The Egyptian artist Menna Fadali revealed that she was the victim of an attempted kidnapping years ago, confirming that the incident left a deep psychological impact that still lingers in her memory to this day.

Menna Fadali explained in television statements that she was surprised to find armed individuals trying to control her, which caused her a severe state of fear and psychological pressure, affirming that the details of that night still haunt her whenever she remembers it.

She pointed out that this experience motivated her to learn kickboxing to enhance her sense of safety and ability to defend herself, emphasizing that the incident significantly changed her perspective on life and personal security.

The Idea of Living in a Nursing Home

In another aspect of her discussion, Menna Fadali confirmed that she does not fear aging, considering that changes in features and the appearance of wrinkles are a natural reflection of the different stages of life. She noted that she does not think about living in a nursing home, as she is accustomed to solitude and feels emotionally fulfilled.

She concluded her remarks by expressing her calm perspective on life and death, affirming that the idea of death is always present in her consciousness, but what occupies her mind above all is inner peace, the commitment to live without harming anyone, while maintaining a pure heart and faith.