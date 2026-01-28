وقّع الرئيس التنفيذي للصندوق السعودي للتنمية سلطان بن عبدالرحمن المرشد، مع المفوض السامي للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين الدكتور برهم صالح، والسفير المندوب الدائم لجمهورية السودان لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف حسن حامد حسن؛ مذكرة تفاهم لمنحة مقدّمة من المملكة العربية السعودية من خلال الصندوق بقيمة (10) ملايين دولار، لتوفير المياه الآمنة والمستدامة للمجتمعات المتضررة من النزاعات في جمهورية السودان الشقيقة، بحضور المندوب الدائم للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولية في جنيف السفير عبدالمحسن بن خثيلة، وذلك في مقر البعثة الدائمة للمملكة لدى الأمم المتحدة والمنظمات الدولة بجنيف.

وتهدف المذكرة إلى إعادة تأهيل وتوسعة شبكات المياه الرئيسة في السودان، بما في ذلك تحسين نظام الإمدادات من مياه النيل في مدينة الخرطوم، مع تأهيل تشغيلها بالطاقة الشمسية، وتعزيز القدرات التقنية، ومشاركة المجتمع المحلي لضمان استدامة المشروع، وتسهيل الوصول للمياه، والحد من مخاطر الأمراض والأوبئة وتعزيز الصحة العامة، إضافة إلى رفع مستوى صمودها أمام التحديات البيئية.

وأكد المرشد خلال توقيع المذكرة جهود المملكة من خلال الصندوق السعودي للتنمية في دعم جمهورية السودان الشقيقة للوصول إلى مياه آمنة صالحة للشرب، إذ تُعد ركيزة للصحة وجودة الحياة، مشيراً إلى أن هذه المنحة، بالشراكة مع المفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين، تسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية لقطاع المياه وتقديم حلول مستدامة تلبي الاحتياجات العاجلة، وتدعم التنمية على المدى الطويل في السودان.

وقال المفوض السامي للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين: «عندما يتمكن الأفراد من الوصول إلى الخدمات الأساسية، يمكنهم الاستقرار وقدرتهم على المضي قدماً، كما أن هذا الدعم المالي السخي لا يلبّي الاحتياجات العاجلة للمياه فحسب، بل يعزّز أيضاً القدرة على الصمود والاعتماد على الذات لدى الأشخاص في مناطق النزاع، ويطوّر الأنظمة الحيوية التي تعتمد عليها المجتمعات، كما أن الحلول المستدامة تتطلب شراكات قوية ومستمرة».

وتأتي هذه المذكرة ضمن الجهود التنموية للمملكة، التي من شأنها الإسهام في التخفيف من المعاناة والحد من مخاطر الأمراض المرتبطة بالمياه الملوثة، ودعم الصحة المجتمعية، لمساندة المجتمعات الأكثر احتياجاً وتمكينها من الوصول إلى الخدمات الأساسية التي تعيد الكرامة، وتحسّن جودة الحياة في السودان.

يذكر أن العلاقة التنموية بين الصندوق السعودي للتنمية والمفوضية السامية للأمم المتحدة لشؤون اللاجئين تمتد لأكثر من (10) أعوام، أسهم الصندوق خلالها في تمويل (18) مشروعاً تنموياً في 8 دول نامية، بقيمة أكثر من (85) مليون دولار، استفاد منها أكثر من 5 ملايين مستفيد، ويجسّد هذا التعاون طويل الأمد الأهداف التنموية المشتركة في مجالات التنمية المستدامة.