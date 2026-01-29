تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
جاء الإعلان عن إطلاق الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين متزامناً مع مشاركة الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة التأمين ضمن الوفد الرسمي للمملكة العربية السعودية، المشارك في أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي الذي عُقد في مدينة دافوس السويسرية خلال الأسبوع الماضي، وهذا يعني أن الهيئة كانت مستعدةً لعرض خطة متكاملة وواضحة للعالم، وليس مجرد أفكار أولية. هذا الأمر يعكس نضج التخطيط والجدية في التنفيذ، حيث إن هذه المشاركة لم تكن مجرد مشاركة تقليدية، بل كانت أداة دبلوماسية اقتصادية فاعلة، وامتداداً طبيعياً لإطلاق الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتأمين، هدفها الرئيسي ترويج الرؤية، وجذب الشراكات، ووضع المملكة على الخريطة العالمية كوجهة استثمارية واعدة !
فالإستراتيجية لا تتعامل مع التأمين كمنتج مالي فحسب، بل منظومة متكاملة للحماية وإدارة المخاطر ودعم الاستدامة. وهي تنطلق من رؤية واضحة لسوق تأمينية قوية وواعدة، قادرة على حماية الأفراد والأعمال، ودعم الاقتصاد الوطني وجذب الاستثمارات، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 !
وبالنظر إلى ما قام به رئيس هيئة التأمين برفقة وزير الاستثمار على هامش منتدى دافوس من اجتماعات مع كبرى الشركات العالمية، وكذلك تنظيم جلسة طاولة مستديرة في زيوريخ، تبرز أهمية الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين، بوصفها خطة مفصلية تعيد تعريف هذا القطاع برؤية واضحة، كما تعيد تقديمه للداخل والخارج، وتضعه في صدارة القطاعات المالية الجاذبة ضمن منظومة التنمية الشاملة !
إن منتدى دافوس العالمي يعد منصة دولية بارزة، يجتمع فيها كبار القادة الاقتصاديين والسياسيين والمسؤولين حول العالم، لمناقشة القضايا الاقتصادية والاستثمارية الكبرى. ولا شك أن مشاركة الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة التأمين كانت فرصة إستراتيجية لرفع مستوى التكامل الدولي للقطاع، وتعزيز الثقة الدولية بسوق التأمين السعودي، من خلال التواصل المباشر مع كبار المستثمرين العالميين، مما يمنحهم الثقة في الالتزام والاستقرار التنظيمي، وبالتالي يقلل من درجة المخاطر المتصورة عند ضخ رؤوس الأموال في السوق السعودية. كل هذه الجهود تضع سوق التأمين السعودي على خارطة الاستثمار الدولي بشكل أكثر قوة وثقة !
لقد أصبح التأمين السعودي حالياً وجهةً استثماريةً واعدةً، كما أن التوسع في الشراكات الاستثمارية يساهم في رفع الطاقة الاستيعابية للقطاع، وتعزيز مسيرة الابتكار والنمو. لذلك، كانت مشاركة رئيس هيئة التأمين في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي فرصة لاستكشاف الدور الذي يمكن أن تقوم به أسواق التأمين وإعادة التأمين العالمية، والشراكات الاستثمارية والابتكار المالي، لتوسيع الطاقة الاستيعابية لقطاع التأمين السعودي، وتمكينه من دعم المشاريع التنموية الكبرى والمنشآت المتوسطة والصغيرة، والبنية التحتية المستدامة، وفق أجندة تأمينية رائدة تعززها أجندة استثمارية طموحة، تعمل على جذب وتحفيز تدفق الاستثمارات العالمية لقيادة مسيرة التحول الاقتصادي في المملكة !
سوق التأمين السعودي تعد من الأسواق الأكثر نمواً في المنطقة، خاصة في ظل النمو الاقتصادي المتسارع الذي تشهده المملكة وما يتماشى مع رؤية 2030 لتعزيز القطاعات غير النفطية. لذلك، فإن فتح السوق أمام الاستثمارات العالمية يحمل فوائد إستراتيجية واقتصادية كبيرة، من أهمها تنويع مصادر التمويل وجذب رؤوس الأموال، ونقل الخبرات والمعرفة التخصصية، وتعزيز المنافسة وتطوير المنتجات، بالإضافة إلى دعم الاستقرار المالي والنمو الاقتصادي !
باختصار.. نحن أمام تحول نوعي يجعل التأمين شريكاً في التنمية، ويؤسس لقطاع أكثر نضجاً، يمثل عاملاً أساسياً في استقرار الأسواق المالية، ويدفع نحو نمو اقتصادي أكثر توازناً !
The announcement of the launch of the national strategy for the insurance sector coincided with the participation of the CEO of the Insurance Authority as part of the official delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, participating in the activities of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, last week. This means that the authority was ready to present a comprehensive and clear plan to the world, not just preliminary ideas. This reflects the maturity of planning and seriousness in implementation, as this participation was not merely a traditional involvement, but an effective economic diplomatic tool, and a natural extension of the launch of the national insurance strategy, whose main goal is to promote the vision, attract partnerships, and place the Kingdom on the global map as a promising investment destination!
The strategy does not treat insurance merely as a financial product, but as an integrated system for protection, risk management, and supporting sustainability. It is based on a clear vision for a strong and promising insurance market, capable of protecting individuals and businesses, supporting the national economy, and attracting investments, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030!
Looking at what the Chairman of the Insurance Authority, along with the Minister of Investment, did on the sidelines of the Davos Forum through meetings with major global companies, as well as organizing a roundtable session in Zurich, the importance of the national strategy for the insurance sector emerges as a pivotal plan that redefines this sector with a clear vision, as it re-presents it domestically and internationally, placing it at the forefront of attractive financial sectors within the comprehensive development system!
The World Economic Forum in Davos is a prominent international platform where top economic and political leaders and officials from around the world gather to discuss major economic and investment issues. There is no doubt that the participation of the CEO of the Insurance Authority was a strategic opportunity to enhance the international integration of the sector and boost international confidence in the Saudi insurance market through direct communication with major global investors, which gives them confidence in commitment and regulatory stability, thus reducing the perceived risks when injecting capital into the Saudi market. All these efforts place the Saudi insurance market on the international investment map with greater strength and confidence!
The Saudi insurance sector has now become a promising investment destination, and the expansion of investment partnerships contributes to increasing the sector's capacity and enhancing the path of innovation and growth. Therefore, the participation of the Chairman of the Insurance Authority in the World Economic Forum was an opportunity to explore the role that global insurance and reinsurance markets, investment partnerships, and financial innovation can play in expanding the capacity of the Saudi insurance sector, enabling it to support major developmental projects and medium and small enterprises, and sustainable infrastructure, according to a pioneering insurance agenda bolstered by an ambitious investment agenda that works to attract and stimulate the flow of global investments to lead the economic transformation in the Kingdom!
The Saudi insurance market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the region, especially in light of the accelerating economic growth witnessed by the Kingdom, which aligns with Vision 2030 to enhance non-oil sectors. Therefore, opening the market to global investments carries significant strategic and economic benefits, the most important of which are diversifying funding sources and attracting capital, transferring expertise and specialized knowledge, enhancing competition and developing products, in addition to supporting financial stability and economic growth!
In summary.. we are witnessing a qualitative transformation that makes insurance a partner in development, establishing a more mature sector that represents a fundamental factor in the stability of financial markets and drives towards more balanced economic growth!