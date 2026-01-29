The announced data for the national privatization strategy reflects the state's transition to an economic management model that focuses on maximizing overall returns through structured partnerships and directing private capital within a clear regulatory framework. The figures indicate the construction of a disciplined investment portfolio, managed according to global market logic, where success is measured by the size of the impact, the sustainability of cash flows, and the efficiency of risk distribution.

The strategy targets 18 sectors within a single scope, with a capital investment target from the private sector amounting to 240 billion riyals by 2030. This size reflects a repositioning of the state as a market regulator, setting standards and managing systemic risks, while private capital takes on the role of operation and development.

The estimated value of partnerships at 43 billion riyals distributed across 221 contracts indicates an average of approximately 195 million riyals per contract. This average reflects a preference for medium to large-sized contracts, capable of generating cumulative operational efficiency, with risk distribution across a wide range of agreements rather than concentrating it in limited deals.

From a selectivity perspective, the data shows the selection of 147 priority investment opportunities from more than 500 proposed projects, with an acceptance rate of about 29%. This rate is consistent with the models of international financial centers that rely on strict capital sorting, where capital is allocated to projects with the highest potential for returns and sustainability, while excluding low-efficiency or high-risk projects.

Financially, the strategy aims to achieve 27 billion riyals in net government returns. This indicator places privatization within a model of generating direct financial value, while maintaining the state's role in regulation, oversight, and ensuring service quality. The net return here acts as a final performance measure, linking public policies with financial discipline.

Expert Opinion

Economist Eid Al-Eid believes that the figures "reflect the state's transition to managing a complete investment cycle, starting with selectivity and ending with measurable net returns." He points out that "distributing 43 billion riyals across 221 contracts mitigates systemic risks and enhances the flexibility of the investment portfolio," explaining that "the strategy's focus on a limited number of high-quality opportunities aligns with the practices of global financial centers that prefer depth over breadth."