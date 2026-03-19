أعلن الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة قطر للطاقة سعد الكعبي، أن الهجمات الإيرانية عطلت 17% من قدرة قطر على تصدير الغاز الطبيعي المُسال؛ ما تسبب بخسائر سنوية تبلغ 20 مليار دولار وتهديد الإمدادات إلى أوروبا وآسيا.
وأشار إلى توقف إنتاج 12.8 مليون طن سنوياً لمدة 3-5 سنوات، مع إعلان القوة القاهرة على عقود طويلة الأجل.
ضربات غير مسبوقة
وقال: «إن الهجمات الإيرانية أدت إلى تعطيل 17% من قدرة قطر على تصدير الغاز الطبيعي المُسال، ما تسبب في خسائر سنوية تُقدّر بنحو 20 مليار دولار، وهدّد الإمدادات إلى أوروبا وآسيا».
وأوضح الكعبي، أن اثنين من أصل 14 خطاً لإنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المُسال في قطر، إضافة إلى واحدة من منشأتي تحويل الغاز إلى سوائل، تضررت جراء الضربات غير المسبوقة.
وبين أن أعمال الإصلاح ستؤدي إلى توقف إنتاج 12.8 مليون طن سنوياً من الغاز الطبيعي المُسال لمدة تتراوح بين ثلاث إلى خمس سنوات.
القوة القاهرة
وأضاف الكعبي: «لم أكن لأتخيل في أحلامي الجامحة أن قطر ستكون -قطر والمنطقة- عرضةً لمثل هذا الهجوم، وخاصةً من دولة مسلمة شقيقة في شهر رمضان، بهذه الطريقة؛ لذا فإن شركة «قطر للطاقة» (QatarEnergy) المملوكة للدولة قد تضطر إلى إعلان القوة القاهرة على عقود طويلة الأجل لمدة تصل إلى خمس سنوات لإمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المُسال المتجهة إلى إيطاليا وبلجيكا وكوريا الجنوبية والصين، بسبب تضرر خطي الإنتاج، وأعني، هذه عقود طويلة الأجل يتعين علينا إعلان القوة القاهرة بشأنها، لقد أعلنّا بالفعل، لكن ذلك كان لفترة أقصر، الآن ستكون المدة أياً كانت الفترة، على حد قوله».
The CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Al-Kaabi, announced that Iranian attacks have disrupted 17% of Qatar's capacity to export liquefied natural gas; resulting in annual losses of $20 billion and threatening supplies to Europe and Asia.
He noted that the production of 12.8 million tons annually will be halted for 3-5 years, with the declaration of force majeure on long-term contracts.
Unprecedented Strikes
He said: "The Iranian attacks have led to the disruption of 17% of Qatar's capacity to export liquefied natural gas, causing annual losses estimated at around $20 billion, and threatening supplies to Europe and Asia."
Al-Kaabi clarified that two out of 14 liquefied natural gas production lines in Qatar, along with one of the gas-to-liquids facilities, were damaged due to the unprecedented strikes.
He indicated that repair work will result in the cessation of production of 12.8 million tons annually of liquefied natural gas for a period ranging from three to five years.
Force Majeure
Al-Kaabi added: "I never imagined in my wildest dreams that Qatar would be - Qatar and the region - subjected to such an attack, especially from a brotherly Muslim country during Ramadan, in this manner; therefore, the state-owned QatarEnergy may have to declare force majeure on long-term contracts for liquefied natural gas supplies heading to Italy, Belgium, South Korea, and China, due to the damage to the production lines. I mean, these are long-term contracts for which we have to declare force majeure, we have already announced, but that was for a shorter period, now the duration will be whatever the period is," he said.