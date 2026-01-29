تأكيداً لما انفردت به «عكاظ» بشأن إيقاف تغيير مهنة غير السعوديين إلى «مدير عام» عبر منصة «قوى»، كشفت المنصة التابعة لوزارة الموارد البشرية والتنمية الاجتماعية وجود ضوابط محددة تتيح تعيين غير السعودي في المهنة، إذ يشترط أن يكون المنصب مدوناً في السجل التجاري بذات المسمى.


وكانت منصة «قوى» قد أكدت أنه تمت إزالة مهنة «مدير عام» لغير السعوديين الراغبين في تعديل مهنتهم إليها، إلا أن المنصة أوضحت أن هذه المهنة ليست مقصورة على السعوديين، ولا يوجد قرار بتوطينها أو سعودتها، مبينة أن التغيير إلى المسمى الوظيفي يظل متاحاً لغير السعوديين وفق اشتراطات تنظيمية معتمدة تهدف إلى ضمان تطابق البيانات بين السجل التجاري والعقود الوظيفية.