The Giza Criminal Court in Egypt is preparing to hear the case of the murder of artist Said Mokhtar, following a bloody altercation outside Wadi Degla Club in the 6th of October area, an incident that has shaken the artistic community and caused great shock in Egyptian society.

Investigations revealed that artist Said Mokhtar went to see his 9-year-old son and was surprised to find his ex-wife with her new husband, which led to a quick argument that escalated into a fight in which the artist used a knife. The altercation ended with the artist being stabbed in the arm, resulting in injuries that led to his death, while the new husband sustained a wound to his hand, claiming that he did not intend to kill.

The ex-wife stated: "I did not expect our dispute to end in such a tragic way," confirming that her ex-husband was the one who pursued her and her husband and was the one who initiated the attack, and that she tried to separate both parties before the situation developed into a bloody tragedy in front of everyone.

The prosecution ordered an autopsy of the artist's body, an examination of the injured husband, and a review of surveillance cameras inside and outside the club to determine the initial moments of the altercation, as well as to listen to testimonies from staff and security personnel to fully understand the course of the incident.

Investigations by Egyptian security agencies revealed that the relationship between the artist and his ex-wife had been marked by repeated conflicts, and that her presence with her new husband in front of their son was the spark that ignited the dispute, leading to a tragic incident that turned the family's life and those around them upside down.

However, the event has reignited questions about managing family disputes in public places and the importance of taking preventive measures to prevent them from escalating into tragic crimes.