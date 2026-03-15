In an incident that shocked many visitors to the temporary capital's shores in Aden who aimed to enjoy "shisha" by the sea, security forces discovered yesterday (Saturday) quantities of the narcotic substance "shabu" at one of the shisha rental locations in Aden.



Yemeni security sources indicated that investigations with the workers revealed that shabu was being mixed into the tobacco for customers and visitors. They noted that the local authority in the Khormaksar district, under the direction of the Minister of State and Governor of Aden, Abdulrahman Sheikh, carried out a wide-ranging field campaign to remove informal setups and address violations in several public parks in the district.



The sources pointed out that the police targeted random and unlicensed activities that distort the public appearance and hinder the use of public parks by citizens, including the shisha setups spread in public places and parks, particularly along the Abyan coast, the Al-Khor promenade, and the martyr Jaafar Muhammad Saad corniche, with the aim of organizing these activities and preventing violations that affect the family-friendly nature of those sites.

سيارات لتناول «الشيشة» على ساحل أبين.

The security source stated: "During the implementation of the campaign, the relevant authorities found quantities of the narcotic substance shabu inside one of the shisha rental locations, and the workers at the site were arrested and transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department to complete the legal procedures and investigate the incident," adding: "Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused were mixing shabu into the tobacco for visitors and customers."



The source confirmed that the security forces would not hesitate to take strict measures against anyone attempting to promote drugs to customers, and legal actions would be taken against the accused.



It is worth mentioning that the sale of "tobacco products" by individuals is not limited to the shores of Aden; it is also widespread in Sana'a, Taiz, and several other Yemeni governorates, where random shisha rentals are offered by individuals who are not subject to any regulations, as well as the sale of prohibited items and communication chips to park visitors and car owners, especially since these parks do not have designated seating areas except inside cars for consuming qat and renting shisha.