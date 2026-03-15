في واقعة صدمت الكثير من مرتادي سواحل العاصمة المؤقتة عدن بغرض تناول «الشيشة» على البحر، عثرت الأجهزة الأمنية، أمس (السبت)، على كميات من مادة الشبو المخدرة في أحد مواقع تأجير «الشيش» في عدن.


وأوضحت مصادر أمنية يمنية أن التحقيقات مع العاملين أظهرت أنه يتم خلط مادة الشبو في المعسل للزبائن والزوار، مبينة أن السلطة المحلية بمديرية خورمكسر، وبتوجيه من وزير الدولة محافظ عدن عبدالرحمن شيخ، نفذت حملة ميدانية واسعة لإزالة العشوائيات وضبط المخالفات في عدد من المتنزهات العامة بالمديرية.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن الشرطة استهدفت الأنشطة العشوائية وغير المرخصة التي تشوه المنظر العام وتعيق استخدام المتنزهات العامة من قبل المواطنين، والتي منها «الشيش» المنتشرة في الأماكن العامة والمنتزهات، خصوصاً كورنيش ساحل أبين، وممشى أهل الخور، وكورنيش الشهيد جعفر محمد سعد؛ بهدف تنظيم هذه الأنشطة ومنع الممارسات المخالفة التي تؤثر على الطابع الأسري لتلك المواقع.

سيارات لتناول «الشيشة» على ساحل أبين.

سيارات لتناول «الشيشة» على ساحل أبين.

وقال المصدر الأمني: «خلال تنفيذ الحملة عثرت الجهات المختصة على كميات من مادة الشبو المخدرة داخل أحد مواقع تأجير «الشيش»، وتم ضبط العاملين في الموقع ونقلهم إلى إدارة البحث الجنائي لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية والتحقيق في الواقعة»، مضيفاً: «التحقيقات الأولية أظهرت أن المتهمين يضعون الشبو في المعسل للزوار والزبائن».


وأكد المصدر أن الأجهزة الأمنية لن تتوانى في اتخاذ الإجراءات الصارمة بحق كل من يحاول ترويج المخدرات للزبائن وسيتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية بحق المتهمين.


يذكر أن انتشار بيع «المعسلات» من قبل أفراد لا يقتصر على سواحل عدن فحسب، بل إنه منتشر أيضاً في صنعاء وتعز ومحافظات يمنية عدة، إذ يتم تأجير «الشيش» العشوائي من قبل أشخاص لا يخضعون لأي ضوابط، وكذلك بيع ممنوعات وشرائح اتصالات وغيرها لمرتادي المتنزهات وأصحاب السيارات، خصوصاً أن تلك المتنزهات لا توجد فيها أماكن خاصة للجلوس سوى داخل السيارات لتعاطي القات واستئجار «الشيشة».