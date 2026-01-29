أعلن الاتحاد الإفريقي لكرة القدم «كاف» فرض عقوبات انضباطية مشددة على الاتحاد السنغالي لكرة القدم وعدد من لاعبي ومسؤولي المنتخب، على خلفية الأحداث التي شهدها نهائي كأس أمم إفريقيا 2025، الذي احتضنته المملكة المغربية على ملعب مولاي الأمير عبدالله بالعاصمة الرباط، وجمع منتخبي المغرب والسنغال.

السنغالي إيليمان ندياي

إيقافات وغرامات بمئات الآلاف

وأوضح «كاف» أن مجلسه التأديبي اتخذ قراراته بعد ثبوت مخالفات صريحة لقانون الانضباط، حيث تقرر إيقاف مدرب المنتخب السنغالي بابي ثياو خمس مباريات رسمية في مسابقات الاتحاد الإفريقي، مع تغريمه مبلغ 100 ألف دولار، بسبب سلوك غير رياضي اعتُبر مسيئًا لسمعة اللعبة ومخالفًا لمبادئ النزاهة واللعب النظيف.

كما شملت العقوبات إيقاف لاعبي المنتخب السنغالي إيليمان ندياي وإسماعيلا سار مباراتين رسميتين لكل منهما، على خلفية تصرفات غير رياضية تجاه حكم اللقاء.

جماهير ولاعبون تحت طائلة العقاب

ولم تتوقف العقوبات عند الجهاز الفني واللاعبين، حيث قرر «كاف» تغريم الاتحاد السنغالي لكرة القدم مبلغ 615 ألف دولار، في واحدة من أكبر الغرامات المالية بتاريخ الكرة الإفريقية، ما يعكس حجم المخالفات التي رصدتها اللجنة التأديبية خلال المباراة النهائية.
وجاءت المخالفات على النحو التالي: غرامة مالية قدرها 300 ألف دولار على الاتحاد السنغالي بسبب سوء سلوك الجماهير، وغرامة مماثلة بسبب تصرفات اللاعبين والجهاز الفني، إلى جانب غرامة إضافية قدرها 15 ألف دولار نتيجة حصول خمسة لاعبين من المنتخب على إنذارات خلال المباراة، معتبرًا أن هذه التجاوزات أضرت بصورة كرة القدم الإفريقية.

العقوبات تطال المغرب

أشرف حكيمي

من جانبه، لم ينجُ المنتخب المغربي من العقوبات، حيث قرر الاتحاد الإفريقي إيقاف النجم أشرف حكيمي مباراة واحدة، لكن مع إيقاف التنفيذ، في إشارة إلى مراعاة بعض الملابسات مع توجيه تحذير واضح بتشديد العقوبة حال تكرار المخالفة.
كما تقرر إيقاف إسماعيل الصيباري لمدة ثلاث مباريات، ليغيب عن عدد من المواجهات المقبلة في المسابقات القارية.
وقرر «كاف» أيضًا تغريم الجامعة الملكية المغربية لكرة القدم مبلغ 315 ألف دولار، على خلفية الأحداث المرتبطة بالمباراة النهائية

إسماعيل الصيباري يحاول منع وصول المنشفة لحارس السنغال إدوارد ميندي.

أحداث مثيرة للجدل

وشهد نهائي البطولة أحداثًا مثيرة للجدل، بعدما انسحب لاعبو السنغال من أرض الملعب احتجاجًا على احتساب ركلة جزاء لصالح المغرب وإلغاء هدف لهم، قبل أن يتدخل ساديو ماني ويقنع زملاءه بالعودة إلى اللعب. وأهدر المغربي براهيم دياز ركلة الجزاء، قبل أن يحسم المنتخب السنغالي اللقب بتسجيل هدف الفوز في الشوط الإضافي الأول عن طريق بابي جاي، ليُتوَّج «أسود التيرانجا» بطلاً للقارة وسط أجواء مشحونة.