كشف المركز الوطني للتخصيص أن الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص تستهدف تنفيذ نماذج تخصيص لمشاريع وخدمات نوعيّة محددة في قطاعات حيوية متعددة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة التنفيذ، وتحسين جودة الخدمات والبنية التحتية، وتعزيز الأثر الاقتصادي والتنموي.

مشاريع نوعية في التعليم

وأشار المركز إلى مشاريع تخصيص نوعية في قطاعات حيوية، حيث يتمحور التخصيص في قطاع التعليم على تطوير المرافق التعليمية وفق معايير نموذجية، يتولى القطاع الخاص بناءها وتشغيلها، بينما يتركز دور الوزارة على الطلاب والمعلمين والمناهج التعليمية. وقد تم بناء وتشغيل 120 مدرسة بمعايير نموذجية في منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، تخدم أكثر من 100 ألف طالب وطالبة.

تطوير البنية التحتية في الدفاع

وفي قطاع الدفاع، يركز التخصيص على تطوير البنية التحتية وتهيئة المرافق التي تدعم بيئة العمل، حيث سيتم تطوير المباني المكتبية بمدينة الرياض بمساحة إجمالية تبلغ 52,793 متراً مربعاً، بطاقة استيعابية لنحو 4,500 موظف، إضافة إلى 3,200 موقف سيارات.

رفع كفاءة مدارس تعليم القيادة

وفي قطاع الداخلية، يركز التخصيص على تطوير مدارس تعليم القيادة بالمملكة، بهدف رفع كفاءة التدريب واستدامة الأداء، من خلال مراقبة أداء المدارس وإدارة اختبارات السائقين في أكثر من 69 مدرسة بمختلف مناطق المملكة.

مشاريع رياضية بمعايير عالمية

وفي قطاع الرياضة، يشمل التخصيص الأندية الرياضية، ومشروع تطوير مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية، الذي يتضمن بناء ملعب رياضي حديث بطاقة استيعابية تقارب 47 ألف متفرج لاستضافة فعاليات محلية ودولية كبرى، من أبرزها كأس العالم 2034.