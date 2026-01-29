أعادت تصريحات تلفزيونية سابقة للفنانة السورية الراحلة هدى شعراوي جانبًا إنسانيًا من حياتها إلى الواجهة، بعد أن تحدثت خلالها بصراحة عن معاناتها النفسية وتجربتها القاسية مع العاملات المنزليات، مؤكدة أن تكرار هذه التجارب ترك أثرًا عميقًا على حالتها المزاجية وسلوكها اليومي.

الفنانة السورية الراحلة هدى شعراوي.

تحول في الشخصية

وتحدثت هدى شعراوي خلال المقابلة عن تغير واضح في سلوكها، مؤكدة أنها لم تكن بطبيعتها عصبية، بل عُرفت بالمرح وكثرة المزاح والغناء والرقص، قبل أن تؤثر الضغوط اليومية المتراكمة على حالتها النفسية.

13 عاملة منزلية

وكشفت الفنانة الراحلة أنها تعاملت مع 13 عاملة منزلية، مشيرة إلى أن هذه التجارب المتكررة كانت مرهقة نفسيًا، وأن آخر عاملة بينهن تسببت لها بتعب شديد، نتيجة صعوبة التواصل وعدم فهم متطلبات الحياة داخل المنزل.

سوء تواصل وضغط نفسي

وأوضحت هدى شعراوي أن بعض العاملات لا يلتزمن بالعادات والتقاليد، ولا يدركن طبيعة العلاقة داخل البيت، ما خلق حالة من التوتر المستمر. وسردت واقعة لافتة مع إحدى العاملات، استمرت لـ8 أشهر في الحديث معها باللغة الإنجليزية، قبل أن تكتشف أنها تتقن العربية.

الفنانة السورية الراحلة هدى شعراوي.

نفي الاتهام بالعنصرية

وردًا على تساؤل المذيعة حول وجود بُعد عنصري في حديثها، نفت هدى شعراوي ذلك بشكل قاطع، مؤكدة أن معاناتها إنسانية ونفسية بالأساس، ولا تتعلق بالجنسية أو الأصل، واصفة نفسها في تلك المرحلة بأنها كانت في حالة إرهاق شديد.

صدمة في الوسط الفني

وهزّ خبر العثور على الفنانة السورية هدى شعراوي مقتولة داخل منزلها في دمشق الوسط الفني السوري، إذ فارقت الحياة عن عمر ناهز 87 عامًا، بعد مسيرة طويلة تركت خلالها أثرًا عميقًا في الدراما السورية والعربية.
وأشارت التحقيقات إلى تعرض الراحلة لحادثة مأساوية داخل منزلها، مع الاشتباه بتورط خادمتها في الجريمة قبل أن تفرّ من المكان.

القبض على المتهمة

وألقت قوى الأمن القبض على المتهمة في جريمة قتل الفنانة السورية هدى شعراوي، ضمن التحقيقات الجارية لكشف ملابسات القضية.

المُتهمة في جريمة قتل الفنانة هدى شعراوي.

اعترافات التحقيق

وأوضح المحامي العام في دمشق أن المشتبه بها اعترفت خلال التحقيقات الأولية بإقدامها على ارتكاب الجريمة، دون الإفصاح عن مزيد من التفاصيل بشأن الدوافع أو ظروف الحادثة.
ولا تزال الجهات المختصة تواصل استكمال التحقيقات والإجراءات القانونية اللازمة وفق الأنظمة المعمول بها.