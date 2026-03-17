The Egyptian artist Ahmed Eid revealed his experience in the series "Awlad Al-Ra'i," confirming that his role as a wealthy businessman with a complex psychological profile named "Nadim" posed a new challenge, due to the psychological depth of the character and the multiple layers between power, influence, and internal conflicts.

Attention to Appearance and Details

Eid explained, in a special statement to "Okaz," that he prepared for the character by studying the script meticulously and discussing the character's details with the team, focusing on the external appearance to maintain the credibility of a wealthy businessman, including clothing, accessories, sitting posture, and body movements.

Character Building and Artistic Renewal

He pointed out that "Nadim" is completely different from his real personality, which pushed him to build the character from scratch, affirming that the transition from comedy to serious roles was an artistic necessity to renew his experience as an actor.

Reason for Stepping Away from Comedy

He added that the reason for his departure from comedy is that it is a sensitive art that requires well-crafted scripts and the construction of genuine situations, not just quick one-liners, noting that successful comedy demands significant effort and time to ensure its impact on the audience.

Upcoming Works

On another note, Ahmed Eid is awaiting the release of his new film "Al-Shaytan Shater" in cinemas soon, which features Zina, Mahmoud Hamida, Mohamed Anwar, Abdel Aziz Makhioun, Yasser Al-Tobji, and several other artists. The film is written by Louay Al-Sayed and directed by Othman Abou Laban.