The Minister of Justice, Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al-Samaani, inspected the Execution Court in Riyadh and reviewed the workflow and the level of achievement in the services provided to beneficiaries.

The Minister of Justice met with a number of beneficiaries, listened to their comments and inquiries, and directed that they be addressed promptly to facilitate procedures and improve the beneficiaries' experience. He also met with the heads of the Execution Courts and the staff of the Execution Court in Riyadh, emphasizing at the beginning of the meetings the generous support that the judicial facility receives from the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz.

The Minister of Justice indicated that the progress achieved necessitates continuing efforts to establish quality standards and enhance the efficiency of the outputs of the judicial facility.

This visit is part of the ongoing follow-up on the work of the courts and judicial facilities in various regions of the Kingdom, contributing to the development of the judicial system and improving the quality of services provided.