تستعد محكمة جنايات الجيزة في مصر للنظر في قضية مقتل الفنان سعيد مختار، بعد مشاجرة دامية أمام نادي وادي دجلة بمنطقة 6 أكتوبر، الواقعة التي هزت الوسط الفني وأثارت صدمة كبيرة في الشارع المصري.

وأفادت التحقيقات بأن الفنان سعيد مختار توجه لرؤية نجله البالغ 9 سنوات، وفوجئ بطليقته برفقة زوجها الجديد، ما أدى إلى مشادة سريعة تصاعدت إلى اشتباك استخدم فيه الفنان السلاح الأبيض، وانتهى الشجار بطعن الفنان في الذراع وإصابته إصابة أدت إلى مقتله، بينما أصيب الزوج الجديد بجرح في يده، مؤكداً أنه لم يقصد القتل.

وقالت الزوجة السابقة: «لم أتوقع أن ينتهي خلافنا بهذه الطريقة المأساوية»، مؤكدة أن طليقها هو من لاحقها هي وزوجها وهو من بدأ الهجوم، وأنها حاولت إبعاد الطرفين عن بعضهما قبل تطور الوضع إلى مأساة دموية أمام أعين الجميع.

وأمرت النيابة بتشريح جثمان الفنان، وفحص حالة الزوج المصاب، ومراجعة كاميرات المراقبة داخل وخارج النادي لمعرفة اللحظات الأولى للمشاجرة، والاستماع إلى شهادات العاملين وطاقم الأمن، لتحديد مسار الحادثة بالكامل.

وكشفت تحريات الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية أن العلاقة بين الفنان وطلّيقته كانت تشهد خلافات متكررة، وأن وجودها مع زوجها الجديد أمام نجلهم كان الشرارة التي أشعلت النزاع، ما أدى إلى حادثة مأساوية قلبت حياة العائلة والمحيطين بهم رأسًا على عقب.

لكن الحدث أعاد إثارة التساؤلات حول إدارة النزاعات الأسرية داخل الأماكن العامة وأهمية اتخاذ إجراءات وقائية لمنع تصاعدها إلى جرائم مأساوية.