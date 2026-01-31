كشف الصحفي الإيطالي الشهير فابريزيو رومانو موقف نجم نادي الاتحاد، الفرنسي كريم بنزيما، من المشاركة أمام النجمة في المباراة المقررة الأحد القادم، ضمن منافسات دوري روشن السعودي.

سبب الغياب الأخير

وغاب بنزيما عن مواجهة الأمس أمام الفتح، والتي انتهت بالتعادل 2-2، وبحسب تقارير صحفية فرنسية، فإن اللاعب رفض المشاركة بسبب عدم رضاه عن العرض المقدم له لتجديد عقده، والذي ينتهي بنهاية الموسم الحالي.

موقف بنزيما من لقاء النجمة

وأوضح رومانو، عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن كريم بنزيما لا يزال يرفض العودة للمشاركة مع الفريق، طالما أن عرض التجديد المقدم من النادي يتضمن الاكتفاء بأرباح حقوق الصور فقط.

ماذا قدم بنزيما مع الاتحاد؟

ومنذ انضمامه إلى الاتحاد في عام 2023 في صفقة انتقال حر، عقب نهاية عقده مع ريال مدريد، خاض بنزيما 83 مباراة في مختلف المسابقات، سجل خلالها 54 هدفاً، وقدم 17 تمريرة حاسمة، كما تُوج مع الفريق بلقبي الدوري السعودي وكأس الملك في الموسم الماضي.