صرّح المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب، بأنه في ضوء المتابعة الأمنية الاستباقية لنشاطات الشبكات الإجرامية التي تمتهن تهريب المخدرات، وبناءً على معلومات قدمتها وزارة الداخلية السعودية ممثلة في المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات للجهاز النظير في الجمهورية اللبنانية، تمكنت الجهات اللبنانية المختصة من ضبط معمل لتصنيع مواد مخدرة، تمثلت في مادتَي الأمفيتامين، والميثامفيتامين (الشبو) المخدرتين، و(870) قرصاً خاضعاً لتنظيم التداول الطبي، و(4.600) كيلوغرام من مادة الحشيش المخدر، ومواد تستخدم كسلائف في تصنيع المخدرات، وأسلحة نارية.

ونوّه المتحدث الأمني، بالتعاون الإيجابي مع الجهة النظيرة في الجمهورية اللبنانية في متابعة وضبط المواد المخدرة، مؤكداً أن المملكة مستمرة في متابعة النشاطات الإجرامية التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وشبابها بالمخدرات، والتصدي لها وإحباطها، والقبض على المتورطين فيها.