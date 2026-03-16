The Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awady confirmed that he accepts criticism as long as it is based on respect, but he follows a strategy of ignoring critics to reduce their impact and spread, affirming confidently: "No one can upset me."

A New Challenge

During his appearance on the podcast "Kan Lazem Aقول" with media personality Sherine Dabbas, he revealed details about his series "Ali Clay," confirming that the work represents a new challenge following his previous successes. He pointed out that his desire to present a work that surpasses his earlier projects like "Fahd Al-Batal" and "Haq Arab" was the main driving force behind his choice of the series, noting that the script is rich in dramatic conflicts that attract the audience.

Positive Messages

El Awady emphasized that his role is not limited to entertainment; rather, he seeks through popular works to convey positive messages in a smooth and appealing manner, stressing that art is an effective means to direct beneficial values to viewers.

The Sherine Dabbas podcast is a dialogue platform that offers deep insights into human relationships and self-awareness, in addition to hosting art stars to discuss unconventional topics related to love, loss, and psychological boundaries.