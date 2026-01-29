The African Football Confederation (CAF) announced strict disciplinary sanctions against the Senegalese Football Federation and several players and officials of the national team, following the events that took place during the final of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, held in the Kingdom of Morocco at the Prince Abdullah Stadium in the capital, Rabat, between the teams of Morocco and Senegal.

Suspensions and Fines in the Hundreds of Thousands

CAF explained that its disciplinary council made its decisions after clear violations of the disciplinary code were established. It was decided to suspend the Senegalese national team coach, Pape Thiaw, for five official matches in CAF competitions, and to fine him $100,000 due to unsportsmanlike conduct deemed damaging to the reputation of the game and contrary to the principles of integrity and fair play.

The sanctions also included suspending Senegalese national team players Iliman Ndiaye and Ismaïla Sarr for two official matches each, due to unsportsmanlike behavior towards the match referee.

Fans and Players Under Punishment

The sanctions did not stop at the coaching staff and players, as CAF decided to fine the Senegalese Football Federation $615,000, one of the largest financial fines in the history of African football, reflecting the extent of the violations noted by the disciplinary committee during the final match.

The violations were as follows: a fine of $300,000 on the Senegalese federation due to fan misconduct, a similar fine due to the behavior of the players and coaching staff, in addition to an extra fine of $15,000 for five players from the national team receiving yellow cards during the match, considering that these transgressions harmed the image of African football.

Sanctions Affect Morocco

أشرف حكيمي

For its part, the Moroccan national team did not escape sanctions, as the African federation decided to suspend star Achraf Hakimi for one match, but with a stay of execution, indicating consideration of certain circumstances while issuing a clear warning that the penalty would be intensified if the violation recurred.It was also decided to suspend Ismail Sabari for three matches, causing him to miss several upcoming matches in continental competitions.CAF also decided to fine the Royal Moroccan Football Federation $315,000, in connection with the events related to the final match.

Controversial Events

The final of the tournament witnessed controversial events, as Senegalese players withdrew from the field in protest against the awarding of a penalty to Morocco and the cancellation of a goal for them, before Sadio Mané intervened and convinced his teammates to return to play. Moroccan player Brahim Diaz missed the penalty, before the Senegalese national team secured the title by scoring the winning goal in the first extra time through Pape Gueye, crowning the "Lions of Teranga" as champions of the continent amidst charged atmospheres.