The announcement of the launch of the national strategy for the insurance sector coincided with the participation of the CEO of the Insurance Authority as part of the official delegation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, participating in the activities of the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, last week. This means that the authority was ready to present a comprehensive and clear plan to the world, not just preliminary ideas. This reflects the maturity of planning and seriousness in implementation, as this participation was not merely a traditional involvement, but an effective economic diplomatic tool, and a natural extension of the launch of the national insurance strategy, whose main goal is to promote the vision, attract partnerships, and place the Kingdom on the global map as a promising investment destination!

The strategy does not treat insurance merely as a financial product, but as an integrated system for protection, risk management, and supporting sustainability. It is based on a clear vision for a strong and promising insurance market, capable of protecting individuals and businesses, supporting the national economy, and attracting investments, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030!

Looking at what the Chairman of the Insurance Authority, along with the Minister of Investment, did on the sidelines of the Davos Forum through meetings with major global companies, as well as organizing a roundtable session in Zurich, the importance of the national strategy for the insurance sector emerges as a pivotal plan that redefines this sector with a clear vision, as it re-presents it domestically and internationally, placing it at the forefront of attractive financial sectors within the comprehensive development system!

The World Economic Forum in Davos is a prominent international platform where top economic and political leaders and officials from around the world gather to discuss major economic and investment issues. There is no doubt that the participation of the CEO of the Insurance Authority was a strategic opportunity to enhance the international integration of the sector and boost international confidence in the Saudi insurance market through direct communication with major global investors, which gives them confidence in commitment and regulatory stability, thus reducing the perceived risks when injecting capital into the Saudi market. All these efforts place the Saudi insurance market on the international investment map with greater strength and confidence!

The Saudi insurance sector has now become a promising investment destination, and the expansion of investment partnerships contributes to increasing the sector's capacity and enhancing the path of innovation and growth. Therefore, the participation of the Chairman of the Insurance Authority in the World Economic Forum was an opportunity to explore the role that global insurance and reinsurance markets, investment partnerships, and financial innovation can play in expanding the capacity of the Saudi insurance sector, enabling it to support major developmental projects and medium and small enterprises, and sustainable infrastructure, according to a pioneering insurance agenda bolstered by an ambitious investment agenda that works to attract and stimulate the flow of global investments to lead the economic transformation in the Kingdom!

The Saudi insurance market is one of the fastest-growing markets in the region, especially in light of the accelerating economic growth witnessed by the Kingdom, which aligns with Vision 2030 to enhance non-oil sectors. Therefore, opening the market to global investments carries significant strategic and economic benefits, the most important of which are diversifying funding sources and attracting capital, transferring expertise and specialized knowledge, enhancing competition and developing products, in addition to supporting financial stability and economic growth!

In summary.. we are witnessing a qualitative transformation that makes insurance a partner in development, establishing a more mature sector that represents a fundamental factor in the stability of financial markets and drives towards more balanced economic growth!