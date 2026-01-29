تعكس البيانات المعلنة للإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص انتقال الدولة إلى نموذج إدارة اقتصادي يعتمد على تعظيم العائد الكلي عبر هيكلة الشراكات وتوجيه رأس المال الخاص ضمن إطار تنظيمي واضح. الأرقام تشير إلى بناء محفظة استثمارية منضبطة، تُدار بمنطق الأسواق العالمية، حيث يُقاس النجاح بحجم الأثر، واستدامة التدفقات، وكفاءة توزيع المخاطر.

الإستراتيجية تستهدف 18 قطاعاً ضمن نطاق واحد، مع مستهدف استثمارات رأسمالية من القطاع الخاص بقيمة 240 مليار ريال حتى عام 2030. هذا الحجم يعكس إعادة تموضع للدولة بصفتها جهة منظمة للسوق، تضع المعايير وتدير المخاطر النظامية، فيما يتولى رأس المال الخاص دور التشغيل والتطوير.

قيمة الشراكات المقدّرة عند 43 مليار ريال موزعة على 221 عقداً تشير إلى متوسط يقارب 195 مليون ريال للعقد الواحد. هذا المتوسط يعكس تفضيلاً لعقود متوسطة إلى كبيرة الحجم، قادرة على توليد كفاءة تشغيلية تراكمية، مع توزيع المخاطر عبر عدد واسع من الاتفاقيات بدل تركّزها في صفقات محدودة.

من زاوية الانتقائية، تُظهر البيانات اختيار 147 فرصة استثمارية ذات أولوية من بين أكثر من 500 مشروع مطروح، بنسبة قبول تقارب 29%. هذه النسبة تتسق مع نماذج المراكز المالية الدولية التي تعتمد الفرز الرأسمالي الصارم، حيث يُمنح رأس المال للمشاريع الأعلى قابلية للعائد والاستدامة، مع استبعاد المشاريع منخفضة الكفاءة أو مرتفعة المخاطر.

مالياً، تستهدف الاستراتيجية تحقيق 27 مليار ريال صافي عوائد حكومية. هذا المؤشر يضع التخصيص ضمن نموذج تحقيق قيمة مالية مباشرة، مع المحافظة على دور الدولة في التنظيم والرقابة وضمان جودة الخدمة. صافي العائد هنا يعمل كمقياس أداء نهائي، يربط بين السياسات العامة والانضباط المالي.

قراءة الخبير

يرى الخبير الاقتصادي عيد العيد أن الأرقام «تعكس انتقال الدولة إلى إدارة دورة استثمارية مكتملة، تبدأ بالانتقائية وتنتهي بصافي عائد قابل للقياس». ويشير إلى أن «توزيع 43 مليار ريال على 221 عقداً يحد من المخاطر النظامية، ويعزّز مرونة المحفظة الاستثمارية»، موضحاً أن «تركيز الإستراتيجية على عدد محدود من الفرص عالية الجودة ينسجم مع ممارسات المراكز المالية العالمية التي تفضّل العمق على الاتساع».