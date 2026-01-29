The Egyptian Al Ahly Club announced today (Thursday) a severe financial penalty for its player Imam Ashour after he failed to travel with the first football team to Tanzania in preparation for the match against Tanzanian Young Africans in the African Champions League.

Details of the Penalty Decision

The club clarified in an official statement on its website that the football director Walid Salah El Din decided to suspend Imam Ashour, the first team player, for two weeks, in addition to fining him 1.5 million Egyptian pounds, due to his failure to comply with traveling with the team’s delegation this morning to Tanzania to participate in the match against Young Africans, scheduled to take place the day after tomorrow (Saturday) as part of the fourth round of the group stage in the African Champions League.

The Player's Program During the Suspension Period

The statement added that the international player will undergo an individual training program throughout the suspension period, according to the decision issued by the administrative staff.

The Largest Financial Penalty in Al Ahly's History

This financial penalty is considered the largest in Al Ahly's history against a player, despite Imam Ashour being one of the key players in the team recently and enjoying the trust of the coaching staff.

Contract Duration and Market Value

Imam Ashour is under contract with Al Ahly Club until June 30, 2028, with his market value estimated at around 4.5 million euros, according to the "Transfermarkt" website.