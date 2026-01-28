لقي نائب رئيس وزراء ولاية مهاراشترا الهندية أجيت باوار، مصرعه مع أربعةٍ آخرين، إثر تحطم طائرته الخاصة أثناء محاولة هبوطٍ اضطراري في مدينة باراماتي غربي الهند.

وأوضحت المديرية العامة للطيران المدني الهندية، أن الحادثة أسفرت عن وفاة باوار، إضافةً إلى اثنين من الطيارين وراكبين آخرين، من بينهم أحد المضيفين وضابط الأمن الشخصي لباوار.
ووقعت الحادثة بعد ساعة من إقلاع الطائرة من مومباي، حيث أظهرت مقاطع فيديو نشرتها وسائل إعلام محلية أعمدة الدخان والحطام المبعثر للطائرة المحترقة، فيما أشارت السلطات إلى أنها فقدت السيطرة على الطائرة أثناء محاولة الهبوط في باراماتي.