The Egyptian star Mohamed Salah, a player for Liverpool FC, achieved a new milestone after scoring a goal in his team's 4-0 thrashing of Turkish side Galatasaray, last night (Wednesday), in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Goal after missing a penalty

Salah missed a penalty before the end of the first half, which was saved by the Galatasaray goalkeeper, but he made up for it by scoring a brilliant goal in the 62nd minute, with a precise shot from the edge of the penalty area.

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First African player to reach this milestone

According to the statistics network "Opta," Mohamed Salah scored his 50th goal in the UEFA Champions League, becoming the first African player to achieve this feat.

Salah's stats this season

Salah has played 34 matches in the "Reds" jersey across various competitions this season, during which he scored 10 goals and provided 9 assists.