدف بعد إهدار ركلة جزاء

وأهدر صلاح ركلة جزاء قبل نهاية الشوط الأول، تصدى لها حارس غلطة سراي، لكنه عوض ذلك بتسجيل هدف رائع في الدقيقة 62، عبر تسديدة متقنة من على حدود منطقة الجزاء.

WhatsApp Image 2026-03-19 at 6.40.14 AM (1)

WhatsApp Image 2026-03-19 at 6.40.14 AM (1)

أول لاعب أفريقي يصل لهذا الإنجاز

وبحسب شبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصائيات كرة القدم، سجّل محمد صلاح هدفه الـ50 في دوري أبطال أوروبا، ليصبح أول لاعب أفريقي يحقق هذا الإنجاز.

أرقام صلاح هذا الموسم

وخاض صلاح 34 مباراة بقميص «الريدز» في مختلف المسابقات هذا الموسم، سجل خلالها 10 أهداف وقدم 9 تمريرات حاسمة.