The famous Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed the position of Al-Ittihad star, Frenchman Karim Benzema, regarding his participation against Al-Najma in the match scheduled for next Sunday, as part of the Roshan Saudi League competitions.

Reason for Recent Absence

Benzema missed yesterday's match against Al-Fateh, which ended in a 2-2 draw. According to French media reports, the player refused to participate due to his dissatisfaction with the offer presented to him for renewing his contract, which expires at the end of the current season.

Benzema's Stance on the Al-Najma Match

Romano clarified, via his account on the "X" platform, that Karim Benzema still refuses to return to participate with the team, as long as the renewal offer from the club only includes profits from image rights.

What Has Benzema Contributed with Al-Ittihad?

Since joining Al-Ittihad in 2023 on a free transfer after the end of his contract with Real Madrid, Benzema has played 83 matches in various competitions, scoring 54 goals and providing 17 assists. He also won the Saudi League and King's Cup titles with the team last season.