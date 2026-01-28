تفقد وزير العدل الدكتور وليد بن محمد الصمعاني محكمة التنفيذ بمدينة الرياض، واطلع على سير العمل ومستوى الإنجاز في الخدمات المقدمة للمستفيدين.

والتقى وزير العدل بعدد من المستفيدين، واستمع إلى ملاحظاتهم واستفساراتهم، ووجّه بسرعة معالجتها بما يسهم في تيسير الإجراءات وتحسين تجربة المستفيدين. كما التقى وزير العدل برؤساء محاكم التنفيذ ومنسوبي محكمة التنفيذ بالرياض، مؤكّداً في مستهل اللقاءات ما يحظى به المرفق العدلي من دعم كريم من مقام خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز.

وبيّن وزير العدل أن ما تحقق من تطور يستوجب المواصلة بما يرسّخ معايير الجودة، ويعزّز كفاءة مخرجات المرفق العدلي.

وتأتي هذه الزيارة ضمن المتابعة المستمرة لأعمال المحاكم والمرافق العدلية في مختلف مناطق المملكة، بما يسهم في تطوير المنظومة العدلية ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة.