Previous television statements by the late Syrian artist Huda Sha'rawi brought a human aspect of her life to the forefront, as she spoke candidly about her psychological struggles and her harsh experiences with domestic workers, confirming that the repetition of these experiences left a deep impact on her mood and daily behavior.

الفنانة السورية الراحلة هدى شعراوي.

A Change in Personality

During the interview, Huda Sha'rawi spoke about a noticeable change in her behavior, confirming that she was not naturally nervous, but was known for her cheerfulness, joking, singing, and dancing, before the accumulated daily pressures affected her mental state.

13 Domestic Workers

The late artist revealed that she had dealt with 13 domestic workers, noting that these repeated experiences were psychologically exhausting, and that the last worker among them caused her significant distress due to communication difficulties and a lack of understanding of the household's needs.

Poor Communication and Psychological Pressure

Huda Sha'rawi explained that some workers do not adhere to customs and traditions, and do not understand the nature of the relationship within the home, which created a state of continuous tension. She recounted a notable incident with one of the workers, where she spent 8 months speaking to her in English, only to discover later that she was fluent in Arabic.

Denial of Racism Accusation

In response to the host's question about the existence of a racial dimension in her remarks, Huda Sha'rawi categorically denied it, affirming that her suffering was fundamentally human and psychological, and not related to nationality or origin, describing herself during that period as being in a state of severe exhaustion.

Shock in the Artistic Community

The news of the discovery of the Syrian artist Huda Sha'rawi murdered inside her home in Damascus shook the Syrian artistic community, as she passed away at the age of 87, after a long career that left a profound impact on Syrian and Arab drama.

Investigations indicated that the late artist was subjected to a tragic incident inside her home, with suspicion of her maid's involvement in the crime before she fled the scene.

The Arrest of the Suspect

Security forces arrested the suspect in the murder of the Syrian artist Huda Sha'rawi, as part of the ongoing investigations to uncover the circumstances of the case.

المُتهمة في جريمة قتل الفنانة هدى شعراوي.

Investigation Confessions

The public prosecutor in Damascus stated that the suspect confessed during the initial investigations to committing the crime, without disclosing further details regarding the motives or circumstances of the incident.

The relevant authorities continue to complete the investigations and necessary legal procedures according to the applicable regulations.