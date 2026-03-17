كشف الفنان المصري أحمد عيد عن تجربته في مسلسل «أولاد الراعي»، مؤكداً أن دوره كرجل أعمال ثري ومعقد نفسياً باسم «نديم» شكّل تحدياً جديداً، نظراً للعمق النفسي للشخصية وتعدد طبقاتها بين السلطة والنفوذ والصراعات الداخلية.

الاهتمام بالمظهر والتفاصيل

وأوضح عيد، في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ»، أنه استعد للشخصية بدراسة السيناريو بدقة، ومناقشة تفاصيل الشخصية مع فريق العمل، مع التركيز على المظهر الخارجي للحفاظ على مصداقية شخصية رجل الأعمال المترف، بما في ذلك الملابس والإكسسوارات وطريقة الجلوس وحركات الجسد.

بناء الشخصية والتجديد الفني

وأشار إلى أن «نديم» يختلف تماماً عن شخصيته الحقيقية، مما دفعه لبناء الشخصية من الصفر، مؤكداً أن الانتقال من الكوميديا إلى الأدوار الجادة كان ضرورة فنية لتجديد تجربته كممثل.

سبب ابتعاده عن الكوميديا

وأضاف أن سبب ابتعاده عن الكوميديا يرجع إلى أنه فن حساس يتطلب نصوصاً متقنة وبناء مواقف حقيقية، وليس مجرد إيفيه سريع، مشيراً إلى أن الكوميديا الناجحة تحتاج جهداً ووقتاً كبيرين لضمان تأثيرها على الجمهور.

أعمال منتظرة

وعلى جانب آخر، ينتظر أحمد عيد عرض فيلمه الجديد «الشيطان شاطر» في السينمات قريباً، ويجمع العمل كلاً من زينة، محمود حميدة، محمد أنور، عبدالعزيز مخيون، ياسر الطوبجي وعدداً آخر من الفنانين. والفيلم من تأليف لؤي السيد، وإخراج عثمان أبولبن.