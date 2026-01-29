قفزت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بنهاية تداولاتها اليوم (الخميس) لتلامس أعلى مستوى لها في 5 أشهر ونصف، وتحديداً منذ 1 أغسطس لعام 2025، إذ لامس سعر البرميل خلال تداولاته مستوى 71.87 دولار، بسبب تزايد المخاوف من الأحداث الجيوسياسية.


وارتفع سعر النفط العالمي القياسي بنسبة تصل إلى 4.66%، بينما تجاوز سعر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 66 دولاراً وسط تجدد خطر الصراع الذي قد يعطل صادرات النفط الخام من إيران أو يسبب آثاراً ممتدة في الأسواق العالمية إذا تم إغلاق طريق شحن حيوي.


وقال الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب في منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الأربعاء الماضي: «إن السفن الأمريكية التي أمرت بإرسالها إلى المنطقة باتت جاهزة لتنفيذ مهمتها بسرعة وبعنف إذا لزم الأمر».


وشهدت أسعار النفط ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً منذ بداية عام 2026، متجاوزة التوقعات التي كانت تشير إلى أن السوق ستتأثر سلباً بفائض كبير في المعروض، غير أن التوترات الجيوسياسية الممتدة من إيران إلى فنزويلا، إلى جانب تعطل كبير في الإمدادات من كازاخستان، ساهمت في دعم الأسعار.


وأدخلت أحدث تهديدات ترمب علاوة مخاطر على الأسعار، حتى في وقت تواجه السوق ضغوطاً هبوطية ناجمة عن زيادة متوقعة في المعروض، ويدفع المتداولون علاوة مرتفعة لخيارات الشراء الصعودية لأطول فترة منذ نحو 14 شهراً، للتحوط من مخاطر اندلاع مواجهة جديدة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وشكّلت أسواق الخيارات خلال السنوات الأخيرة قناة رئيسية لرهانات المتداولين على تصاعد المخاطر الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط، وقفزت علاوات خيارات الشراء بعد أن نفذت الولايات المتحدة ضربة عسكرية على إيران في عام 2025، قبل أن تتراجع لاحقاً عندما تبيّن أن منشآت النفط لم تتعرض لأضرار.