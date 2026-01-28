The CEO of the Saudi Fund for Development, Sultan bin Abdulrahman Al-Murshid, signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Dr. Barham Salih, and the permanent representative of the Republic of Sudan to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, Hassan Hamid Hassan; for a grant provided by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia through the fund amounting to (10) million dollars, to provide safe and sustainable water for communities affected by conflicts in the sisterly Republic of Sudan, in the presence of the permanent representative of the Kingdom to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, Ambassador Abdul Mohsen bin Khutaylah, at the headquarters of the Kingdom's permanent mission to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva.

The memorandum aims to rehabilitate and expand the main water networks in Sudan, including improving the supply system from the Nile in the city of Khartoum, with the rehabilitation of its operation using solar energy, enhancing technical capacities, and involving the local community to ensure the sustainability of the project, facilitate access to water, reduce the risks of diseases and epidemics, and promote public health, in addition to increasing its resilience to environmental challenges.



During the signing of the memorandum, Al-Murshid emphasized the Kingdom's efforts through the Saudi Fund for Development in supporting the sisterly Republic of Sudan to access safe drinking water, as it is a cornerstone for health and quality of life, noting that this grant, in partnership with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, contributes to enhancing the infrastructure of the water sector and providing sustainable solutions that meet urgent needs and support long-term development in Sudan.



The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees stated: “When individuals can access basic services, they can stabilize and move forward. This generous financial support not only meets the urgent water needs but also enhances the resilience and self-reliance of people in conflict areas, and develops the vital systems that communities depend on. Sustainable solutions require strong and ongoing partnerships.”



This memorandum comes as part of the Kingdom's developmental efforts, which aim to alleviate suffering and reduce the risks of diseases associated with contaminated water, support community health, assist the most needy communities, and empower them to access essential services that restore dignity and improve the quality of life in Sudan.



It is noteworthy that the developmental relationship between the Saudi Fund for Development and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has extended for more than (10) years, during which the fund has contributed to financing (18) developmental projects in 8 developing countries, amounting to more than (85) million dollars, benefiting more than 5 million beneficiaries. This long-term cooperation embodies the shared developmental goals in the fields of sustainable development.