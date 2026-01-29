قفزت أسعار العقود الآجلة لخام برنت بنهاية تداولاتها اليوم (الخميس) لتلامس أعلى مستوى لها في 5 أشهر ونصف، وتحديداً منذ 1 أغسطس لعام 2025، إذ لامس سعر البرميل خلال تداولاته مستوى 71.87 دولار، بسبب تزايد المخاوف من الأحداث الجيوسياسية.
وارتفع سعر النفط العالمي القياسي بنسبة تصل إلى 4.66%، بينما تجاوز سعر خام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 66 دولاراً وسط تجدد خطر الصراع الذي قد يعطل صادرات النفط الخام من إيران أو يسبب آثاراً ممتدة في الأسواق العالمية إذا تم إغلاق طريق شحن حيوي.
وقال الرئيس الأمريكي ترمب في منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي الأربعاء الماضي: «إن السفن الأمريكية التي أمرت بإرسالها إلى المنطقة باتت جاهزة لتنفيذ مهمتها بسرعة وبعنف إذا لزم الأمر».
وشهدت أسعار النفط ارتفاعاً ملحوظاً منذ بداية عام 2026، متجاوزة التوقعات التي كانت تشير إلى أن السوق ستتأثر سلباً بفائض كبير في المعروض، غير أن التوترات الجيوسياسية الممتدة من إيران إلى فنزويلا، إلى جانب تعطل كبير في الإمدادات من كازاخستان، ساهمت في دعم الأسعار.
وأدخلت أحدث تهديدات ترمب علاوة مخاطر على الأسعار، حتى في وقت تواجه السوق ضغوطاً هبوطية ناجمة عن زيادة متوقعة في المعروض، ويدفع المتداولون علاوة مرتفعة لخيارات الشراء الصعودية لأطول فترة منذ نحو 14 شهراً، للتحوط من مخاطر اندلاع مواجهة جديدة بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.
وشكّلت أسواق الخيارات خلال السنوات الأخيرة قناة رئيسية لرهانات المتداولين على تصاعد المخاطر الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط، وقفزت علاوات خيارات الشراء بعد أن نفذت الولايات المتحدة ضربة عسكرية على إيران في عام 2025، قبل أن تتراجع لاحقاً عندما تبيّن أن منشآت النفط لم تتعرض لأضرار.
Brent crude futures prices jumped at the end of trading today (Thursday) to touch their highest level in 5 and a half months, specifically since August 1, 2025, as the price of a barrel during trading reached $71.87, due to increasing concerns over geopolitical events.
The global benchmark oil price rose by up to 4.66%, while the price of West Texas Intermediate crude surpassed $66 amid renewed risks of conflict that could disrupt crude oil exports from Iran or cause extended effects in global markets if a vital shipping route is closed.
U.S. President Trump stated in a social media post last Wednesday: “The American ships I ordered to send to the region are ready to carry out their mission swiftly and violently if necessary.”
Oil prices have seen a noticeable increase since the beginning of 2026, exceeding expectations that the market would be negatively affected by a significant surplus in supply. However, geopolitical tensions extending from Iran to Venezuela, along with major supply disruptions from Kazakhstan, have contributed to supporting prices.
Trump's latest threats have added a premium risk to prices, even as the market faces downward pressure from an expected increase in supply. Traders are paying a high premium for bullish call options for the longest period in about 14 months, hedging against the risks of a new confrontation between the United States and Iran.
In recent years, options markets have formed a key channel for traders' bets on escalating geopolitical risks in the Middle East, with call option premiums spiking after the United States conducted a military strike on Iran in 2025, before later retreating when it became clear that the oil facilities had not sustained damage.