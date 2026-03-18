تشهد أسواق العود والمباخر في السعودية حركة شرائية متصاعدة مع اقتراب العيد، حيث يتجه المستهلكون إلى اقتناء العود الطبيعي بوصفه عنصرًا رئيسيًا في الضيافة والمناسبات. هذا الإقبال انعكس على الأسعار التي سجلت ارتفاعًا واضحًا خلال الأيام الأخيرة، مع دخول السوق مرحلة الذروة الموسمية.

في المحلات المتخصصة، يتصدر العود الطبيعي قائمة الخيارات لدى المستهلك، نتيجة جودته العالية وثبات رائحته، إلى جانب ارتباطه بثقافة المجتمع وتقاليده في استقبال الضيوف. ويعكس هذا التوجه مستوى وعي متقدم لدى المستهلك في اختيار المنتج، مع اهتمام متزايد بمصدر العود ونوعيته.

مختصون في تجارة العود يؤكدون أن السوق تسجل ارتفاعًا دوريًا في الأسعار مع كل موسم عيد، نتيجة زيادة الطلب مقابل كميات محدودة من الأصناف الفاخرة، خصوصًا الأنواع النادرة. هذا التوازن بين العرض والطلب يدفع الأسعار إلى مستويات أعلى خلال فترة قصيرة، قبل أن تعود تدريجيًا إلى معدلاتها الطبيعية بعد انتهاء الموسم.

وفي هذا السياق، يوضح الشاب السعودي حمد الراشدي، المختص في العود وصناعة المداخن، أن الإقبال على العود الطبيعي يتزايد عامًا بعد عام، مع توجه المستهلك نحو الجودة حتى مع ارتفاع السعر. ويشير إلى أن الطلب يمتد إلى المباخر التي تمثل جزءًا أساسيًا من تجربة التبخير داخل المنازل والمجالس.

وتشكل منطقة حائل مركزًا مهمًا في صناعة المداخن، حيث تقدم الورش المحلية منتجات تجمع بين الطابع التراثي والتصاميم الحديثة، ما يدعم حضور الصناعة الوطنية في السوق، ويعزز تنوع الخيارات أمام المستهلك.

ويؤكد هذا النشاط الموسمي عمق ارتباط العود في المجتمع السعودي، حيث يحافظ على مكانته كرمز للكرم والاحتفاء، ضمن سوق تتحدد ملامحها وفق الطلب الموسمي وجودة المنتج.