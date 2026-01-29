Brent crude futures prices jumped at the end of trading today (Thursday) to touch their highest level in 5 and a half months, specifically since August 1, 2025, as the price of a barrel during trading reached $71.87, due to increasing concerns over geopolitical events.



The global benchmark oil price rose by up to 4.66%, while the price of West Texas Intermediate crude surpassed $66 amid renewed risks of conflict that could disrupt crude oil exports from Iran or cause extended effects in global markets if a vital shipping route is closed.



U.S. President Trump stated in a social media post last Wednesday: “The American ships I ordered to send to the region are ready to carry out their mission swiftly and violently if necessary.”



Oil prices have seen a noticeable increase since the beginning of 2026, exceeding expectations that the market would be negatively affected by a significant surplus in supply. However, geopolitical tensions extending from Iran to Venezuela, along with major supply disruptions from Kazakhstan, have contributed to supporting prices.



Trump's latest threats have added a premium risk to prices, even as the market faces downward pressure from an expected increase in supply. Traders are paying a high premium for bullish call options for the longest period in about 14 months, hedging against the risks of a new confrontation between the United States and Iran.



In recent years, options markets have formed a key channel for traders' bets on escalating geopolitical risks in the Middle East, with call option premiums spiking after the United States conducted a military strike on Iran in 2025, before later retreating when it became clear that the oil facilities had not sustained damage.