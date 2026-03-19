The CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Al-Kaabi, announced that Iranian attacks have disrupted 17% of Qatar's capacity to export liquefied natural gas; resulting in annual losses of $20 billion and threatening supplies to Europe and Asia.



He noted that the production of 12.8 million tons annually will be halted for 3-5 years, with the declaration of force majeure on long-term contracts.



Unprecedented Strikes



He said: "The Iranian attacks have led to the disruption of 17% of Qatar's capacity to export liquefied natural gas, causing annual losses estimated at around $20 billion, and threatening supplies to Europe and Asia."



Al-Kaabi clarified that two out of 14 liquefied natural gas production lines in Qatar, along with one of the gas-to-liquids facilities, were damaged due to the unprecedented strikes.



He indicated that repair work will result in the cessation of production of 12.8 million tons annually of liquefied natural gas for a period ranging from three to five years.



Force Majeure



Al-Kaabi added: "I never imagined in my wildest dreams that Qatar would be - Qatar and the region - subjected to such an attack, especially from a brotherly Muslim country during Ramadan, in this manner; therefore, the state-owned QatarEnergy may have to declare force majeure on long-term contracts for liquefied natural gas supplies heading to Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China, due to the damage to the production lines. I mean, these are long-term contracts for which we have to declare force majeure, we have already announced, but that was for a shorter period, now the duration will be whatever the period is," he said.