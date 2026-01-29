أعلن النادي الأهلي المصري، اليوم (الخميس)، توقيع عقوبة مالية قاسية على لاعبه إمام عاشور، بعد تخلفه عن السفر مع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم إلى تنزانيا، استعداداً لمواجهة يانغ أفريكانز التنزاني ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أفريقيا.
تفاصيل قرار العقوبة
وأوضح النادي، في بيان رسمي عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، أن مدير الكرة وليد صلاح الدين قرر إيقاف إمام عاشور، لاعب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، لمدة أسبوعين، إلى جانب تغريمه مبلغ 1.5 مليون جنيه مصري، وذلك بسبب عدم التزامه بالسفر مع بعثة الفريق صباح اليوم إلى تنزانيا، للمشاركة في مباراة يانغ أفريكانز، المقرر إقامتها بعد غد (السبت)، ضمن الجولة الرابعة من دور المجموعات بدوري أبطال أفريقيا.
برنامج اللاعب خلال فترة الإيقاف
وأضاف البيان أن اللاعب الدولي سيخضع لبرنامج تدريبات منفردة طوال فترة الإيقاف، وفقاً للقرار الصادر من الجهاز الإداري.
أكبر عقوبة مالية في تاريخ الأهلي
وتُعد هذه العقوبة المالية الأكبر في تاريخ النادي الأهلي بحق لاعب، رغم أن إمام عاشور يُعد من أبرز العناصر الأساسية في صفوف الفريق خلال الفترة الأخيرة، ويحظى بثقة الجهاز الفني.
مدة العقد والقيمة السوقية
ويرتبط إمام عاشور بعقد مع النادي الأهلي يمتد حتى 30 يونيو 2028، فيما تُقدر قيمته السوقية بنحو 4.5 مليون يورو، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».
The Egyptian Al Ahly Club announced today (Thursday) a severe financial penalty for its player Imam Ashour after he failed to travel with the first football team to Tanzania in preparation for the match against Tanzanian Young Africans in the African Champions League.
Details of the Penalty Decision
The club clarified in an official statement on its website that the football director Walid Salah El Din decided to suspend Imam Ashour, the first team player, for two weeks, in addition to fining him 1.5 million Egyptian pounds, due to his failure to comply with traveling with the team’s delegation this morning to Tanzania to participate in the match against Young Africans, scheduled to take place the day after tomorrow (Saturday) as part of the fourth round of the group stage in the African Champions League.
The Player's Program During the Suspension Period
The statement added that the international player will undergo an individual training program throughout the suspension period, according to the decision issued by the administrative staff.
The Largest Financial Penalty in Al Ahly's History
This financial penalty is considered the largest in Al Ahly's history against a player, despite Imam Ashour being one of the key players in the team recently and enjoying the trust of the coaching staff.
Contract Duration and Market Value
Imam Ashour is under contract with Al Ahly Club until June 30, 2028, with his market value estimated at around 4.5 million euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.