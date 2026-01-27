Al Ahly regained their winning rhythm in the Egyptian Premier League after defeating their guest Wadi Degla by three goals to one, in a match that took place this evening (Tuesday) at the Cairo International Stadium.

Al Ahly had dropped four points out of six in their last two matches in the local competition, after drawing with Petrojet 1-1 and Al Masry 0-0.

من مباراة الأهلي ووادي دجلة.

Match Goals

Al Ahly opened the scoring in the 24th minute, after a cross sent by Ahmed Sayed "Zizo" from the right flank into the penalty area, which the Wadi Degla defense failed to clear, allowing Mahmoud Hassan "Trezeguet" to dribble past the goalkeeper and score easily into the net.

The "Red Giant" doubled their lead with a second goal in the 45+1 minute, from a penalty kick taken by "Zizo" to the left of the Wadi Degla goalkeeper.

In the 67th minute, new signing Marwan Othman scored Al Ahly's third goal, after a cross from Imam Ashour that the player met with a precise header.

Before the end of the match, Wadi Degla scored a consolation goal through Ziad Osama with a powerful shot from inside the penalty area, amidst a lapse in Al Ahly's defense.

Team Standings

With this victory, Al Ahly raised their tally to 26 points in third place from 13 matches, while Wadi Degla's points remained at 23 in fourth place from 15 matches.