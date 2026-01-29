وصل وزير الدفاع الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، والوفد المرافق له، اليوم، إلى العاصمة الأمريكية واشنطن في زيارةٍ رسمية.
وتأتي زيارة وزير الدفاع لبحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الصديقين وسبل تعزيزها، ومناقشة الموضوعات والقضايا ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, along with his accompanying delegation, arrived today in the American capital, Washington, on an official visit.
The Minister of Defense's visit aims to discuss the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and ways to enhance them, as well as to address topics and issues of mutual interest.