أكد الفنان المصري أحمد العوضي، تقبل النقد طالما ارتكز على الاحترام، لكنه يتبع إستراتيجية التجاهل للمنتقدين لتقليل تأثيرهم وانتشارهم، مؤكدًا بلهجة واثقة: «محدش يقدر يضايقني».
تحدٍ جديد
وكشف خلال استضافته في بودكاست «كان لازم أقول» مع الإعلامية شيرين دعبس، تفاصيل مسلسله «علي كلاي»، مؤكداً بأن العمل يمثل تحدياً جديداً بعد نجاحاته السابقة، مشيراً الى أن رغبته في تقديم عمل يتفوق على أعماله السابقة مثل «فهد البطل» و«حق عرب» كانت المحرك الرئيس لاختياره المسلسل، لافتا ًإلى أن السيناريو غني بالصراعات الدرامية التي تجذب الجمهور.
رسائل إيجابية
وأكد العوضي أن دوره لا يقتصر على الترفيه، بل يسعى من خلال الأعمال الشعبية إلى تمرير رسائل إيجابية بطريقة سلسة ومحببة، مشددًا على أن الفن وسيلة فعالة لتوجيه قيم مفيدة للمشاهدين.
ويُعد بودكاست شيرين دعبس منصة حوارية تقدم قراءات عميقة حول العلاقات الإنسانية والوعي الذاتي، بالإضافة إلى استضافة نجوم الفن لمناقشة مواضيع غير تقليدية تتعلق بالحب والخسارة والحدود النفسية.
The Egyptian artist Ahmed El Awady confirmed that he accepts criticism as long as it is based on respect, but he follows a strategy of ignoring critics to reduce their impact and spread, affirming confidently: "No one can upset me."
A New Challenge
During his appearance on the podcast "Kan Lazem Aقول" with media personality Sherine Dabbas, he revealed details about his series "Ali Clay," confirming that the work represents a new challenge following his previous successes. He pointed out that his desire to present a work that surpasses his earlier projects like "Fahd Al-Batal" and "Haq Arab" was the main driving force behind his choice of the series, noting that the script is rich in dramatic conflicts that attract the audience.
Positive Messages
El Awady emphasized that his role is not limited to entertainment; rather, he seeks through popular works to convey positive messages in a smooth and appealing manner, stressing that art is an effective means to direct beneficial values to viewers.
The Sherine Dabbas podcast is a dialogue platform that offers deep insights into human relationships and self-awareness, in addition to hosting art stars to discuss unconventional topics related to love, loss, and psychological boundaries.