The White House has ruled out imposing restrictions on oil and gas exports, as it seeks to contain rising energy prices resulting from the war with Iran.



A White House official confirmed to CNN that the option of banning exports is not currently on the table, although it was among the proposals considered to address the rise in oil prices and its impact on fuel prices in the United States.



This position came after a meeting that included Vice President J.D. Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright with senior officials from oil companies, amid strong opposition from the sector to any potential export restrictions.



A Few Measures



Vice President J.D. Vance announced yesterday that the administration will announce a few measures within the next 24 to 48 hours to address rising gas prices.



Bloomberg reported today, citing informed sources, that the U.S. Vice President and other senior officials in the Trump administration plan to meet with oil company executives on Thursday, amid a sharp rise in oil prices resulting from the conflict in the Middle East.



The report stated that the meeting will be held at the American Petroleum Institute (API) headquarters and will include members of the board of the American Oil and Gas Trade Association.



Cost Reduction



In this context, U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended the Jones Act for 60 days to reduce oil costs, which prohibits foreign-flagged vessels from transporting goods between U.S. ports.



White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that the move aims to alleviate short-term disruptions in the oil market and will allow the free flow of vital resources such as oil, natural gas, fertilizers, and coal to U.S. ports for 60 days.



Increasing Pressures



This decision comes amid increasing pressures on global energy markets due to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region and the U.S. administration's attempts to curb the sharp rise in gasoline prices and inflation domestically.



Brent crude prices have risen after the impact of supply disruptions—ranging from production halts among Gulf producers to new attacks on energy infrastructure in the region—outweighed the positive effects of Iraq resuming oil exports via pipelines to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.