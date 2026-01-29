احتفى المركز السعودي لخدمة المجتمع التابع لمركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية في مخيم الزعتري للاجئين السوريين بالمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية باليوم العالمي للتعليم الذي يوافق 24 يناير من كل عام.

وتضمنت الفعالية عددًا من الأنشطة التوعوية والتفاعلية داخل القسم التعليمي التي عكست رسالة المركز في خدمة المجتمع، وتعزيز الشراكة المجتمعية، وإبراز دور التعليم في تحقيق التقدم والازدهار، منها تلاوة آيات من القرآن الكريم، وتلوين رسومات ترسخ فكرة التعليم، إلى جانب تقديم فقرة «هل تعلم ؟»، وعرض مسرحية للأطفال تحكي تنمية مستقبل المجتمعات بالتعليم.

ويأتي ذلك ضمن المشاريع والبرامج الإغاثية التي تقدمها المملكة عبر ذراعها الإنساني مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة؛ لدعم العملية التعليمية وتعزيز الوعي المجتمعي بأهمية التعليم كركيزة أساسية للتنمية المستدامة، وإسهامًا في نشر ثقافة التعلم المستمر وتحفيز مختلف الفئات القاطنة في المخيم على اكتساب المعرفة وتطوير المهارات.