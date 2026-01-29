The Saudi Community Service Center, affiliated with the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, celebrated International Education Day at the Zaatari refugee camp for Syrian refugees in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, which falls on January 24 each year.

The event included a number of awareness and interactive activities within the educational section that reflected the center's message of serving the community, enhancing community partnership, and highlighting the role of education in achieving progress and prosperity. Activities included reciting verses from the Holy Quran, coloring drawings that reinforce the idea of education, presenting a "Did You Know?" segment, and performing a play for children that tells the story of community development through education.

This initiative is part of the relief projects and programs provided by the Kingdom through its humanitarian arm, the King Salman Center for Relief; to support the educational process and enhance community awareness of the importance of education as a fundamental pillar for sustainable development, and to contribute to spreading a culture of continuous learning and motivating various groups residing in the camp to acquire knowledge and develop skills.