جاء الإعلان عن إطلاق الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين متزامناً مع مشاركة الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة التأمين ضمن الوفد الرسمي للمملكة العربية السعودية، المشارك في أعمال المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي الذي عُقد في مدينة دافوس السويسرية خلال الأسبوع الماضي، وهذا يعني أن الهيئة كانت مستعدةً لعرض خطة متكاملة وواضحة للعالم، وليس مجرد أفكار أولية. هذا الأمر يعكس نضج التخطيط والجدية في التنفيذ، حيث إن هذه المشاركة لم تكن مجرد مشاركة تقليدية، بل كانت أداة دبلوماسية اقتصادية فاعلة، وامتداداً طبيعياً لإطلاق الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتأمين، هدفها الرئيسي ترويج الرؤية، وجذب الشراكات، ووضع المملكة على الخريطة العالمية كوجهة استثمارية واعدة !

فالإستراتيجية لا تتعامل مع التأمين كمنتج مالي فحسب، بل منظومة متكاملة للحماية وإدارة المخاطر ودعم الاستدامة. وهي تنطلق من رؤية واضحة لسوق تأمينية قوية وواعدة، قادرة على حماية الأفراد والأعمال، ودعم الاقتصاد الوطني وجذب الاستثمارات، بما يحقق مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030 !

وبالنظر إلى ما قام به رئيس هيئة التأمين برفقة وزير الاستثمار على هامش منتدى دافوس من اجتماعات مع كبرى الشركات العالمية، وكذلك تنظيم جلسة طاولة مستديرة في زيوريخ، تبرز أهمية الإستراتيجية الوطنية لقطاع التأمين، بوصفها خطة مفصلية تعيد تعريف هذا القطاع برؤية واضحة، كما تعيد تقديمه للداخل والخارج، وتضعه في صدارة القطاعات المالية الجاذبة ضمن منظومة التنمية الشاملة !

إن منتدى دافوس العالمي يعد منصة دولية بارزة، يجتمع فيها كبار القادة الاقتصاديين والسياسيين والمسؤولين حول العالم، لمناقشة القضايا الاقتصادية والاستثمارية الكبرى. ولا شك أن مشاركة الرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة التأمين كانت فرصة إستراتيجية لرفع مستوى التكامل الدولي للقطاع، وتعزيز الثقة الدولية بسوق التأمين السعودي، من خلال التواصل المباشر مع كبار المستثمرين العالميين، مما يمنحهم الثقة في الالتزام والاستقرار التنظيمي، وبالتالي يقلل من درجة المخاطر المتصورة عند ضخ رؤوس الأموال في السوق السعودية. كل هذه الجهود تضع سوق التأمين السعودي على خارطة الاستثمار الدولي بشكل أكثر قوة وثقة !

لقد أصبح التأمين السعودي حالياً وجهةً استثماريةً واعدةً، كما أن التوسع في الشراكات الاستثمارية يساهم في رفع الطاقة الاستيعابية للقطاع، وتعزيز مسيرة الابتكار والنمو. لذلك، كانت مشاركة رئيس هيئة التأمين في المنتدى الاقتصادي العالمي فرصة لاستكشاف الدور الذي يمكن أن تقوم به أسواق التأمين وإعادة التأمين العالمية، والشراكات الاستثمارية والابتكار المالي، لتوسيع الطاقة الاستيعابية لقطاع التأمين السعودي، وتمكينه من دعم المشاريع التنموية الكبرى والمنشآت المتوسطة والصغيرة، والبنية التحتية المستدامة، وفق أجندة تأمينية رائدة تعززها أجندة استثمارية طموحة، تعمل على جذب وتحفيز تدفق الاستثمارات العالمية لقيادة مسيرة التحول الاقتصادي في المملكة !

سوق التأمين السعودي تعد من الأسواق الأكثر نمواً في المنطقة، خاصة في ظل النمو الاقتصادي المتسارع الذي تشهده المملكة وما يتماشى مع رؤية 2030 لتعزيز القطاعات غير النفطية. لذلك، فإن فتح السوق أمام الاستثمارات العالمية يحمل فوائد إستراتيجية واقتصادية كبيرة، من أهمها تنويع مصادر التمويل وجذب رؤوس الأموال، ونقل الخبرات والمعرفة التخصصية، وتعزيز المنافسة وتطوير المنتجات، بالإضافة إلى دعم الاستقرار المالي والنمو الاقتصادي !

باختصار.. نحن أمام تحول نوعي يجعل التأمين شريكاً في التنمية، ويؤسس لقطاع أكثر نضجاً، يمثل عاملاً أساسياً في استقرار الأسواق المالية، ويدفع نحو نمو اقتصادي أكثر توازناً !