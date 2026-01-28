The Deputy Chief Minister of the Indian state of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, was killed along with four others when his private plane crashed during an emergency landing attempt in the city of Baramati in western India.

The Indian Directorate General of Civil Aviation stated that the incident resulted in the death of Pawar, in addition to two pilots and two other passengers, including one flight attendant and Pawar's personal security officer.



The incident occurred an hour after the plane took off from Mumbai, where videos published by local media showed columns of smoke and scattered debris from the burning aircraft, while authorities indicated that they lost control of the plane during the landing attempt in Baramati.