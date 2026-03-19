استبعد البيت الأبيض فرض قيود على صادرات النفط والغاز، في ظل سعيه لاحتواء ارتفاع أسعار الطاقة الناتج عن الحرب مع إيران.
وأكد مسؤول في البيت الأبيض، لشبكة «سي إن إن»، أن خيار حظر الصادرات غير مطروح حالياً، رغم أنه كان ضمن مقترحات تمت دراستها لمواجهة صعود أسعار النفط وانعكاساته على أسعار الوقود في الولايات المتحدة.
جاء هذا الموقف بعد اجتماع ضم نائب الرئيس «جيه دي فانس» ووزير الطاقة «كريس رايت» مع كبار مسؤولي شركات النفط، وسط معارضة قوية من القطاع لأي قيود محتملة على الصادرات.
بضعة إجراءات
وكان نائب الرئيس الأمريكي جي دي فانس قد أعلن أمس، أن الإدارة ستعلن بضعة إجراءات خلال الساعات الـ24 إلى الـ48 القادمة؛ لمعالجة ارتفاع أسعار الغاز.
وأفادت وكالة «بلومبيرغ» اليوم، نقلاً عن مصادر مطلعة، بأن نائب الرئيس الأمريكي ومسؤولين بارزين آخرين في إدارة ترمب يعتزمون الاجتماع مع رؤساء شركات النفط يوم الخميس، وذلك في ظل الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار النفط الناجم عن الصراع في الشرق الأوسط.
وذكر التقرير أن الاجتماع سيُعقد في مقر معهد البترول الأمريكي (API)، وسيضم أعضاء مجلس إدارة مجموعة التجارة الأمريكية للنفط والغاز.
خفض التكاليف
في السياق ذاته، أسقط الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قانون جونز (Jones Act) بشأن الشحن لمدة 60 يوماً لخفض تكاليف النفط، الذي يحظر على السفن التي ترفع أعلاماً أجنبية نقل البضائع بين الموانئ الأمريكية.
وقالت المتحدثة باسم البيت الأبيض كارولاين ليفيت إن الخطوة تهدف إلى التخفيف من الاضطرابات قصيرة الأجل في سوق النفط، وستسمح بتدفق الموارد الحيوية مثل النفط والغاز الطبيعي والأسمدة والفحم بحرية إلى الموانئ الأمريكية لمدة 60 يوماً.
ضغوط متزايدة
ويأتي هذا القرار في ظل الضغوط المتزايدة على أسواق الطاقة العالمية نتيجة الصراع المستمر في منطقة الخليج، ومحاولة الإدارة الأمريكية كبح جماح الارتفاع الحاد في أسعار البنزين والتضخم محلياً.
وصعدت أسعار خام برنت بعد أن فاق تأثير تعطل الإمدادات -بدءاً من توقف الإنتاج لدى منتجي الخليج وصولاً إلى الهجمات الجديدة على البنية التحتية للطاقة في المنطقة- التبعات الإيجابية لاستئناف العراق تصدير النفط عبر الأنابيب إلى ميناء جيهان التركي.
The White House has ruled out imposing restrictions on oil and gas exports, as it seeks to contain rising energy prices resulting from the war with Iran.
A White House official confirmed to CNN that the option of banning exports is not currently on the table, although it was among the proposals considered to address the rise in oil prices and its impact on fuel prices in the United States.
This position came after a meeting that included Vice President J.D. Vance and Energy Secretary Chris Wright with senior officials from oil companies, amid strong opposition from the sector to any potential export restrictions.
A Few Measures
Vice President J.D. Vance announced yesterday that the administration will announce a few measures within the next 24 to 48 hours to address rising gas prices.
Bloomberg reported today, citing informed sources, that the U.S. Vice President and other senior officials in the Trump administration plan to meet with oil company executives on Thursday, amid a sharp rise in oil prices resulting from the conflict in the Middle East.
The report stated that the meeting will be held at the American Petroleum Institute (API) headquarters and will include members of the board of the American Oil and Gas Trade Association.
Cost Reduction
In this context, U.S. President Donald Trump has suspended the Jones Act for 60 days to reduce oil costs, which prohibits foreign-flagged vessels from transporting goods between U.S. ports.
White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt stated that the move aims to alleviate short-term disruptions in the oil market and will allow the free flow of vital resources such as oil, natural gas, fertilizers, and coal to U.S. ports for 60 days.
Increasing Pressures
This decision comes amid increasing pressures on global energy markets due to the ongoing conflict in the Gulf region and the U.S. administration's attempts to curb the sharp rise in gasoline prices and inflation domestically.
Brent crude prices have risen after the impact of supply disruptions—ranging from production halts among Gulf producers to new attacks on energy infrastructure in the region—outweighed the positive effects of Iraq resuming oil exports via pipelines to the Turkish port of Ceyhan.