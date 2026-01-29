Confirming what "Okaz" reported regarding the suspension of changing the profession of non-Saudis to "General Manager" through the "Qiwa" platform, the platform affiliated with the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development revealed that there are specific regulations that allow the appointment of non-Saudis in this profession, provided that the position is recorded in the commercial register under the same title.



The "Qiwa" platform had confirmed that the profession of "General Manager" has been removed for non-Saudis wishing to change their profession to it. However, the platform clarified that this profession is not exclusive to Saudis, and there is no decision to nationalize or Saudize it, indicating that the change to the job title remains available for non-Saudis according to approved regulatory conditions aimed at ensuring data consistency between the commercial register and employment contracts.