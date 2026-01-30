The National Center for Privatization revealed that the National Privatization Strategy aims to implement privatization models for specific qualitative projects and services in various vital sectors, contributing to enhancing implementation efficiency, improving the quality of services and infrastructure, and boosting economic and developmental impact.

Qualitative Projects in Education

The center pointed out qualitative privatization projects in vital sectors, where the focus of privatization in the education sector is on developing educational facilities according to model standards, which the private sector will build and operate, while the ministry's role is centered on students, teachers, and educational curricula. A total of 120 schools have been built and operated according to model standards in the Makkah and Madinah regions, serving more than 100,000 male and female students.

Infrastructure Development in Defense

In the defense sector, privatization focuses on developing infrastructure and preparing facilities that support the work environment, with office buildings in Riyadh being developed with a total area of 52,793 square meters, accommodating approximately 4,500 employees, in addition to 3,200 parking spaces.

Enhancing the Efficiency of Driving Schools

In the interior sector, privatization focuses on developing driving schools in the Kingdom, aiming to enhance training efficiency and sustain performance by monitoring the performance of schools and managing driver tests in more than 69 schools across various regions of the Kingdom.

World-Class Sports Projects

In the sports sector, privatization includes sports clubs and the project to develop Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City, which involves building a modern sports stadium with a capacity of nearly 47,000 spectators to host major local and international events, most notably the 2034 World Cup.