صرّح المتحدث الأمني لوزارة الداخلية العميد طلال بن عبدالمحسن بن شلهوب، بأنه في ضوء المتابعة الأمنية الاستباقية لنشاطات الشبكات الإجرامية التي تمتهن تهريب المخدرات، وبناءً على معلومات قدمتها وزارة الداخلية السعودية ممثلة في المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات للجهاز النظير في الجمهورية اللبنانية، تمكنت الجهات اللبنانية المختصة من ضبط معمل لتصنيع مواد مخدرة، تمثلت في مادتَي الأمفيتامين، والميثامفيتامين (الشبو) المخدرتين، و(870) قرصاً خاضعاً لتنظيم التداول الطبي، و(4.600) كيلوغرام من مادة الحشيش المخدر، ومواد تستخدم كسلائف في تصنيع المخدرات، وأسلحة نارية.
ونوّه المتحدث الأمني، بالتعاون الإيجابي مع الجهة النظيرة في الجمهورية اللبنانية في متابعة وضبط المواد المخدرة، مؤكداً أن المملكة مستمرة في متابعة النشاطات الإجرامية التي تستهدف أمن المملكة وشبابها بالمخدرات، والتصدي لها وإحباطها، والقبض على المتورطين فيها.
The security spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Major Talal bin Abdul Mohsen bin Shalhoub, stated that in light of proactive security monitoring of the activities of criminal networks involved in drug trafficking, and based on information provided by the Saudi Ministry of Interior represented by the General Directorate for Drug Control to its counterpart in the Lebanese Republic, the competent Lebanese authorities were able to seize a laboratory for the production of narcotic substances, which included amphetamine and methamphetamine (shabu), (870) tablets subject to medical trading regulations, (4.600) kilograms of hashish, precursor materials used in drug manufacturing, and firearms.
The security spokesman emphasized the positive cooperation with the counterpart in the Lebanese Republic in monitoring and seizing narcotic substances, confirming that the Kingdom continues to monitor criminal activities targeting the security of the Kingdom and its youth with drugs, to confront and thwart them, and to arrest those involved.