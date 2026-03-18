The markets for oud and incense burners in Saudi Arabia are witnessing a rising purchasing activity as the holiday approaches, with consumers turning to acquire natural oud as a key element in hospitality and events. This demand has reflected on prices, which have recorded a noticeable increase in recent days, as the market enters the peak seasonal phase.

In specialized shops, natural oud tops the list of options for consumers due to its high quality and stable scent, along with its association with the culture and traditions of the community in welcoming guests. This trend reflects an advanced level of awareness among consumers in choosing products, with an increasing interest in the source and quality of oud.

Experts in the oud trade confirm that the market records a periodic increase in prices with each holiday season, due to rising demand against limited quantities of luxury varieties, especially rare types. This balance between supply and demand drives prices to higher levels over a short period, before gradually returning to their normal rates after the season ends.

In this context, Saudi youth Hamad Al-Rashidi, an expert in oud and incense burner manufacturing, explains that the demand for natural oud is increasing year after year, with consumers leaning towards quality even with rising prices. He points out that the demand extends to incense burners, which represent an essential part of the incense experience within homes and gatherings.

The Hail region forms an important center in the incense burner industry, where local workshops offer products that combine traditional character with modern designs, supporting the presence of national industry in the market and enhancing the diversity of options available to consumers.

This seasonal activity confirms the deep connection of oud in Saudi society, as it maintains its status as a symbol of generosity and celebration, within a market shaped by seasonal demand and product quality.