وصل وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والوفد المرافق له، اليوم، إلى العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن في زيارةٍ رسمية.

وتأتي زيارة وزير الدفاع لبحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تعزيزها، ومناقشة الموضوعات والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.