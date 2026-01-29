كشفت الفنانة المصرية منة فضالي عن تعرضها لمحاولة اختطاف منذ سنوات، مؤكدة أن الواقعة تركت أثراً نفسياً عميقاً لا يزال حاضراً في ذاكرتها حتى اليوم.
وأوضحت منة فضالي، في تصريحات تليفزيونية، أنها فوجئت بوجود أشخاص مسلحين حاولوا السيطرة عليها، ما تسبب لها في حالة شديدة من الخوف والضغط النفسي، مؤكدة أن تفاصيل تلك الليلة لا تزال تلاحقها كلما تذكرتها.
وأشارت إلى أن هذه التجربة دفعتها إلى تعلّم رياضة الـ«كيك بوكسينغ»، من أجل تعزيز شعورها بالأمان والقدرة على الدفاع عن نفسها، مؤكدة أن الحادثة غيرت كثيراً من نظرتها للحياة والأمان الشخصي.
فكرة الإقامة بدار المسنين
وفي جانب آخر من حديثها، أكدت منة فضالي أنها لا تخشى التقدم في العمر، معتبرة أن تغير الملامح وظهور التجاعيد أمر طبيعي يعكس مراحل الحياة المختلفة، مشيرة إلى أنها لا تفكر في الإقامة بدار للمسنين، لاعتيادها على الوحدة وشعورها بالاكتفاء العاطفي.
واختتمت حديثها بالتعبير عن نظرتها الهادئة للحياة والموت، مؤكدة أن فكرة الموت حاضرة في وعيها بشكل دائم ولكن ما يشغلها قبل أي شيء هو السلام الداخلي، والحرص على العيش دون إيذاء أحد، مع الحفاظ على نقاء القلب والإيمان.
The Egyptian artist Menna Fadali revealed that she was the victim of an attempted kidnapping years ago, confirming that the incident left a deep psychological impact that still lingers in her memory to this day.
Menna Fadali explained in television statements that she was surprised to find armed individuals trying to control her, which caused her a severe state of fear and psychological pressure, affirming that the details of that night still haunt her whenever she remembers it.
She pointed out that this experience motivated her to learn kickboxing to enhance her sense of safety and ability to defend herself, emphasizing that the incident significantly changed her perspective on life and personal security.
The Idea of Living in a Nursing Home
In another aspect of her discussion, Menna Fadali confirmed that she does not fear aging, considering that changes in features and the appearance of wrinkles are a natural reflection of the different stages of life. She noted that she does not think about living in a nursing home, as she is accustomed to solitude and feels emotionally fulfilled.
She concluded her remarks by expressing her calm perspective on life and death, affirming that the idea of death is always present in her consciousness, but what occupies her mind above all is inner peace, the commitment to live without harming anyone, while maintaining a pure heart and faith.