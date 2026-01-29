أعلن النادي الأهلي المصري، اليوم (الخميس)، توقيع عقوبة مالية قاسية على لاعبه إمام عاشور، بعد تخلفه عن السفر مع الفريق الأول لكرة القدم إلى تنزانيا، استعداداً لمواجهة يانغ أفريكانز التنزاني ضمن منافسات دوري أبطال أفريقيا.

تفاصيل قرار العقوبة

وأوضح النادي، في بيان رسمي عبر موقعه الإلكتروني، أن مدير الكرة وليد صلاح الدين قرر إيقاف إمام عاشور، لاعب الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، لمدة أسبوعين، إلى جانب تغريمه مبلغ 1.5 مليون جنيه مصري، وذلك بسبب عدم التزامه بالسفر مع بعثة الفريق صباح اليوم إلى تنزانيا، للمشاركة في مباراة يانغ أفريكانز، المقرر إقامتها بعد غد (السبت)، ضمن الجولة الرابعة من دور المجموعات بدوري أبطال أفريقيا.

برنامج اللاعب خلال فترة الإيقاف

وأضاف البيان أن اللاعب الدولي سيخضع لبرنامج تدريبات منفردة طوال فترة الإيقاف، وفقاً للقرار الصادر من الجهاز الإداري.

أكبر عقوبة مالية في تاريخ الأهلي

وتُعد هذه العقوبة المالية الأكبر في تاريخ النادي الأهلي بحق لاعب، رغم أن إمام عاشور يُعد من أبرز العناصر الأساسية في صفوف الفريق خلال الفترة الأخيرة، ويحظى بثقة الجهاز الفني.

مدة العقد والقيمة السوقية

ويرتبط إمام عاشور بعقد مع النادي الأهلي يمتد حتى 30 يونيو 2028، فيما تُقدر قيمته السوقية بنحو 4.5 مليون يورو، بحسب موقع «ترانسفير ماركت».