أعلن الاتحاد الإفريقي لكرة القدم «كاف» فرض عقوبات انضباطية مشددة على الاتحاد السنغالي لكرة القدم وعدد من لاعبي ومسؤولي المنتخب، على خلفية الأحداث التي شهدها نهائي كأس أمم إفريقيا 2025، الذي احتضنته المملكة المغربية على ملعب مولاي الأمير عبدالله بالعاصمة الرباط، وجمع منتخبي المغرب والسنغال.
السنغالي إيليمان ندياي
إيقافات وغرامات بمئات الآلاف
وأوضح «كاف» أن مجلسه التأديبي اتخذ قراراته بعد ثبوت مخالفات صريحة لقانون الانضباط، حيث تقرر إيقاف مدرب المنتخب السنغالي بابي ثياو خمس مباريات رسمية في مسابقات الاتحاد الإفريقي، مع تغريمه مبلغ 100 ألف دولار، بسبب سلوك غير رياضي اعتُبر مسيئًا لسمعة اللعبة ومخالفًا لمبادئ النزاهة واللعب النظيف.
كما شملت العقوبات إيقاف لاعبي المنتخب السنغالي إيليمان ندياي وإسماعيلا سار مباراتين رسميتين لكل منهما، على خلفية تصرفات غير رياضية تجاه حكم اللقاء.
جماهير ولاعبون تحت طائلة العقاب
ولم تتوقف العقوبات عند الجهاز الفني واللاعبين، حيث قرر «كاف» تغريم الاتحاد السنغالي لكرة القدم مبلغ 615 ألف دولار، في واحدة من أكبر الغرامات المالية بتاريخ الكرة الإفريقية، ما يعكس حجم المخالفات التي رصدتها اللجنة التأديبية خلال المباراة النهائية. وجاءت المخالفات على النحو التالي: غرامة مالية قدرها 300 ألف دولار على الاتحاد السنغالي بسبب سوء سلوك الجماهير، وغرامة مماثلة بسبب تصرفات اللاعبين والجهاز الفني، إلى جانب غرامة إضافية قدرها 15 ألف دولار نتيجة حصول خمسة لاعبين من المنتخب على إنذارات خلال المباراة، معتبرًا أن هذه التجاوزات أضرت بصورة كرة القدم الإفريقية.
العقوبات تطال المغرب
أشرف حكيمي
من جانبه، لم ينجُ المنتخب المغربي من العقوبات، حيث قرر الاتحاد الإفريقي إيقاف النجم أشرف حكيمي مباراة واحدة، لكن مع إيقاف التنفيذ، في إشارة إلى مراعاة بعض الملابسات مع توجيه تحذير واضح بتشديد العقوبة حال تكرار المخالفة. كما تقرر إيقاف إسماعيل الصيباري لمدة ثلاث مباريات، ليغيب عن عدد من المواجهات المقبلة في المسابقات القارية. وقرر «كاف» أيضًا تغريم الجامعة الملكية المغربية لكرة القدم مبلغ 315 ألف دولار، على خلفية الأحداث المرتبطة بالمباراة النهائية
إسماعيل الصيباري يحاول منع وصول المنشفة لحارس السنغال إدوارد ميندي.
أحداث مثيرة للجدل
وشهد نهائي البطولة أحداثًا مثيرة للجدل، بعدما انسحب لاعبو السنغال من أرض الملعب احتجاجًا على احتساب ركلة جزاء لصالح المغرب وإلغاء هدف لهم، قبل أن يتدخل ساديو ماني ويقنع زملاءه بالعودة إلى اللعب. وأهدر المغربي براهيم دياز ركلة الجزاء، قبل أن يحسم المنتخب السنغالي اللقب بتسجيل هدف الفوز في الشوط الإضافي الأول عن طريق بابي جاي، ليُتوَّج «أسود التيرانجا» بطلاً للقارة وسط أجواء مشحونة.
The African Football Confederation (CAF) announced strict disciplinary sanctions against the Senegalese Football Federation and several players and officials of the national team, following the events that took place during the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, held in the Kingdom of Morocco at the Prince Abdullah Stadium in the capital, Rabat, between the teams of Morocco and Senegal.
Suspensions and Fines in the Hundreds of Thousands
CAF explained that its disciplinary council made its decisions after clear violations of the disciplinary code were established. It was decided to suspend the Senegalese national team coach, Pape Thiaw, for five official matches in CAF competitions, and to fine him $100,000 due to unsportsmanlike conduct deemed damaging to the reputation of the game and contrary to the principles of integrity and fair play.
The sanctions also included suspending Senegalese national team players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaïla Sarr for two official matches each, due to unsportsmanlike behavior towards the match referee.
Fans and Players Under Punishment
The sanctions did not stop at the coaching staff and players, as CAF decided to fine the Senegalese Football Federation $615,000, one of the largest financial fines in the history of African football, reflecting the extent of the violations noted by the disciplinary committee during the final match. The violations were as follows: a fine of $300,000 on the Senegalese federation due to fan misconduct, a similar fine due to the behavior of the players and coaching staff, in addition to an extra fine of $15,000 for five players from the national team receiving yellow cards during the match, considering that these transgressions harmed the image of African football.
Sanctions Affect Morocco
أشرف حكيمي
For its part, the Moroccan national team did not escape sanctions, as the African federation decided to suspend star Achraf Hakimi for one match, but with a stay of execution, indicating consideration of certain circumstances while issuing a clear warning that the penalty would be intensified if the violation recurred. It was also decided to suspend Ismail Sabari for three matches, causing him to miss several upcoming matches in continental competitions. CAF also decided to fine the Royal Moroccan Football Federation $315,000, in connection with the events related to the final match.
Controversial Events
The final of the tournament witnessed controversial events, as Senegalese players withdrew from the field in protest against the awarding of a penalty to Morocco and the cancellation of a goal for them, before Sadio Mané intervened and convinced his teammates to return to play. Moroccan player Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, before the Senegalese national team secured the title by scoring the winning goal in the first extra time through Pape Gueye, crowning the "Lions of Teranga" as champions of the continent amidst charged atmospheres.