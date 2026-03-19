أعلن الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة قطر للطاقة سعد الكعبي، أن الهجمات الإيرانية عطلت 17% من قدرة قطر على تصدير الغاز الطبيعي المُسال؛ ما تسبب بخسائر سنوية تبلغ 20 مليار دولار وتهديد الإمدادات إلى أوروبا وآسيا.


وأشار إلى توقف إنتاج 12.8 مليون طن سنوياً لمدة 3-5 سنوات، مع إعلان القوة القاهرة على عقود طويلة الأجل.


ضربات غير مسبوقة


وقال: «إن الهجمات الإيرانية أدت إلى تعطيل 17% من قدرة قطر على تصدير الغاز الطبيعي المُسال، ما تسبب في خسائر سنوية تُقدّر بنحو 20 مليار دولار، وهدّد الإمدادات إلى أوروبا وآسيا».


وأوضح الكعبي، أن اثنين من أصل 14 خطاً لإنتاج الغاز الطبيعي المُسال في قطر، إضافة إلى واحدة من منشأتي تحويل الغاز إلى سوائل، تضررت جراء الضربات غير المسبوقة.


وبين أن أعمال الإصلاح ستؤدي إلى توقف إنتاج 12.8 مليون طن سنوياً من الغاز الطبيعي المُسال لمدة تتراوح بين ثلاث إلى خمس سنوات.


القوة القاهرة


وأضاف الكعبي: «لم أكن لأتخيل في أحلامي الجامحة أن قطر ستكون -قطر والمنطقة- عرضةً لمثل هذا الهجوم، وخاصةً من دولة مسلمة شقيقة في شهر رمضان، بهذه الطريقة؛ لذا فإن شركة «قطر للطاقة» (QatarEnergy) المملوكة للدولة قد تضطر إلى إعلان القوة القاهرة على عقود طويلة الأجل لمدة تصل إلى خمس سنوات لإمدادات الغاز الطبيعي المُسال المتجهة إلى إيطاليا وبلجيكا وكوريا الجنوبية والصين، بسبب تضرر خطي الإنتاج، وأعني، هذه عقود طويلة الأجل يتعين علينا إعلان القوة القاهرة بشأنها، لقد أعلنّا بالفعل، لكن ذلك كان لفترة أقصر، الآن ستكون المدة أياً كانت الفترة، على حد قوله».