وقّع الرئيس التنفيذي للصندوق السعودي للتنمية سلطان بن عبدالرحمن المرشد، مع المفوض السامي للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين الدكتور برهم صالح، والسفير المندوب الدائم لجمهورية السودان لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف حسن حامد حسن؛ مذكرة تفاهم لمنحة مقدّمة من المملكة العربية السعودية من خلال الصندوق بقيمة (10) ملايين دولار، لتوفير المياه الآمنة والمستدامة للمجتمعات المتضررة من النزاعات في جمهورية السودان الشقيقة، بحضور المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف السفير عبدالمحسن بن خثيلة، وذلك في مقر البعثة الدائمة للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولة بجنيف.
وتهدف المذكرة إلى إعادة تأهيل وتوسعة شبكات المياه الرئيسة في السودان، بما في ذلك تحسين نظام الإمدادات من مياه النيل في مدينة الخرطوم، مع تأهيل تشغيلها بالطاقة الشمسية، وتعزيز القدرات التقنية، ومشاركة المجتمع المحلي لضمان استدامة المشروع، وتسهيل الوصول للمياه، والحد من مخاطر الأمراض والأوبئة وتعزيز الصحة العامة، إضافة إلى رفع مستوى صمودها أمام التحديات البيئية.
وأكد المرشد خلال توقيع المذكرة جهود المملكة من خلال الصندوق السعودي للتنمية في دعم جمهورية السودان الشقيقة للوصول إلى مياه آمنة صالحة للشرب، إذ تُعد ركيزة للصحة وجودة الحياة، مشيراً إلى أن هذه المنحة، بالشراكة مع المفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين، تسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية لقطاع المياه وتقديم حلول مستدامة تلبي الاحتياجات العاجلة، وتدعم التنمية على المدى الطويل في السودان.
وقال المفوض السامي للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين: «عندما يتمكن الأفراد من الوصول إلى الخدمات الأساسية، يمكنهم الاستقرار وقدرتهم على المضي قدماً، كما أن هذا الدعم المالي السخي لا يلبّي الاحتياجات العاجلة للمياه فحسب، بل يعزّز أيضاً القدرة على الصمود والاعتماد على الذات لدى الأشخاص في مناطق النزاع، ويطوّر الأنظمة الحيوية التي تعتمد عليها المجتمعات، كما أن الحلول المستدامة تتطلب شراكات قوية ومستمرة».
وتأتي هذه المذكرة ضمن الجهود التنموية للمملكة، التي من شأنها الإسهام في التخفيف من المعاناة والحد من مخاطر الأمراض المرتبطة بالمياه الملوثة، ودعم الصحة المجتمعية، لمساندة المجتمعات الأكثر احتياجاً وتمكينها من الوصول إلى الخدمات الأساسية التي تعيد الكرامة، وتحسّن جودة الحياة في السودان.
يذكر أن العلاقة التنموية بين الصندوق السعودي للتنمية والمفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين تمتد لأكثر من (10) أعوام، أسهم الصندوق خلالها في تمويل (18) مشروعاً تنموياً في 8 دول نامية، بقيمة أكثر من (85) مليون دولار، استفاد منها أكثر من 5 ملايين مستفيد، ويجسّد هذا التعاون طويل الأمد الأهداف التنموية المشتركة في مجالات التنمية المستدامة.
The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshid, signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Dr. Barham Salih, and the permanent representative of the Republic of Sudan to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, Hassan Hamid Hassan; for a grant provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the fund amounting to (10) million dollars, to provide safe and sustainable water for communities affected by conflicts in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, in the presence of the permanent representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdul Mohsen bin Khutaylah, at the headquarters of the Kingdom's permanent mission to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva.
The memorandum aims to rehabilitate and expand the main water networks in Sudan, including improving the supply system from the Nile in the city of Khartoum, with the rehabilitation of its operation using solar energy, enhancing technical capacities, and involving the local community to ensure the sustainability of the project, facilitate access to water, reduce the risks of diseases and epidemics, and promote public health, in addition to increasing its resilience to environmental challenges.
During the signing of the memorandum, Al-Murshid emphasized the Kingdom's efforts through the Saudi Fund for Development in supporting the sisterly Republic of Sudan to access safe drinking water, as it is a cornerstone for health and quality of life, noting that this grant, in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, contributes to enhancing the infrastructure of the water sector and providing sustainable solutions that meet urgent needs and support long-term development in Sudan.
The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stated: “When individuals can access basic services, they can stabilize and move forward. This generous financial support not only meets the urgent water needs but also enhances the resilience and self-reliance of people in conflict areas, and develops the vital systems that communities depend on. Sustainable solutions require strong and ongoing partnerships.”
This memorandum comes as part of the Kingdom's developmental efforts, which aim to alleviate suffering and reduce the risks of diseases associated with contaminated water, support community health, assist the most needy communities, and empower them to access essential services that restore dignity and improve the quality of life in Sudan.
It is noteworthy that the developmental relationship between the Saudi Fund for Development and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has extended for more than (10) years, during which the fund has contributed to financing (18) developmental projects in 8 developing countries, amounting to more than (85) million dollars, benefiting more than 5 million beneficiaries. This long-term cooperation embodies the shared developmental goals in the fields of sustainable development.