كشف المركز الوطني للتخصيص أن الإستراتيجية الوطنية للتخصيص تستهدف تنفيذ نماذج تخصيص لمشاريع وخدمات نوعيّة محددة في قطاعات حيوية متعددة، بما يسهم في رفع كفاءة التنفيذ، وتحسين جودة الخدمات والبنية التحتية، وتعزيز الأثر الاقتصادي والتنموي.
مشاريع نوعية في التعليم
وأشار المركز إلى مشاريع تخصيص نوعية في قطاعات حيوية، حيث يتمحور التخصيص في قطاع التعليم على تطوير المرافق التعليمية وفق معايير نموذجية، يتولى القطاع الخاص بناءها وتشغيلها، بينما يتركز دور الوزارة على الطلاب والمعلمين والمناهج التعليمية. وقد تم بناء وتشغيل 120 مدرسة بمعايير نموذجية في منطقتي مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، تخدم أكثر من 100 ألف طالب وطالبة.
تطوير البنية التحتية في الدفاع
وفي قطاع الدفاع، يركز التخصيص على تطوير البنية التحتية وتهيئة المرافق التي تدعم بيئة العمل، حيث سيتم تطوير المباني المكتبية بمدينة الرياض بمساحة إجمالية تبلغ 52,793 متراً مربعاً، بطاقة استيعابية لنحو 4,500 موظف، إضافة إلى 3,200 موقف سيارات.
رفع كفاءة مدارس تعليم القيادة
وفي قطاع الداخلية، يركز التخصيص على تطوير مدارس تعليم القيادة بالمملكة، بهدف رفع كفاءة التدريب واستدامة الأداء، من خلال مراقبة أداء المدارس وإدارة اختبارات السائقين في أكثر من 69 مدرسة بمختلف مناطق المملكة.
مشاريع رياضية بمعايير عالمية
وفي قطاع الرياضة، يشمل التخصيص الأندية الرياضية، ومشروع تطوير مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية، الذي يتضمن بناء ملعب رياضي حديث بطاقة استيعابية تقارب 47 ألف متفرج لاستضافة فعاليات محلية ودولية كبرى، من أبرزها كأس العالم 2034.
The National Center for Privatization revealed that the National Privatization Strategy aims to implement privatization models for specific qualitative projects and services in various vital sectors, contributing to enhancing implementation efficiency, improving the quality of services and infrastructure, and boosting economic and developmental impact.
Qualitative Projects in Education
The center pointed out qualitative privatization projects in vital sectors, where the focus of privatization in the education sector is on developing educational facilities according to model standards, which the private sector will build and operate, while the ministry's role is centered on students, teachers, and educational curricula. A total of 120 schools have been built and operated according to model standards in the Makkah and Madinah regions, serving more than 100,000 male and female students.
Infrastructure Development in Defense
In the defense sector, privatization focuses on developing infrastructure and preparing facilities that support the work environment, with office buildings in Riyadh being developed with a total area of 52,793 square meters, accommodating approximately 4,500 employees, in addition to 3,200 parking spaces.
Enhancing the Efficiency of Driving Schools
In the interior sector, privatization focuses on developing driving schools in the Kingdom, aiming to enhance training efficiency and sustain performance by monitoring the performance of schools and managing driver tests in more than 69 schools across various regions of the Kingdom.
World-Class Sports Projects
In the sports sector, privatization includes sports clubs and the project to develop Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City, which involves building a modern sports stadium with a capacity of nearly 47,000 spectators to host major local and international events, most notably the 2034 World Cup.