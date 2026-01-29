كشفت الفنانة المصرية منة فضالي عن تعرضها لمحاولة اختطاف منذ سنوات، مؤكدة أن الواقعة تركت أثراً نفسياً عميقاً لا يزال حاضراً في ذاكرتها حتى اليوم.

وأوضحت منة فضالي، في تصريحات تليفزيونية، أنها فوجئت بوجود أشخاص مسلحين حاولوا السيطرة عليها، ما تسبب لها في حالة شديدة من الخوف والضغط النفسي، مؤكدة أن تفاصيل تلك الليلة لا تزال تلاحقها كلما تذكرتها.

وأشارت إلى أن هذه التجربة دفعتها إلى تعلّم رياضة الـ«كيك بوكسينغ»، من أجل تعزيز شعورها بالأمان والقدرة على الدفاع عن نفسها، مؤكدة أن الحادثة غيرت كثيراً من نظرتها للحياة والأمان الشخصي.

فكرة الإقامة بدار المسنين

وفي جانب آخر من حديثها، أكدت منة فضالي أنها لا تخشى التقدم في العمر، معتبرة أن تغير الملامح وظهور التجاعيد أمر طبيعي يعكس مراحل الحياة المختلفة، مشيرة إلى أنها لا تفكر في الإقامة بدار للمسنين، لاعتيادها على الوحدة وشعورها بالاكتفاء العاطفي.

واختتمت حديثها بالتعبير عن نظرتها الهادئة للحياة والموت، مؤكدة أن فكرة الموت حاضرة في وعيها بشكل دائم ولكن ما يشغلها قبل أي شيء هو السلام الداخلي، والحرص على العيش دون إيذاء أحد، مع الحفاظ على نقاء القلب والإيمان.