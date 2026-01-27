استعاد الأهلي نغمة الانتصارات في مسابقة الدوري المصري الممتاز بعد تغلبه على ضيفه وادي دجلة بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم (الثلاثاء) على استاد القاهرة الدولي.

وكان الأهلي قد أهدر أربع نقاط من أصل ستّ في آخر مباراتين بالمسابقة المحلية، بعد تعادله مع بتروجت 1-1 والمصري البورسعيدي 0-0.

من مباراة الأهلي ووادي دجلة.

من مباراة الأهلي ووادي دجلة.

أهداف المباراة

افتتح الأهلي التسجيل في الدقيقة 24، بعد عرضية أرسلها أحمد سيد «زيزو» من الجبهة اليمنى داخل منطقة الجزاء، فشل دفاع وادي دجلة في إبعادها لتصل إلى محمود حسن «تريزيجيه»، الذي رواغ حارس المرمى وسدد كرة سهلة في الشباك.

وضاعف «المارد الأحمر» تقدمه بهدف ثانٍ في الدقيقة 45+1، من ركلة جزاء سددها «زيزو» على يسار حارس وادي دجلة.

وفي الدقيقة 67، وقّع الوافد الجديد مروان عثمان على ثالث أهداف الأهلي، بعد عرضية من إمام عاشور قابلها اللاعب برأسية متقنة.

وقبل نهاية اللقاء، سجل وادي دجلة هدفاً شرفياً عن طريق زياد أسامة بتسديدة قوية من داخل منطقة الجزاء، وسط غفوة من دفاع الأهلي.

ترتيب الفريقين

بهذا الفوز، رفع الأهلي رصيده إلى 26 نقطة في المركز الثالث من 13 مباراة، بينما تجمد رصيد وادي دجلة عند 23 نقطة في المركز الرابع من 15 لقاء.