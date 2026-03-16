أكد الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي، تقبل النقد طالما ارتكز على الاحترام، لكنه يتبع إستراتيجية التجاهل للمنتقدين لتقليل تأثيرهم وانتشارهم، مؤكدًا بلهجة واثقة: «محدش يقدر يضايقني».

تحدٍ جديد

وكشف خلال استضافته في بودكاست «كان لازم أقول» مع الإعلامية شيرين دعبس، تفاصيل مسلسله «علي كلاي»، مؤكداً بأن العمل يمثل تحدياً جديداً بعد نجاحاته السابقة، مشيراً الى أن رغبته في تقديم عمل يتفوق على أعماله السابقة مثل «فهد البطل» و«حق عرب» كانت المحرك الرئيس لاختياره المسلسل، لافتا ًإلى أن السيناريو غني بالصراعات الدرامية التي تجذب الجمهور.

رسائل إيجابية

وأكد العوضي أن دوره لا يقتصر على الترفيه، بل يسعى من خلال الأعمال الشعبية إلى تمرير رسائل إيجابية بطريقة سلسة ومحببة، مشددًا على أن الفن وسيلة فعالة لتوجيه قيم مفيدة للمشاهدين.

ويُعد بودكاست شيرين دعبس منصة حوارية تقدم قراءات عميقة حول العلاقات الإنسانية والوعي الذاتي، بالإضافة إلى استضافة نجوم الفن لمناقشة مواضيع غير تقليدية تتعلق بالحب والخسارة والحدود النفسية.